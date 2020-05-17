

What a difference a year makes! Now in its eighth edition, the MoneySense ETF All-stars had, until now, benefited from an 11-year bull market that began in 2009. That bull market, of course, came to an abrupt end in March (and delayed the release of this package by a few weeks compared to previous years).

Call this the bear-market edition. Never fear: our panel of eight experts continues to seek buy-and-hold, low-cost and well-diversified ETFs that will stand up through all kinds of markets, and certainly for the next year.

The panel is largely the same as last year’s, although we sadly bid adieu to portfolio manager Alan Fustey, who had been with us almost from the beginning.

Returning for 2020 are the Ottawa-based PWL Capital duo Cameron Passmore and Ben Felix; Robb Engen, a fee-only planner and blogger for Boomer & Echo; former Tangerine advisor Dale Roberts (the blogger behind Cut the Crap Investing); Mark Yamada, CEO of PUR Investing and his colleague Ioulia Tretiakova; Yves Rebetez, formerly of ETFInsight.ca and CIO of Pascal Financial; and Dave Nugent, chief client officer at Wealthsimple for Advisors.

Given the almost 800 ETFs now trading on Canadian stock exchanges, we divided our experts into four teams: the PWL team, the PUR team, the blogger team of Engen and Roberts and, last but not least, team Nugent and Rebetez. Once each team had a consensus on which of last year’s picks to retain or replace, we voted on each one. Five out of eight votes carried the day; in the event of a tie, I was the tiebreaker. Other than that, we relied on our experts for input.

The goal: low-fee, diversified, tax-efficient portfolios

The panel continues to share the philosophy that the ETF All-stars established when Dan Bortolotti, then a magazine journalist and now a portfolio manager at PWL Capital, and I first conceived of it back in 2013. Our core principles remain low cost, broad diversification and tax efficiency—whether in a roaring bull market, a bear market or something in between.

From the get-go, the idea was to create a low-cost “set it and forget it” shortlist of ETFs that rarely needs tweaking. As such, exposure to specialized asset classes, such as technology, gold or real estate, is limited to whatever the index weightings in our model portfolio hold. (But if you’re looking for a few specialty ideas, we’ve still got you covered with our “desert island” picks.)

Of course, the All-stars list has evolved to include more names as the ETF space in Canada exploded year over year. According to the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA), as of this January there were 766 ETFs trading on Canadian exchanges, created by 37 different sponsors. More than $211 billion is invested in these products nationwide.