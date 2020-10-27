Photo by Matthew Waring on Unsplash

Toilet paper isn’t the only thing Canadians were hoarding early in the pandemic. Headlines were buzzing that the Bank of Canada was running short of $50 bills too. Whether you were stuffing cash in your mattress or in the bottom of your sock drawer, the truth is your savings are safer at a financial institution because it’s likely insured by the fiscal guardian angel called the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC).

The upside is that your coverage comes for free—but before we get into that good news, let’s dive into the CDIC’s history and break down why your bank is the safest place to keep your savings.

What is the CDIC?

A non-profit crown corporation launched in 1967, the CDIC is clear on their website about how they don’t define themselves: “We are not a bank. We are not a private insurance company.”

Funded by premiums paid by their member financial institutions (which is why you benefit from this security blanket for free), the CDIC insures your deposits in the event of a bank’s collapse. Thanks to their oversight, no Canadian has lost even a single dollar due to the closure of a bank since their inception.

Motivated to keep the stability of the financial system in Canada in check by protecting Canadians and their valuable savings, the CDIC insures over $800 billion in deposits at over 80 member institutions.

Keeping up with the COVID-era concern to hold onto hard-won dollars, the CDIC’s most recent initiatives include expanding coverage to include eligible deposits at member institutions in all foreign currencies, and GICs with terms greater than five years.

What does CDIC insurance cover?

In the event your financial institution goes bankrupt, at least $100,000 of the money you hold in deposits such as chequing, savings and GIC accounts is covered by the CDIC.

You could be entitled to even more coverage, depending on how you deposit your money over various accounts and institutions. But before delving into that strategy, let’s review the basics.