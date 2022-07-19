The top crypto platforms and apps in Canada 2022
Researching crypto can seem as complicated as mining or staking it. But if you’re just looking for a crypto platform or app, we’ve listed the top ones here.
If you’re thinking about investing in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ethereum or cardano, choosing a crypto trading platform will likely be one of the first steps. Canada has several home-grown platforms that cater to beginner investors and experienced traders alike. At first glance, they might seem substantially similar, but the features, fees and customer support can vary widely. It’s worth doing your research to find the best crypto trading platform for your needs—and to understand your risk tolerance for these very volatile assets.
With so many crypto trading platforms to choose from, it’s essential to review their features in detail.
Newer crypto investors, for example, will benefit from a platform that offers 24/7 customer support, while more experienced investors will look for advanced trading tools like limit orders and a live order book. A large coin selection is nice to have but not necessary if you only intend to trade the most established cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ethereum. And, of course, you’ll want to compare fees and spreads.
For our list of top crypto trading platforms, we focused on Canadian companies that:
All information was sourced from the platforms’ websites, press releases and company employees. As with other MoneySense guides and rankings, this will be updated and the list will be expanded periodically.
To view all the details in the table, slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse. You can also download the information to your device in Excel, CSV and PDF formats.
|wdt_ID
|Platform
|URL
|Mobile apps
|Coins
|Buy/sell in CAD$
|Good to know
|Fees
|Security
|Funding options
|Customer support
|1
|CoinSmart*
|https://imp.i246982.net/c/2774823/794942/11346?subId1=vert&trafsrc=Impact&partnerpropertyid=2586011
|iOS, Android
|16
|Yes
|• FINTRAC and OSC registered
• Publicly traded (ticker symbol NEO:SMRT)
• Instant account verification
• Same-day deposits
• Advanced trading tools
• Reporting tools for tax purposes
• Welcome offer: Get $20 of BTC when
you sign up with code getcrypto and
fund your account with $100 or more
(click "CoinSmart" at left)
• $15 referral bonus for you and a friend
if they open an account and make a deposit
|• CAD deposits: Interac 1.5% on
$100–$1,999, 0% on $2,000+; wire
transfers: 0%; credit/debit cards: up
to 6%
• Withdrawal methods: CAD withdrawals:
EFT: 1%, min. fee $15; wire transfer: 1%,
min. fee $15; crypto withdrawals: varies
by coin
• Trading: 0.20% single trade, 0.30%
double trade
|• Two-factor authentication
• Most of its crypto is kept in cold
storage
|• Interac deposits: min. $100, max. $10,000
• Wire transfer deposits: min. $10,000, max.
$5,000,000
• Credit/debit card deposits: min. $100, max.
$5,000
• EFT withdrawals: min. $50, max. $15,000
• Wire transfer withdrawals: min. $10,000, max.
$5,000,000
|• 24/7 support by email, phone and live chat
• GetSmart Hub with articles, guides, blog
• FAQs
|2
|NDAX*
|https://ndaxpromo.page.link/UQmb
|iOS, Android
|33
|Yes
|• FINTRAC and Revenue Québec registered
• Instant identity verification
• Trading activity reports
• Deposits and withdrawals processed
within 1 business day
• Price notifications
• Ability to set up recurring buys
• Advanced trading tools
• Offers crypto staking (five coins)
• Send, request or give funds to other
NDAX users with no cost or wait times
• Welcome offer: $20 in free BTC when
you make your first deposit of $100 or
more (click ”NDAX” at left)
• $10 referral bonus if a friend registers
an account
|• CAD deposits: 0%
• CAD withdrawals: $4.99
• Crypto deposits: 0%
• Crypto withdrawals: flat rate, varies
by cryptocurrency
• Trading: 0.2%
• Staking: 20% of rewards
|• Two-factor authentication
• Uses multiple data servers that are
isolated and monitored 24/7
• Majority of assets held in cold storage
protected by multi-signature technology
• Users’ fiat currency held separately
from operating capital
|• Interac, wire transfer, bank draft:
no min. or max.
• Withdrawals by bank or wire transfer:
no min. or max.
|• 24/7 support by email, phone and
live chat
• Blog, educational content
|3
|Wealthsimple Crypto*
|https://wealthsimple.sjv.io/x9PYZv
|iOS, Android
|53
|Yes
|• FINTRAC and OSC registered
• Canada’s first regulated crypto platform
• Subscriber levels include “Basic” (free) and
“Plus” ($10/month) with added features
• Advanced tools include limit buy and
limit sell orders
• App allows trading of crypto, stocks
and ETFs
• Does not support transfers, deposits
or withdrawals for every coin
• Daily withdrawal limit of $5,000 and
weekly withdrawal limit of $25,000 across
all coins; minimum withdrawal varies by coin
• Offers staking (Solana only)
• Wealthsimple Spend accounts offer 1%
back in crypto, stocks or cash
|• CAD deposits: bank transfer, 0%;
wire transfer: 0%
• CAD withdrawals: bank transfer, 0%;
wire transfer: 0%
• Crypto deposits: 0%
• Crypto withdrawals: 0%
• Charges a spread of 1.5%–2% per
transaction
|• Two-factor authentication and data
encryption
• Custodial coverage by Gemini Trust
Company, which has $200 million in
cold storage insurance
• Partnered with Coincover, a tech firm
that protects against crypto theft, fraud
and loss
|• Bank transfer (EFT), wire transfer or
crypto
• Start investing with as little as $1
|• Support by email, phone, live chat
(during business hours) and virtual
assistant
• Help Centre with FAQs
• Magazine, articles, glossary, podcast
|4
|Newton
|https://www.moneysense.ca/save/investing/crypto/the-top-crypto-platforms-and-apps-in-canada/#Newton
|iOS, Android
|70+
|Yes
|• FINTRAC registered
• Instant account verification
• Start trading with a minimum of $50
• Offers limit orders (up to 20 open at a time)
• $25 referral bonus when friends open an
account and buy or sell $100
|• Deposits: 0%
• Withdrawals: 0%
• Trading fees: 0%
• Average spread: 0.5%–0.7%
• Covers the first $5 in network
fees for crypto withdrawals
|• Two-factor authentication
• Institutional-grade storage
• Third-party custody
• Daily off-site backups
• Customer data stored in Canada
|• Interac, wire transfers, pre-authorized
debit, crypto wallets
• Interac deposits: max. $10,000 per
transaction, $70,000 per week
• Wire transfer deposits: max. $1,000,000
• Interac withdrawals: max. $10,000 per
transaction, $50,000 per week
• EFT withdrawals: max. $50,000 per
transaction or daily
• Wire transfer withdrawals: max. $1,000,0000
|• Support by live chat
• Online question form
• Knowledge hub, blog, FAQs, articles,
subreddit
|5
|Bitbuy
|https://www.moneysense.ca/save/investing/crypto/the-top-crypto-platforms-and-apps-in-canada/#Bitbuy
|iOS, Android
|25
|Yes
|• First Canadian registered marketplace
for crypto assets; orders are matched on
Bitbuy rather than sent to third-party dealers
• FINTRAC and OSC registered
• Instant account verification
• Bitbuy Pro subscription offers advanced
tools (limit orders, live order book, trading
pairs and more)
• Bitbuy Private Wealth concierge service
with min. $25,000 investment
|• Trading: 0.50% to buy and sell
• CAD deposits: Interac 1.5%, wire
transfer 0.5%
• CAD withdrawals: Interac 1.5%, wire
transfer 1%
• Crypto deposits: 0%
• Crypto withdrawals: fee varies by coin
• Bitbuy Pro trade fees: maker 0.1%,
taker 0.2%
|• 99% of crypto stored in cold wallets
• Servers secured across multiple cloud
providers
• Two-factor authentication
• Third-party financial, security and
transaction reporting audits
• Privately maintained codebase
• Comprehensive insurance from BitGo
|• Interac deposits and withdrawals: min.
$50, max. $10,000/24 hr
• Wire transfer deposits and withdrawals:
min. $20,000, max. $500,000
• Crypto deposits: no min. or max.
• Crypto withdrawals: min. amount varies
by coin
|• Online question form
• Blog, tax guide, FAQ page
|6
|Coinberry
|https://www.moneysense.ca/save/investing/crypto/the-top-crypto-platforms-and-apps-in-canada/#Coinberry
|iOS, Android
|38
|Yes
|• FINTRAC and OSC registered
• Sources crypto at discounted prices,
adds a margin/spread plus fees from
liquidity sources, and resells crypto at
listed prices
• Ability to fund, buy/sell and withdraw
varies by coin
• Price notifications
• Minimum buy and sell amounts vary
by coin
|• CAD deposits: 0%
• CAD withdrawals: 0%
• Crypto deposits: 0%
• Margin/spread 0%–2.5% plus any fees
from liquidity sources
• Displays estimated charge when you
confirm your order; actual fees and
spreads may be higher or lower due to
price fluctuations between time of quote
and order completion
|• Two-factor authentication
|• Interac deposits: no minimum, max.
$10,000
• Interac withdrawals: min. $100,
max. $5,000
• Wire transfer deposits: min. $10,000,
max. $500,000
• Wire transfer withdrawals: min.
$10,000, max. $100,000
• Crypto deposits: unlimited
• Crypto withdrawals: min. varies
by coin; network fees will be applied
|• Online question form
• Learning portal
• Troubleshooting tips
|7
|Bitvo
|https://www.moneysense.ca/save/investing/crypto/the-top-crypto-platforms-and-apps-in-canada/#Bitvo
|iOS, Android
|11
|Yes
|• FINTRAC and ASC registered
• Immediate account registration
• Same-day processing for deposits
and withdrawals
• Buy and sell prices include a spread
• Advanced trading tools and OTC desk
for large orders
• Bitvo Cash Card provides access to
cash in your account; $2,500 limit; works
at ATMs that accept Visa or Plus
|• CAD deposits: 0%
• Crypto deposits: 0%
• 1% fee for withdrawals, min. $15
• Trading: 0%
• Applies a spread; estimated spreads
are viewable with the Advanced Trading
view
|• Two-factor authentication
• 95%–100% of customer funds kept
in cold storage
• Potential new coins are screened by
a third-party security service
• Additional measures for financial and
online security and internal controls
|• Interac, wire transfer, crypto, Canada
Post Load (deposit only), EFT (withdrawal
only), Bitvo Cash Card
• Interac deposits: unlimited
• Interac withdrawals: max. $10,000 per day
• Wire transfer deposits: min. $10,000
• Wire transfer withdrawals: min. $10,000
• Canada Post Load deposits: limit of $500
per transaction and $3,500 per week
• EFT withdrawals: max. $10,000 per day,
$50,000 per week
• Crypto deposits: unlimited
• Crypto withdrawals: unlimited
• Bitvo Cash Card withdrawals: max. $500
per day, $3,500 per week
|• 24/7 support by email, phone, live
chat
• Educational content
• FAQs
• Newsletter
|8
|Netcoins
|https://www.moneysense.ca/save/investing/crypto/the-top-crypto-platforms-and-apps-in-canada/#Netcoins
|iOS, Android
|36
|Yes
|• Canada’s first publicly owned crypto
trading platform (CSE:BIGG) that is fully
regulated
• FINTRAC and BCSC registered
• Fast account verification
• Start investing with as little as $10
• Price notifications
• Advanced trading tools
• $60 referral bonus for you and a friend
when they open an account and trade $100
• Optional Netcoins Pay card earns rewards
in bitcoin (3% for first 3 months, 1% after that)
|• CAD deposits: 0%
• CAD/USD withdrawals: 0%
• Crypto deposits: 0%
• Crypto withdrawals: Flat fee that
varies by coin
• Trading: 0.5%
|• Two-factor authentication
|• Deposits by Interac, bank wire and crypto
• Interac deposits: min. $10 (CAD only)
• Bank wire deposits: min. $500 CAD or USD
• Crypto withdrawals: min. varies by coin;
flat fee to cover network fees
|• Support by email, phone, live chat
• Crypto Academy and blog
• Newsletter
CoinSmart’s simple interface makes crypto trading accessible to beginners, but the platform also offers tools and services for experienced traders, such as advanced charting and order book functionality.
Pros
Cons
Founded in 2018, Calgary-based NDAX—short for National Digital Asset Exchange—has some of Canada’s lowest crypto trading fees plus a roster of over 30 coins. NDAX offers staking for certain coins; its website has a handy staking calculator.
Pros
Cons
In 2020, robo-advisor firm Wealthsimple launched Canada’s first regulated crypto platform, Wealthsimple Crypto, with a menu of two coins: bitcoin and ethereum. Today, it offers over 50 cryptocurrencies via its user-friendly Wealthsimple Trade app.
Pros
Cons
Since its launch in 2018, Newton has grown steadily, and it now offers one of the largest selections of crypto coins among Canadian trading platforms. Its fees and spreads are among the lowest on our list.
Pros
Cons
Return to table
In December 2021, Bitbuy became Canada’s first crypto trading platform to be regulated as a marketplace, as well as the first to be both a registered digital asset marketplace and a restricted dealer of cryptocurrency assets. Investors can benefit from greater price transparency and more consistent fees, and their orders are matched against other live orders on Bitbuy rather than routed to a third-party dealer.
Pros
Cons
Launched in 2017, Coinberry was the first pure-play cryptocurrency trading platform to achieve regulatory registration in Canada. The company was recently acquired by WonderFi, the Vancouver-based firm that also acquired Bitbuy in March 2022—the latest sign of consolidation in Canada’s evolving crypto industry.
Pros
Cons
Bitvo only recently achieved registration with Canadian securities regulators (in April 2022), but it’s already distinguishing itself with its “Bitvo Same Day Guarantee”—which promises same-day processing for account registration, deposits and withdrawals—and its Bitvo Cash Card.
Pros
Cons
Netcoins, launched in 2014, keeps things cheap and cheerful with no fees for deposits or fiat withdrawals, flat fees for crypto withdrawals and a 0.5% fee for trades.
Pros
Cons
Cryptocurrency is a relatively new asset class that’s prone to significant price volatility—bitcoin’s highs and lows, for example, have caused investors many sleepless nights. As of mid-July 2022, the cryptocurrency is down nearly 70% from its November 2021 record high.
Before you invest, consider whether crypto fits your overall investing strategy and long-term financial goals, and—as with other speculative investments—it’s wise to limit your purchases to what you can afford to lose.
Crypto investing also has risks that you wouldn’t typically encounter when, say, buying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or guaranteed investment certificates (GICs)—including technology risks, legal and regulatory uncertainty, and the potential for human error (including your own). It’s important to understand the different types of risk and how to protect your crypto assets.
Also good to know: In the event that a financial institution becomes insolvent or suffers a security breach, crypto assets held there aren’t covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) nor the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), unlike some other types of investment accounts.
These and other crypto trading platforms make buying and selling cryptocurrencies almost as easy as ordering a pizza—but do you understand how crypto works, what affects crypto prices, how to choose investments and what risks are involved?
Explore our roster of crypto articles to become a more informed investor:
Watch: 10 cryptocurrencies you need to know about
