About Old Age Security (OAS)

Old Age Security benefits are monthly payments made by the federal government to supplement the income of eligible Canadians age 65 and older. Along with the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and personal savings, OAS contributes to financial support for older Canadians. CPP and OAS payments are issued on the same dates.

OAS payment dates for 2024

January 29, 2024

February 27, 2024

March 26, 2024

April 26, 2024

May 29, 2024

June 26, 2024

July 29, 2024

August 28, 2024

September 25, 2024

October 29, 2024

November 27, 2024

December 20, 2024

Where does OAS money come from?

The money that funds the OAS comes from the federal government. Individual citizens do not pay into the fund directly.

Who qualifies to receive OAS?

OAS eligibility depends on how long you have lived in Canada, your age and your citizenship. To be eligible for OAS, you must:

be at least 65 years old; and

be a Canadian citizen or legal resident

To answer the question of how long you’ve lived in Canada, it depends on where you live now. If you currently live in Canada, you must have lived in Canada for at least 10 years since you were 18 years old. If you live outside of Canada, you must have lived in Canada for at least 20 years since you were 18 years old.

Your employment history doesn’t affect your eligibility. You can even receive OAS if you are still working or have never worked before.

Enrolment for OAS is generally automatic, and you can expect to receive a letter in the month after you turn 64. If you don’t get confirmation of your enrolment, you may have to submit an application to Service Canada. You can do this online or by filling out a paper form.

Note that there are some circumstances when you may be entitled to other benefits, such as if you are widowed, or your spouse or common-law partner is eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). (More on the GIS below.)

You can learn more about the OAS program and your eligibility by reading the government’s Old Age Security program toolkit.