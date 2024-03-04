What is a non-registered account and how does it work?
Find out what non-registered accounts are, how they compare to registered accounts and which investments are best for non-registered accounts in Canada.
You could consider opening a non-registered account if you’ve reached the contribution limits of your registered accounts, like your registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) and tax-free savings account (TFSA). Unlike a registered account, a non-registered account doesn’t offer tax benefits, but it allows you to invest with fewer limits. And there’s a non-registered savings or investment account to suit every need—from the humble savings account to the supercharged margin account. Here’s everything you need to know about registered versus non-registered accounts.
A non-registered account is a savings or investment account that allows you to invest as much money as you want but does not provide any of the tax advantages of a registered account. For example, with a non-registered account, you don’t get the tax-free growth of TFSAs, nor the tax deductions and tax-deferred growth of RRSPs. Still, non-registered accounts are flexible—you can save or invest as much as you want, whenever you want, in a wide range of financial instruments, depending on the type of account you open.
Cash, margin and high-interest savings accounts (HISAs) are the three most common types of non-registered accounts. Here’s what each of these are:
All the interest, dividends and capital gains earned in non-registered accounts are taxable even if you don’t withdraw the income. Here’s how:
The table below shows approximately how much $100 of investment income is taxed, assuming the investor earns $75,000 in Ontario.
|Income
|Type of gain
|Tax payable
|After tax
|$100
|Interest
|$30
|$70
|$100
|Canadian dividends
|$8
|$92
|$100
|Capital gains
|$15
|$85
|Income
|Type of gain
|Tax payable
|After tax
|$100
|Foreign interest
|$30
|$70
|$100
|Foreign dividends
|$30
|$70
|$100
|Foreign capital gains
|$15
|$85
From a tax perspective—as seen in the above table—capital gains and dividends are taxed more favourably than interest income. Note that capital gains are taxed at a lower rate than Canadian dividends at higher income tax levels. So, if you have a long time horizon and a growth-oriented risk profile, investing in stocks, ETFs or mutual funds in a cash account could give you growth coupled with relatively lower taxes. However, if safety, stability and the protection of your money are your primary concerns, then a HISA may be a better option.
Let’s look at the main differences between non-registered and registered accounts, using the RRSP and TFSA as examples of the latter.
|Non-registered
|RRSP
|TFSA
|Contributions are tax-deductible
|No
|Yes
|No
|Annual contribution limit
|None
|18% of earned income, up to a maximum of $31,560 in 2024
|$7,000 in 2024
|Annual contribution limit is based on your income
|No
|Yes
|No
|Unused contribution room carries forward
|Not applicable
|Yes
|Yes
|Lifetime contribution limit
|None
|Based on your personal income
|$95,000 for Canadian residents born in 1991 or earlier (as of Jan. 1, 2024)
|Earnings or withdrawals are taxed
|Yes, all types of investment income are taxed
|Yes, withdrawals from your RRSP account are taxed
|No
There are advantages to having a non-registered account, such as unlimited contribution room, flexible withdrawal rules and fewer eligibility requirements. So, non-registered accounts can be a good way to grow your money if you’ve maximized your registered contributions. (And, if you have money lying idle in a chequing account, a HISA could be an attractive alternative.) Just remember that you won’t benefit from tax advantages, such as tax-free growth, tax-deferred growth or tax-deductible contributions.
