A Quebec flag on a pole is seen blowing in the wind

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: July 17

Russell Peters smiles wearing a hat. He chats with MoneySense about investing in real estate.

Investing

What’s Russell Peters doing now? Investing, and it’s a laugh

We all learned about our money during the lockdowns,...

A young woman smiles at her laptop while hugging her dog

Investing

Investing in GICs? Here’s why to buy them from an online bank

A gold coin with an Ethereum logo sits on a chess board

Ask a Crypto Expert

What investors should know about Ethereum (ETH) 

A man reviews paperwork following a change in the Bank of Canada's overnight rate

Financial literacy

How the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate works—and why it’s rising at the fastest pace in decades

The central bank’s overnight interest rate sets the tone...

A Black man sits on his living room floor, checking both his laptop and phone app for cheap stock prices as he buys investment assets.

Investing

How to stay invested and pick up good quality companies—on the cheap

With the markets dropping, is it a time for...

A woman in her late 50s/early 60s smiles, as her husband is behind her about to give her a hug. They're wondering about GICs for his retirement savigs

Ask MoneySense

Is now the time for retirees to sell stocks and buy GICs?

Many people near or in retirement are worried about...

My MoneySense

How dating expert Damona Hoffman handles her relationship with money

Hoffman shares her money mistakes and best lessons, and...

The Toronto skyline of bank buildings

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: July 10

A young man wearing a hoodie, sitting on his couch is looking inquisitively at his laptop, wondering how he should remain a long-term investor within a bear market

Ask MoneySense

Bear markets: What’s a long-term investor supposed to do right now?

As we continue our way out of the pandemic,...

