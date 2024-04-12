Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2024: Neighbourhood data
The data behind the top places to buy real estate in Canada.
On this page, you’ll find data on all the neighbourhoods (east to west) analyzed by Zoocasa, across the 13 regions included in the 2024 Where to Buy Real Estate report. To view all the data in the tables, slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse. You can download the data to your device in Excel, CSV and PDF formats.
For more information on real estate trends and the top neighbourhoods in each region, as well as insights on the top-ranked regions nationally, return to the national page or select a region from the drop down menu.
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|City
|Benchmark price 2023
|1-year growth
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Children (%)
|1
|1
|Cole Harbour
|Halifax
|$505,774
|13%
|66%
|69%
|4.0
|4.3
|0.6
|47%
|2
|2
|Woodside-Eastern Passage
|Halifax
|$432,486
|18%
|64%
|97%
|5.0
|3.2
|0.4
|45%
|3
|3
|Waverly-Fall River-Beaver Bank
|Halifax
|$666,815
|8%
|62%
|83%
|3.0
|4.7
|0.1
|48%
|4
|4
|East Dartmouth-The Lakes
|Halifax
|$562,313
|22%
|59%
|92%
|4.5
|3.0
|0.8
|41%
|5
|5
|Timberlea-Prospect
|Halifax
|$630,067
|10%
|64%
|98%
|3.5
|3.9
|0.0
|47%
|6
|6
|Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets
|Halifax
|$741,291
|4%
|56%
|77%
|2.2
|5.0
|0.0
|47%
|7
|7
|Portland-East Woodlawn
|Halifax
|$498,215
|12%
|56%
|73%
|3.8
|3.3
|0.7
|40%
|8
|8
|Preston-Lawrencetown-Chezzetcook
|Halifax
|$536,177
|5%
|56%
|74%
|3.2
|3.6
|0.5
|42%
|9
|9
|Spryfield-Herring Cove
|Halifax
|$619,438
|1%
|61%
|98%
|2.9
|3.7
|0.0
|41%
|10
|10
|Middle & Upper Sackville-Lucasville
|Halifax
|$537,207
|6%
|48%
|82%
|3.1
|3.4
|0.6
|48%
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|Benchmark price 2023
|1-year growth
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Households with children (%)
|1
|1
|Orchard Grove
|$2,261,249
|7%
|15%
|13%
|2.5
|5.0
|3.1
|52%
|2
|2
|Fairlawn
|$1,881,922
|2%
|11%
|5%
|2.4
|5.0
|3.1
|52%
|3
|3
|Bedford Park
|$2,060,125
|0%
|11%
|14%
|2.4
|5.0
|3.1
|52%
|4
|4
|Centennial (West Rouge)
|$1,311,339
|3%
|29%
|39%
|2.9
|4.3
|2.0
|56%
|5
|5
|Thorncliffe Park
|$690,129
|-4%
|12%
|35%
|2.9
|4.3
|3.9
|45%
|6
|6
|Chipping
|$2,401,646
|15%
|22%
|24%
|2.6
|4.4
|1.7
|47%
|7
|7
|Ledbury
|$2,910,736
|-6%
|24%
|13%
|2.0
|5.0
|3.1
|52%
|8
|8
|South of Bloor
|$1,396,804
|7%
|34%
|46%
|3.0
|4.0
|3.7
|42%
|9
|9
|Ridley
|$3,282,096
|-2%
|21%
|25%
|2.0
|5.0
|3.1
|52%
|10
|10
|Port Union Village
|$1,077,878
|-8%
|14%
|21%
|2.6
|4.3
|2.0
|56%
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|City
|Benchmark price 2023
|1-year growth
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Children (%)
|1
|1
|https://www.zoocasa.com/cheltenham-caledon-on-real-estate||Cheltenham
|Caledon
|$1,533,542
|127%
|234%
|925%
|5.0
|4.7
|0.5
|54%
|2
|2
|https://www.zoocasa.com/mono-mills-caledon-on-real-estate||Mono Mills
|Caledon
|$1,130,000
|70%
|64%
|549%
|4.1
|4.7
|0.4
|47%
|3
|3
|https://www.zoocasa.com/inglewood-caledon-on-real-estate||Inglewood
|Caledon
|$1,630,000
|88%
|106%
|124%
|3.0
|4.7
|1.2
|54%
|4
|4
|https://www.zoocasa.com/alton-caledon-on-real-estate||Alton
|Caledon
|$1,043,140
|-27%
|80%
|94%
|2.8
|4.7
|2.3
|47%
|5
|5
|https://www.zoocasa.com/meadowvale-village-mississauga-on-real-estate||Meadowvale Village
|Mississauga
|$1,202,102
|-11%
|24%
|49%
|2.4
|5
|2.1
|71%
|6
|6
|https://www.zoocasa.com/meadowvale-mississauga-on-real-estate||Meadowvale
|Mississauga
|$919,614
|-6%
|24%
|54%
|3.0
|4.2
|3.4
|60%
|7
|7
|https://www.zoocasa.com/central-erin-mills-mississauga-on-real-estate||Central Erin Mills
|Mississauga
|$1,050,555
|-6%
|11%
|45%
|2.7
|4.5
|3.7
|63%
|8
|8
|https://www.zoocasa.com/streetsville-mississauga-on-real-estate||Streetsville
|Mississauga
|$1,089,051
|-5%
|18%
|54%
|2.7
|4.5
|3.2
|63%
|9
|9
|https://www.zoocasa.com/churchill-meadows-mississauga-on-real-estate||Churchill Meadows
|Mississauga
|$1,145,266
|-4%
|28%
|50%
|2.6
|4.5
|3.6
|63%
|10
|10
|https://www.zoocasa.com/lisgar-mississauga-on-real-estate||Lisgar
|Mississauga
|$1,180,387
|-5%
|33%
|56%
|2.5
|4.2
|3.2
|60%
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|City
|Benchmark price 2023
|1-year growth
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Households with children (%)
|1
|1
|Vinegar Hill
|Markham
|$1,126,400
|44%
|72%
|41%
|5.0
|4.2
|1.8
|53%
|2
|2
|Pottageville
|King
|$1,657,917
|55%
|27%
|113%
|3.3
|5.0
|0.4
|56%
|3
|3
|Concord
|Vaughan
|$742,158
|-2%
|9%
|54%
|3.6
|4.6
|1.7
|54%
|4
|4
|Elder Mills
|Vaughan
|$1,507,084
|6%
|86%
|715%
|3.4
|4.6
|2.0
|70%
|5
|5
|Vellore Village
|Vaughan
|$1,482,234
|24%
|33%
|54%
|3.0
|4.6
|2.6
|70%
|6
|6
|Thornhill
|Markham
|$1,029,169
|-9%
|1%
|36%
|2.9
|4.6
|1.8
|54%
|7
|7
|Summerhill Estates
|Newmarket
|$1,109,577
|-5%
|30%
|57%
|3.0
|4.4
|4.2
|65%
|8
|8
|Armitage
|Newmarket
|$1,261,955
|-1%
|44%
|142%
|3.0
|4.4
|4.1
|65%
|9
|9
|Jefferson
|Richmond Hill
|$1,565,509
|-1%
|30%
|39%
|2.4
|5.0
|1.4
|67%
|10
|10
|Oak Ridges
|Richmond Hill
|$1,577,491
|-1%
|34%
|53%
|2.4
|5.0
|3.6
|67%
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|City
|Benchmark price 2023
|1-year growth
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Households with children (%)
|1
|1
|Town Centre
|Pickering
|$696,623
|-3%
|34%
|56%
|4.4
|3.6
|2.7
|55%
|2
|2
|Rouge Park
|Pickering
|$1,099,057
|-8%
|121%
|138%
|4.1
|3.6
|1.9
|55%
|3
|3
|Village East
|Pickering
|$743,111
|-7%
|29%
|68%
|4.1
|3.6
|4.5
|55%
|4
|4
|Pringle Creek
|Whitby
|$930,144
|-6%
|35%
|67%
|3.3
|4.1
|2.7
|63%
|5
|5
|Brooklin
|Whitby
|$1,124,344
|-7%
|39%
|58%
|2.4
|5.0
|1.7
|66%
|6
|6
|Courtice
|Clarington
|$904,730
|-6%
|37%
|64%
|3.5
|3.9
|2.4
|57%
|7
|7
|Duffin Heights
|Pickering
|$831,505
|-13%
|25%
|44%
|3.3
|4.1
|1.0
|62%
|8
|8
|Orono
|Clarington
|$952,326
|3%
|46%
|87%
|3.9
|3.3
|1.9
|43%
|9
|9
|Central East
|Ajax
|$938,499
|-10%
|25%
|53%
|2.9
|4.1
|2.2
|68%
|10
|10
|Rolling Acres
|Whitby
|$1,054,152
|-7%
|38%
|64%
|2.8
|4.1
|3.1
|63%
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|City
|Benchmark price 2023
|1-year growth
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Children (%)
|1
|1
|Palmer
|Burlington
|$965,171
|1%
|41%
|91%
|4.7
|4.1
|1.2
|53%
|2
|2
|Clearview
|Oakville
|$1,599,707
|4%
|38%
|92%
|3.7
|5.0
|3.1
|54%
|3
|3
|Uptown Core
|Oakville
|$875,271
|6%
|39%
|65%
|5.0
|3.7
|4.0
|56%
|4
|4
|Glen Abbey
|Oakville
|$1,529,489
|5%
|48%
|70%
|4.0
|4.4
|3.5
|66%
|5
|5
|Uptown
|Burlington
|$774,233
|-15%
|68%
|120%
|4.7
|3.5
|3.7
|49%
|6
|6
|West Oak Trails
|Oakville
|$1,361,186
|3%
|35%
|60%
|3.8
|4.4
|2.5
|66%
|7
|7
|Iroquois Ridge South
|Oakville
|$1,167,142
|-2%
|34%
|82%
|3.9
|3.7
|2.3
|56%
|8
|8
|Appleby
|Burlington
|$1,044,117
|2%
|25%
|59%
|4.0
|3.5
|4.2
|49%
|9
|9
|Orchard
|Burlington
|$1,067,085
|-3%
|39%
|58%
|3.9
|3.5
|3.7
|49%
|10
|10
|Headon
|Burlington
|$981,288
|-12%
|34%
|65%
|3.3
|4.1
|3.2
|53%
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|City
|Benchmark price 2023
|1-year growth
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Children (%)
|1
|1
|Terwillegar South
|Edmonton
|$345,465
|2%
|2%
|-4%
|3.0
|5.0
|2.2
|51%
|2
|2
|Falconer Heights
|Edmonton
|$495,615
|16%
|17%
|8%
|2.9
|5.0
|2.2
|51%
|3
|3
|Secord
|Edmonton
|$107,050
|12%
|33%
|-39%
|3.9
|3.9
|0.6
|37%
|4
|4
|Leger
|Edmonton
|$501,903
|5%
|13%
|5%
|2.7
|5.0
|2.2
|51%
|5
|5
|Terwillegar Towne
|Edmonton
|$496,578
|-3%
|10%
|14%
|2.6
|5.0
|2.2
|51%
|6
|6
|Jamieson Place
|Edmonton
|$412,321
|6%
|6%
|6%
|2.9
|4.7
|1.8
|52%
|7
|7
|Broadview Park
|Edmonton
|$294,453
|3%
|7%
|-1%
|3.2
|4.4
|1.3
|45%
|8
|8
|Haddow
|Edmonton
|$492,391
|-1%
|4%
|0%
|2.5
|5.0
|2.2
|51%
|9
|9
|Hodgson
|Edmonton
|$474,996
|-10%
|0%
|0%
|2.4
|5.0
|2.2
|51%
|10
|10
|Carter Crest
|Edmonton
|$542,694
|1%
|2%
|4%
|2.4
|5.0
|2.2
|51%
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|City
|Benchmark price 2023
|1-year growth
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Children (%)
|1
|1
|Patterson
|Calgary
|$552,006
|-8%
|30%
|12%
|2.8
|5.0
|2.3
|53%
|2
|2
|Coach Hill
|Calgary
|$539,644
|6%
|3%
|5%
|2.7
|5.0
|2.3
|53%
|3
|3
|Cougar Ridge
|Calgary
|$626,914
|-3%
|16%
|9%
|2.6
|5.0
|2.3
|53%
|4
|4
|Tuscany
|Calgary
|$580,369
|-3%
|10%
|6%
|2.6
|4.9
|1.8
|57%
|5
|5
|Scenic Acres
|Calgary
|$617,960
|-9%
|16%
|9%
|2.5
|4.9
|1.8
|57%
|6
|6
|Christie Park
|Calgary
|$732,586
|-6%
|10%
|7%
|2.2
|5.0
|2.3
|53%
|7
|7
|Strathcona Park
|Calgary
|$587,015
|-15%
|-15%
|4%
|2.2
|5.0
|2.3
|53%
|8
|8
|Signal Hill
|Calgary
|$720,216
|-13%
|8%
|11%
|2.2
|5.0
|2.3
|53%
|9
|9
|West Springs
|Calgary
|$777,348
|-2%
|8%
|4%
|2.2
|5.0
|2.3
|53%
|10
|10
|Kincora
|Calgary
|$477,515
|2%
|7%
|11%
|2.9
|4.3
|0.0
|54%
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|City
|Benchmark price 2023
|1-year growth
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Children (%)
|1
|1
|Point Grey
|Vancouver West
|$2,532,842
|6%
|24%
|14%
|3.9
|3.4
|1.9
|35%
|2
|2
|Dunbar
|Vancouver West
|$3,044,625
|0%
|12%
|7%
|1.8
|5.0
|2.9
|51%
|3
|3
|Killarney
|Vancouver East
|$1,677,192
|1%
|30%
|27%
|4.4
|2.2
|0.7
|47%
|4
|4
|Hastings Sunrise
|Vancouver East
|$1,380,333
|-1%
|29%
|17%
|4.3
|2.2
|2.3
|41%
|5
|5
|Collingwood
|Vancouver East
|$883,342
|0%
|28%
|15%
|5.0
|1.4
|3.2
|43%
|6
|6
|South Cambie
|Vancouver West
|$1,708,908
|2%
|13%
|-13%
|3.4
|3.0
|2.9
|27%
|7
|7
|Fairview
|Vancouver West
|$892,675
|-1%
|14%
|12%
|4.2
|2.1
|4.6
|16%
|8
|8
|Kitsilano
|Vancouver West
|$1,331,975
|-2%
|15%
|12%
|3.6
|2.5
|4.4
|20%
|9
|9
|Downtown
|Vancouver West
|$721,183
|-1%
|7%
|1%
|4.0
|2.1
|5.0
|12%
|10
|10
|University
|Vancouver West
|$1,279,725
|2%
|11%
|5%
|4.2
|1.9
|1.5
|39%
North Vancouver and West Vancouver
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|City
|Benchmark price 2023
|1-year growth
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Children (%)
|1
|1
|Panorama Village
|West Vancouver
|$1,544,275
|7%
|26%
|9%
|5.0
|3.5
|0.8
|49%
|2
|2
|Lions Bay
|West Vancouver
|$1,912,142
|-9%
|29%
|36%
|3.5
|5.0
|0.5
|45%
|3
|3
|Horseshoe Bay
|West Vancouver
|$1,997,933
|-8%
|23%
|24%
|3.1
|5.0
|0.5
|45%
|4
|4
|Eagle Harbour
|West Vancouver
|$2,261,467
|-6%
|22%
|16%
|2.9
|5.0
|0.5
|45%
|5
|5
|Deep Cove
|North Vancouver
|$2,210,900
|-4%
|32%
|38%
|3.9
|3.7
|2.3
|30%
|6
|6
|Upper Lonsdale
|North Vancouver
|$1,745,542
|-0%
|31%
|21%
|4.4
|3.0
|1.3
|49%
|7
|7
|Seymour
|North Vancouver
|$1,575,967
|-3%
|32%
|34%
|4.5
|2.8
|0.7
|49%
|8
|8
|Tempe
|North Vancouver
|$1,973,383
|-2%
|31%
|22%
|4.1
|3.0
|2.5
|49%
|9
|9
|Caulfield
|West Vancouver
|$2,996,033
|-7%
|20%
|8%
|2.0
|5.0
|0.5
|45%
|10
|10
|Upper Caulfield
|West Vancouver
|$2,935,367
|-8%
|17%
|7%
|1.8
|5.0
|0.5
|45%
Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|City
|Benchmark price 2023
|1-year growth
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Children (%)
|1
|1
|Moody Centre
|Port Moody
|$859,342
|-3%
|-3%
|29%
|5.0
|4.8
|0.7
|47%
|2
|2
|Eagle Ridge
|Coquitlam
|$1,012,192
|-3%
|-3%
|44%
|4.4
|5.0
|1.0
|60%
|3
|3
|Westwood Plateau
|Coquitlam
|$1,248,975
|-1%
|-1%
|34%
|4.2
|5.0
|1.0
|60%
|4
|4
|College Park
|Port Moody
|$1,068,300
|-3%
|-3%
|39%
|4.4
|4.8
|0.7
|47%
|5
|5
|Heritage Woods
|Port Moody
|$1,571,992
|0%
|0%
|35%
|3.6
|4.8
|0.7
|47%
|6
|6
|Mary Hill
|Port Coquitlam
|$1,269,009
|-2%
|-2%
|46%
|4.2
|2.9
|4.1
|47%
|7
|7
|Oxford Heights
|Port Coquitlam
|$1,370,858
|-1%
|-1%
|44%
|4.1
|0.9
|1.0
|46%
|8
|8
|Birchland Manor
|Port Coquitlam
|$1,316,242
|-2%
|-2%
|45%
|4.1
|0.9
|1.0
|46%
|9
|9
|Heritage Mountain
|Port Moody
|$1,543,900
|-4%
|-4%
|33%
|0.0
|4.8
|0.7
|47%
|10
|10
|Ranch Park
|Coquitlam
|$1,472,300
|-4%
|-4%
|35%
|0.9
|2.9
|4.1
|47%
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|City
|Benchmark price 2023
|1-year growth
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Children (%)
|1
|1
|Hamilton
|Richmond
|$947,750
|3%
|37%
|22%
|4.6
|2.5
|0.3
|57%
|2
|2
|Steveston
|Richmond
|$1,529,183
|-1%
|28%
|17%
|2.0
|5.0
|3.1
|49%
|3
|3
|Brentwood Park
|Burnaby
|$881,425
|-1%
|18%
|11%
|3.2
|3.1
|3.0
|35%
|4
|4
|Glenbrooke North
|New Westminster
|$991,125
|-1%
|34%
|26%
|3.4
|2.5
|0.5
|31%
|5
|5
|Sapperton
|New Westminster
|$742,083
|-3%
|26%
|26%
|3.4
|2.5
|0.5
|31%
|6
|6
|Uptown
|New Westminster
|$617,308
|2%
|32%
|29%
|5.0
|0.6
|4.5
|29%
|7
|7
|West Cambie
|Richmond
|$930,858
|3%
|28%
|18%
|4.4
|1.2
|4.8
|40%
|8
|8
|Willingdon Heights
|Burnaby
|$1,396,125
|-1%
|25%
|23%
|2.4
|3.1
|3.0
|35%
|9
|9
|Westridge
|Burnaby
|$1,680,042
|1%
|42%
|43%
|3.0
|2.5
|2.5
|43%
|10
|10
|Edmonds
|Burnaby
|$903,950
|-1%
|22%
|19%
|3.3
|2.1
|3.4
|44%
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhoods
|City
|Benchmark price 2023
|1-year growth
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Children (%)
|1
|1
|Albion
|Maple Ridge
|$1,134,442
|-6%
|41%
|43%
|2.9
|5.0
|0.7
|56%
|2
|2
|Websters Corners
|Maple Ridge
|$1,376,075
|-6%
|40%
|44%
|1.6
|5.0
|0.7
|56%
|3
|3
|Thornhill
|Maple Ridge
|$1,593,908
|-7%
|42%
|45%
|0.6
|5.0
|0.7
|56%
|4
|4
|Whonnock
|Maple Ridge
|$1,231,125
|-7%
|37%
|35%
|1.3
|4.1
|1.6
|53%
|5
|5
|Silver Valley
|Maple Ridge
|$1,494,550
|-9%
|41%
|38%
|0.0
|5.0
|0.7
|56%
|6
|6
|North Meadows
|Pitt Meadows
|$804,267
|-3%
|41%
|37%
|5.0
|0.0
|3.5
|43%
|7
|7
|Central Meadows
|Pitt Meadows
|$851,717
|-5%
|41%
|38%
|4.5
|0.0
|3.5
|43%
|8
|8
|Mid Meadows
|Pitt Meadows
|$787,642
|-6%
|33%
|33%
|3.1
|0.0
|3.5
|43%
|9
|9
|South Meadows
|Pitt Meadows
|$1,076,608
|-6%
|32%
|34%
|1.6
|0.0
|3.5
|43%
