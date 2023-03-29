The best FHSA in Canada

Banks and other financial institutions can begin rolling out their FHSAs as early as April 1, 2023. As they do, the MoneySense editorial team will update this page so you can easily find the best FHSAs available in Canada.

Here are some things to consider when comparing FHSAs as they become available:

Interest rates: It’s likely that some providers will offer competitive interest rates on funds held within your FHSA, as they do with tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs). As a savings account, an FHSA that pays interest may be a good fit for people who simply want to earn tax-free interest on their cash, without the risk of investing in securities. If that’s your strategy, go with the account offering the highest interest rate on your savings.

If you prefer to invest the money within your FHSA, take a close look at the fees for making trades or managing your portfolio. These costs can quickly add up. Your comfort with paying trading and management fees should also guide your decision on whether to invest in your FHSA through a brokerage, a discount brokerage or a robo-advisor. Your investment knowledge: Also consider your level of comfort with investing. Experienced DIY investors and those with time on their hands could consider an FHSA at a self-directed online brokerage, so they can manage their own investments. New to investing? You may prefer to invest through a low-cost robo-advisor or to have a financial planner manage your assets.

What is an FHSA?

Short for first home savings account, the FHSA is a type of registered account designed to help Canadians save to buy their first home, namely the down payment, which can be up to 20% of the total cost of the property. You can contribute up to $8,000 per year into an FHSA, up to a lifetime limit of $40,000.

The FHSA shares similarities with the registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) and the TFSA, which are also available to Canadians. FHSA contributions are tax-deductible, like with an RRSP, and the money can be withdrawn tax-free, like with a TFSA—as long as the withdrawal is used for a down payment on a home. Funds put into an FHSA grow tax-free and are not subject to capital gains tax.

FHSA start date

FHSAs are scheduled to become available as early as April 1, 2023. They are offered by banks, credit unions and other financial institutions that offer RRSPs and TFSAs.

Though the federal government set a target date of April 1, some financial institutions are not yet ready to launch their FHSAs. Keep checking this page for updates. We will rank the best FHSA rates offered in Canada as they become available.

Read more about the announcement of the FHSA as part of the 2022 federal budget.