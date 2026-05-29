How young professionals can build wealth—even in today’s economy
Wealth building starts with small, consistent habits. Here’s how young Canadians can save, invest and grow their net worth over time.
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Wealth building starts with small, consistent habits. Here’s how young Canadians can save, invest and grow their net worth over time.
For many young Canadians, building wealth feels like trying to move forward on a treadmill set just a little too fast. Rent is high, groceries are higher, and the idea of saving or investing can feel like something you’ll “get to later.”
And yet, waiting is often the most expensive mistake. The truth is that even in the current economy, the fundamentals of wealth building haven’t changed. What has changed is how intentional you need to be.
With the right habits and a simple plan, you can start building real financial momentum—no matter where you’re starting from. Here’s how to do it.
Early in your career, income is often treated as the ultimate goal. Promotions, bonuses, and salary increases feel like progress—and they are, but they don’t automatically translate into wealth.
Wealth is what you keep and grow over time.
One of the biggest challenges young professionals face is lifestyle creep. As income rises, spending quietly rises alongside it—a slightly nicer apartment, more travel, upgraded daily habits. Over time, every raise gets absorbed, and your net worth doesn’t move much at all.
A helpful way to stay ahead of this is to “capture” part of every income increase before it disappears into spending.
Put it into practice: When you get a raise or bonus, redirect a portion of it—ideally half—into savings or investing. If you never incorporate it into your spending, you won’t miss it, and your wealth will naturally start to grow.
A common mindset is that investing is something you do once everything else is in place: once your income is higher, your expenses are stable, or you feel more “financially secure.” In reality, starting early is what creates that security.
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The biggest advantage you have right now isn’t how much you earn, it’s time. Even modest contributions can grow significantly through compounding, where your money earns returns, and those returns begin earning returns of their own.
Waiting even a few years can have a larger impact than contributing slightly less in the beginning.
Put it into practice: Start with a manageable amount, perhaps $50 to $200 per paycheque—and commit to consistency. You can always increase contributions later, but you can’t recover lost time.
Even with the best intentions, saving money manually each month can be inconsistent. Life gets busy, priorities shift, and it’s easy to put it off “just this once.”
Automation removes that friction. By setting up automatic transfers into your savings or investment accounts, you turn a good intention into a built-in system. The money moves before you have a chance to spend it, and over time, your lifestyle adjusts to what remains.
Put it into practice: Set up a transfer that happens right after each paycheque hits your account. Treat it like any other fixed expense. Set it and forget it
You’ll often hear that saving 20% of your income is a recommended benchmark for retirement. While that’s a great long-term goal, it can feel daunting early in your career.
The mistake is assuming that if you can’t hit that number right away, it’s not worth starting. In practice, gradual increases are far more sustainable and effective.
Put it into practice: Start at a level that feels manageable—perhaps 5% to 10% of your income—and increase it slightly each year. Even a 1% annual increase, combined with income growth, can get you to a strong savings rate faster than expected. Bonuses and tax refunds are also powerful opportunities to boost savings without impacting your day-to-day cash flow.
Saving is essential, but it’s only the first step. Over time, keeping all your money in cash or low-interest accounts means inflation and taxes will steadily erode its value.
To build long-term wealth, you need to invest. For most young professionals, that means putting long-term savings into a diversified portfolio that can grow over time. While markets fluctuate, short-term volatility is a normal part of long-term growth. The key is to align your investments with when you’ll need the money.
Put it into practice: Think in terms of timelines: Put money that you need within the next few years (such as for a down payment) in safer, stable assets. Invest money for long-term goals, like retirement, with more exposure to market growth. This simple distinction helps you avoid taking unnecessary risk with money you’ll need soon.
One of the biggest advantages Canadian investors have is access to tax-efficient accounts, but many young professionals don’t fully use them. Understanding how these accounts work can significantly improve your long-term results.
Put it into practice: If your employer offers an RRSP matching program, prioritize it immediately. Matching contributions effectively gives you an instant return.
Earn 1.50% tax-free on your cash savings.
Earn a guaranteed 3.50% in your TFSA when you lock in for 1 year.
Open your TFSA with one of the best online brokers in Canada. See our ranking.
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Taxes can feel complicated, but understanding a few key concepts can go a long way.
One of the biggest misconceptions is that earning more money isn’t worth it because you’ll “lose it to taxes.” In reality, Canada’s tax system only applies higher rates to income above certain thresholds—not your entire income.
Where tax strategy really matters is in how you structure your savings and contributions.
Put it into practice: Use accounts like RRSPs and FHSAs to reduce taxable income, track available tax credits and deductions, and make a habit of reinvesting any tax refunds you receive. Over time, these small decisions can meaningfully increase how much you keep.
We often think of wealth building as growing assets, but protecting them is just as important. Your income is the engine behind your financial plan. If it’s interrupted, your ability to save and invest is affected immediately. That’s where risk management comes in.
Put it into practice: Take time to understand your workplace benefits. Look at whether you have disability insurance, extended health coverage, or other protections in place. Once you’ve started building assets, consider simple legal steps—like having a will or ensuring your account beneficiaries are up to date—to protect what you’ve built.
Perhaps the biggest modern challenge to building wealth is comparison. It can feel like everyone around you is buying homes, investing successfully, or living comfortably, but what you’re seeing rarely reflects the full financial picture. Focusing on others can easily lead to overspending or chasing decisions that don’t align with your goals.
Put it into practice: Instead of comparing lifestyles, focus on your own progress: your savings rate, your consistency, and your long-term plan. Wealth building is personal—and often invisible.
For young professionals, building wealth doesn’t come from one big decision. It’s the result of small, consistent actions taken over time. Start early, automate your savings, invest with intention, use the right accounts, and protect what you’re building. But most importantly, stay consistent. In the end, wealth isn’t built overnight; it’s built through the habits you repeat every month.
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