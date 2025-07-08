The investment decision between the two boils down to your financial goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon, said Tony Salgado, president and founder of AMS Wealth.

“The real question becomes: What is the financial planning objective?” he said.

ETFs generally carry lower costs and are easier to trade for many investors, Salgado said. Robo-advisers with automatic investing features have become popular among younger investors, which has contributed to the boom in ETFs.

Meanwhile, mutual funds are professionally managed portfolios and tend to carry higher relative fees.

In recent years, money has poured into ETFs, while investments in mutual funds have cooled off.

What the data says about mutual fund sales

Data from the Investment Funds Institute of Canada shows mutual fund net sales totalled $15.2 billion in 2024, the first year of positive net sales since 2021. ETF net sales totalled $75 billion in 2024, the highest total recorded and more than the previous two years combined.

But there’s value in both, said Matthew Ardrey, senior financial planner at TriDelta Private Wealth.

“It’s about finding what is the right solution for the client and what are they looking for,” Ardrey said.