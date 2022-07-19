How to choose a crypto trading platform

With so many crypto trading platforms to choose from, it’s essential to review their features in detail.

Newer crypto investors, for example, will benefit from a platform that offers 24/7 customer support, while more experienced investors will look for advanced trading tools like limit orders and a live order book. A large coin selection is nice to have but not necessary if you only intend to trade the most established cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ethereum. And, of course, you’ll want to compare fees and spreads.

Crypto platform questions to ask before you start investing

What coins are available?

Can you buy and sell crypto in Canadian dollars?

What are the fees for deposits, withdrawals and trading?

How does the platform/app make its money (fees, spreads)?

Does the platform/app have a welcome offer?

What’s the process to open an account? Is it free?

What funding methods are available (Interac, EFT, wire transfer, crypto), and what are the waiting periods for deposits and withdrawals?

How intuitive is the platform to use, including its mobile app?

What is the quality of customer support the platform offers? Is it available 24/7?

How fast and easy is it to get money and crypto in and out of the platform?

What security features and processes does the platform have?

Is the platform registered with securities regulators?

Does the platform comply with Canadian privacy laws such as PIPEDA?

For experienced traders, does the platform offer advanced trading tools, such as limit orders, charting and a live order book?

If you’re interested in crypto staking, is it available, and for which coins?

Does the platform have a referral program?





Methodology

For our list of top crypto trading platforms, we focused on Canadian companies that:

offer cryptocurrency trading in Canadian dollars

offer a wide selection of coins

are registered with Canadian securities regulators

All information was sourced from the platforms’ websites, press releases and company employees. As with other MoneySense guides and rankings, this will be updated and the list will be expanded periodically.

Crypto platform comparison

To view all the details in the table, slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse. You can also download the information to your device in Excel, CSV and PDF formats.