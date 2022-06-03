Amid the real estate market’s unprecedented growth, some cities and neighbourhoods stand out as offering the greatest value and growth potential. For our 2022 edition of Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada, MoneySense partnered with Zoocasa—a full-service tech brokerage—to reveal the best places to buy and to shine a spotlight on these communities.

Below, you’ll find our ranking of the top places to buy property in Canada, accompanied by an in-depth look at what’s shaping the real estate market in 2022 and what makes the top three areas so attractive. Our report also includes a ranking of the top neighbourhoods across 13 of the country’s most-watched real estate markets, from Halifax to Vancouver (tap or click on the menu above to view those articles).

Rankings are based on data collected at the end of March 2022, and interviews were conducted in March and April.

You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best mortgage rates in Canada Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized rate quote* I'm buying a homeI'm renewing/refinancing You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

Where to buy real estate in Canada

To view all the data in the table, slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse. You can filter or rearrange the rankings by using the search tool or clicking on column headings. You can also download the data to your device in Excel, CSV and PDF formats.

How to read the table:

Benchmark price 2021: The composite benchmark price as of Dec. 31, 2021. It represents all property types, including attached and detached homes, townhouses/row units and apartment units. Read about how benchmark prices are calculated.

1-year, 3-year and 5-year growth: The percentage increase or decrease in the composite benchmark price (all property types) over each time frame.

Value: A score out of five, with five representing the most value. To see how we determine value, read our methodology section.

A score out of five, with five representing the most value. To see how we determine value, read our methodology section. National average (+/-): The price difference between the area’s benchmark price and the national average, as of Dec. 31, 2021.

What’s shaping the real estate market in 2022?

The massive lifestyle changes we’ve seen over the past two years—from remote work and virtual school to rotating health restrictions—have changed Canadians’ home-buying priorities. For example, in a 2021 survey by Zoocasa, 32% of buyers in Ontario reported having purchased a home farther from a city centre than they would have previously considered. Of those surveyed, over two-thirds felt that COVID-19 caused suburban and small-town real estate prices to rise at an unsustainable rate.

“The past two years have driven new trends in home-buying psychology, and as the pandemic recedes, we’re moving into a transition period and seeing a more balanced market,” says Lauren Haw, CEO and broker of record at Zoocasa Realty. “Some buyers are returning to city centres as they’re called back to the office, while others are still looking coast-to-coast for the most affordable markets to buy in.”

Looking at a two-year post-pandemic analysis of home prices across Canada, you might be surprised to learn the highest growth rates in home prices are not found in the cities of Vancouver and Toronto, but rather in their surrounding regions, including the Fraser Valley, Hamilton-Burlington and Kitchener-Waterloo. Prices in those regions are punching far above the national average, which as of March 2022 stands at $887,100.

Buyers venturing farther afield to find their dream home have brought some big-city real estate market dynamics with them. In formerly sleepy small towns, out-of-town buyers snapped up available properties, instigated unheard-of bidding wars and paid considerably more than list prices. Things came to a head in December 2021, when Canada’s housing inventory hit a record low of 1.6 months. Homes were selling almost as quickly as they were put on the market.