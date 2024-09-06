OAS payment dates in 2024, and more to know about Old Age Security
Here’s how Canada’s Old Age Security pension program works, who’s eligible for OAS, when you can start receiving OAS, and the OAS payment dates for 2024.
Advertisement
Here’s how Canada’s Old Age Security pension program works, who’s eligible for OAS, when you can start receiving OAS, and the OAS payment dates for 2024.
Advertisement
If you’re approaching or planning for retirement, you may have questions about Old Age Security (OAS) benefits, like: Do I need to apply for OAS? How much will I receive in OAS? When do OAS payments go out? We cover these questions and more below. But first, here’s a quick overview of how OAS works.
Advertisement
Old Age Security benefits are monthly payments made by the federal government to supplement the income of eligible Canadians age 65 and older. Along with the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and personal savings, OAS contributes to financial support for older Canadians. CPP and OAS payments are issued on the same dates.
Earn a guaranteed 4.3% in your RRSP when you lock in for 1 year.
Open an RRSP investment account and trade ETFs and stocks with $0 commission on all online stock transactions. No minimum deposit needed.
Aside from an RRSP, another powerful tax-advantage account is a TFSA. Check out the best TFSAs in Canada.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
The money that funds the OAS comes from the federal government. Individual citizens do not pay into the fund directly.
OAS eligibility depends on how long you have lived in Canada, your age and your citizenship. To be eligible for OAS, you must:
To answer the question of how long you’ve lived in Canada, it depends on where you live now. If you currently live in Canada, you must have lived in Canada for at least 10 years since you were 18 years old. If you live outside of Canada, you must have lived in Canada for at least 20 years since you were 18 years old.
Your employment history doesn’t affect your eligibility. You can even receive OAS if you are still working or have never worked before.
Enrolment for OAS is generally automatic, and you can expect to receive a letter in the month after you turn 64. If you don’t get confirmation of your enrolment, you may have to submit an application to Service Canada. You can do this online or by filling out a paper form.
Note that there are some circumstances when you may be entitled to other benefits, such as if you are widowed, or your spouse or common-law partner is eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). (More on the GIS below.)
You can learn more about the OAS program and your eligibility by reading the government’s Old Age Security program toolkit.
Advertisement
Good news! The Old Age Security program is indexed to inflation, meaning that the government reviews the program quarterly (in January, April, July and October) and makes increases based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI). (Should the cost of living decrease, your benefits will stay the same.) However, these frequent adjustments make it difficult to predict the exact amount.
The amount you will receive in OAS benefits depends on three main factors:
1. The number of years you’ve lived in Canada since you were 18 years old
If you’ve lived in Canada for at least 40 years since you turned 18, you’ll likely be eligible for the maximum pension payout amount. The CRA also notes there are some situations where you might qualify for the full OAS pension without having 40 years of residence—consider calling Service Canada to inquire (1-800-277-9914).
If you don’t qualify for the full OAS pension, you might be eligible for partial OAS, says the CRA: “If you live in Canada when you apply, you can receive a partial OAS pension if you have lived in Canada for at least 10 years after the age of 18. If you live outside of Canada when you apply, you can receive a partial OAS pension if you have lived in Canada for at least 20 years after the age of 18.”
2. Your age when you begin receiving your OAS pension
You can start receiving OAS at age 65. However, you can choose to delay your start date up to 60 months (which is five years) in return for a monthly 0.6% increase in your eventual pension payment. Using the September 2024 maximum monthly payout amount of $718.33 as an example, this is how delaying your start date could affect your pension.
|Age
|Percentage increase
|How much you could get for your
OAS pension (July to September 2024)
|65
|n/a
|$718.33
|66
|12 months x 0.6% = 7.2%
|$770.05
|67
|24 months x 0.6% = 14.4%
|$821.77
|68
|36 months x 0.6% = 21.6%
|$873.49
|69
|48 months x 0.6% = 28.8%
|$925.21
|70
|60 months x 0.6% = 36%
|$976.93
Advertisement
3. Your current income
Over a certain net annual income level, you may not be eligible for OAS, and you may have to repay some or all of your OAS benefits through the pension recovery tax. Keep reading for more details.
You might be wondering whether you should delay your OAS start date after your 65th birthday. The answer will depend on your life and health circumstances, your retirement plans, whether you intend to continue working and, if so, what your income will be. A financial advisor can help you decide what’s best for you.
The federal government notes, “After age 70, there is no advantage in delaying your first payment. In fact, you risk losing benefits. If you are over the age of 70 and are not receiving an Old Age Security pension, apply now.”
Yes, OAS benefits are taxable as income. If you want to have your taxes deducted automatically each month, you can sign into your My Service Canada Account or complete the “Request for Voluntary Federal Income Tax Deductions – CPP/OAS” form (ISP-3520OAS). Otherwise, you may have to pay your income tax quarterly.
If you’re a high-income Canadian over the age of 65, you may have to repay some or all of your OAS pension under the pension recovery tax. Whether you will have to repay, and how much, depends on your “net world income” in a given year and the minimum recovery tax threshold for that year. Each year also has a maximum recovery tax threshold—at that point, the entire OAS amount will be clawed back.
Let’s look at how income affects OAS, plus strategies on how to reduce or avoid OAS clawbacks.
The CRA says net world income means income from all Canadian and foreign sources, including:
If your income is above a certain amount in a given year, you’ll have to repay some or all of your OAS. The recovery threshold changes each year, but the calculation remains the same: You pay back 15% of the difference between your income and the threshold amount for the year.
Advertisement
For example, for income year 2023, the threshold amount is $86,912. If your income in 2023 was $120,000, then your repayment would be 15% of $33,088 (the difference between $120,000 and $86,912). That comes out to $4,963.20.
OAS clawbacks are paid off in 12 monthly payments, starting in July of the following tax year (in this case, 2024) and ending the next June (2025, in this example). This July-through-June period is called the “recovery tax period.” Continuing our example: $4,963.20 divided by 12 is $413.60. That’s how much you would repay each month from July 2024 to June 2025. (See the OAS recovery tax thresholds for income years 2022 and 2024.)
With some planning, it may be possible to reduce or avoid OAS clawbacks. One strategy is splitting pension income with a spouse who has a lower marginal tax rate. Another strategy is to base withdrawals from your registered retirement income fund (RRIF) on the younger spouse’s age—your minimum withdrawals may be lower. Keep in mind that different kinds of investment income are taxed differently, too. (Learn more about how passive income is taxed.) Consider speaking to a financial advisor or tax planner about these and other strategies.
The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) is a part of the OAS program that provides an additional, non-taxable monthly payment to Canadian residents who receive the OAS and whose previous-year income is below a certain threshold. Like OAS, the GIS is indexed to inflation.
The income threshold changes annually. For example, from July to September in 2024, the threshold is $21,768 for a single person. If your 2023 income was less than that, you may qualify for the GIS.
For couples, the maximum income thresholds for combined annual income in 2023 are:
If you don’t receive a letter from the government about the GIS, you can submit an application through a My Service Canada Account or by filling out a paper form and submitting it to Service Canada. You can apply for OAS and the GIS at the same time. Learn more about applying for the GIS.
Advertisement
What to expect when receiving OAS at 65
How to manage your account when you’re notified of OAS benefits.
Should you collect CPP and OAS while working in your 60s?
If you’re in your 60s and plan to remain in the workforce, here’s what you need to know about applying for your government pensions.
Delaying CPP and OAS to age 70: Is it worth the wait?
The longer you wait to use CPP and OAS, the more you could earn monthly. But with the recent boosts, is it more tempting to use these benefits?
OAS entitlement and deferral rules for immigrants to Canada
If you move to Canada in middle age, you won’t be entitled to the maximum Old Age Security pension. Find out the impact of OAS deferral in this case.
Should you apply for OAS even if you have a high income?
If you are a high-income senior whose Old Age Security would be fully clawed back, find out if you should still apply.
Planning for retirement with little or no savings to draw on
Financial advice often caters to wealthier Canadians. What can retirement look like for those without healthy RRSPs or other savings?
When to watch out for OAS clawbacks
Working in retirement? Beware clawbacks. Find out how to avoid clawbacks on your OAS pension.
How to avoid OAS clawbacks when you’ve had a temporary increase in income
What to do if a one-time bump in income triggers an Old Age Security benefit clawback.
Advertisement
“Should I sell off some investments to avoid OAS clawbacks?”
Cam is already feeling heavily taxed in retirement and wonders if he should get rid of his dividend-paying investments to avoid losing Old Age Security benefits.
Survivor benefits: A guide to CPP, OAS, GIS and more
Pension rules for widows and widowers, explained.
CPP and OAS after the death of a spouse
How to manage split pensions after the death of a spouse.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Canada cuts rates again. Can Couche-Tard take over the convenience-store world? Mag 7 outperformance trend may be done. Dollarama...
Many 30-year-olds are at the crossroads of some major life expenses. Here’s how to save for retirement during a...
Fixed income is finally back in a sweet spot. So, how should you take advantage, with individual bonds, bond...
Did Nvidia fail to meet expectations? Plus, why National Bank is a star among the mixed bag of Canadian...
A reverse mortgage advances you funds from a house you own. Find out if this option is right for...
Here’s how Canada’s retirement pension plan works, who’s eligible for CPP, when you can start receiving CPP, and CPP...
Here’s how to get your free ticket to attend the MoneyShow Toronto.
Canada’s railway-bound economy screeches to halt, inflation is down, Target shares rebound and TD to pay $4-billion penalty.
You’ve reached your 40s, are mid-way in your career and realize you’ll never have a pension. Here’s how to...
Reverse mortgages do the job of freeing up income for house-rich, cash-poor Canadian seniors. But their terms are often...