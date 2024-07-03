Cost of living as a single person in Canada

One third of Canadians struggle to plan for retirement and 75% of people say their cost of living is negatively impacting their retirement savings, according to a Sun Life survey.

What does this mean for singles? You know it doesn’t cost twice as much to live with another person, because there are fixed costs to running a household that apply to singles and couples.

According to Statistics Canada’s Survey of Household Spending, a one-person household had total expenditures of $49,661 in 2021. By comparison, couples without children had total expenditures of $91,121. This implies cost savings of about 17% for the second person in the household.

Shelter costs were the largest expense for all households in 2021. Couples without children coughed up about 30% of their household spending on shelter. By comparison, singles spent 37%.

As a result, singles need to save more than couples on a per-person basis to provide the same standard of living and maintain it in their golden years.

Couples have more tax advantages than singles

Compared to one-person households, couples have more ability to minimize taxes. For example:

The couple can focus on contributing to the higher-income spouse or common-law partner’s registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) to get a larger tax refund as a couple.

The higher-income spouse can contribute to the lower-income partner’s retirement savings through a spousal RRSP. The higher income spouse gets the tax deduction today, and the lower income spouse withdraws the income in the future.

The couple can combine or allocate tax credits like donations or medical expenses to result in a larger tax reduction.

The couple can split the higher-income spouse or partner’s eligible pension income in retirement, including registered retirement income fund (RRIF) withdrawals after the age of 65.

There are more sophisticated strategies as well, but the point is this: couples can legally and strategically minimize tax more easily than a single taxpayer can.

Options for single retirees without a pension

Pension plan participation has been on the decline for all workers in all industries. Defined benefit plans are being replaced with defined contribution (DC) plans that put more risk on retirees. Single retirees who do not have pensions have options, though.