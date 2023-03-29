Best FHSAs in Canada: What to know about the new first home savings account
The new first home savings account was created to help you save more money for a home purchase. Here’s how to find the best FHSA for your needs.
Canadians will soon be able to boost their savings for a down payment on a home with a new type of registered account. The first home savings account (FHSA) creates up to $40,000 in tax-free savings room for first-time home buyers who face barriers to entry into the real estate market. In this article, we’ll explain why the FHSA was created, how it works, and how you can maximize its potential—whether or not you’re saving for a home. (More on using it outside of home ownership later on.)
Banks and other financial institutions can begin rolling out their FHSAs as early as April 1, 2023. As they do, the MoneySense editorial team will update this page so you can easily find the best FHSAs available in Canada.
Here are some things to consider when comparing FHSAs as they become available:
Short for first home savings account, the FHSA is a type of registered account designed to help Canadians save to buy their first home, namely the down payment, which can be up to 20% of the total cost of the property. You can contribute up to $8,000 per year into an FHSA, up to a lifetime limit of $40,000.
The FHSA shares similarities with the registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) and the TFSA, which are also available to Canadians. FHSA contributions are tax-deductible, like with an RRSP, and the money can be withdrawn tax-free, like with a TFSA—as long as the withdrawal is used for a down payment on a home. Funds put into an FHSA grow tax-free and are not subject to capital gains tax.
What is an FHSA? Read our MoneySense Glossary definition.
FHSAs are scheduled to become available as early as April 1, 2023. They are offered by banks, credit unions and other financial institutions that offer RRSPs and TFSAs.
Though the federal government set a target date of April 1, some financial institutions are not yet ready to launch their FHSAs. Keep checking this page for updates. We will rank the best FHSA rates offered in Canada as they become available.
Read more about the announcement of the FHSA as part of the 2022 federal budget.
To open an FHSA, you must be a Canadian resident aged 18 or older. The FHSA can remain open for 15 years, or until the end of the year you turn 71, or until the end of the year following the year in which you make a qualifying home purchase—whichever comes first.
You can contribute up to $8,000 per year toward your FHSA, up to a lifetime limit of $40,000. Unused contribution room is carried forward to the next year. Unlike a TFSA, however, FHSA contribution room only begins to accumulate once you’ve opened the account—it does not automatically begin when you turn 18.
In Canada, there are limitations on the types of investments you can hold in registered accounts. The federal government has stated that the qualified investments for an FHSA will be the same as those for a TFSA. This means you will be able to hold:
You can’t hold the following investments in your FHSA:
Read: “What can I hold in an FHSA?”
If you decide not to use money in an FHSA for a home purchase—you may decide that renting is better for you, you live with someone who already owns their place, or you inherit real estate—you can transfer the funds to an RRSP or a registered retirement income fund (RRIF) without being penalized or affecting your RRSP contribution room. In essence, the FHSA creates additional RRSP contribution room, up to $40,000, for all Canadians.
However, keep in mind that an FHSA withdrawal used for a home purchase is not taxed, whereas funds withdrawn from an RRSP or RRIF are taxed.
When buying your first home, you can use the FHSA with the Home Buyers’ Plan (HBP), which allows you to borrow up to $35,000 from your RRSP. And when buying a home jointly with another person, you can combine your FHSA and HBP withdrawals for a sum of at least $80,000 from your FHSAs and $70,000 through the HBP, for a total of $150,000. That’s equal to a 20% down payment on a home priced at $750,000. This is why the FHSA was created—to make buying a home more accessible for those wanting to get on the real estate ladder (more info below).
However, these calculations do not account for potential tax-free investment growth in the FHSA, nor any money you may have saved in a TFSA, both of which would boost the total amounts available for a down payment. Note that HBP withdrawals are taxed if not repaid within 15 years.
To get a sense of how your investments might grow in an FHSA, use a compound interest calculator.
Here’s a chart that shows the key differences and similarities between these three accounts.
|FHSA
|RRSP
|TFSA
|Primary purpose is saving for a down payment
|Yes
|Only with an HBP withdrawal
|No
|Contributions are tax-deductible
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Annual contribution limit
|$8,000
|Based on your personal income, with a maximum of $30,780 in 2023
|$6,500 in 2023
|Annual contribution limit is based on your income
|No
|Yes
|No
|Unused contribution room carries forward
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Lifetime contribution limit (as of 2023)
|$40,000
|Based on your personal income
|$88,000 (for Canadians born in 1991 or earlier)
|Account withdrawals are taxed
|Depends. Not taxed when used for a home purchase.
|Yes, unless used for a home purchase through the HBP
|No
Yes. Effective April 1, 2023, the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) will begin to offer separate coverage of $100,000 for eligible deposits held in an FHSA. Canadians’ deposits are now covered under nine different insured deposit categories at CDIC member institutions. Note, however, that while the CDIC covers GICs, it does not cover other types of investments.
Many Canadians dream of home ownership. However, many factors have long made it a difficult goal to achieve, and that continues to be the case in 2023. These factors include high real estate prices, which require saving a substantial down payment and having a high income to qualify for a mortgage, as well as high rents, which make saving more difficult. (See how much income you need to afford a home in the Greater Toronto and Vancouver areas.)
As such, with the goal of helping more people buy their first home, the federal government announced in 2022 its plans to launch the FHSA in 2023. It also doubled the first-time home buyers’ tax credit from $5,000 to $10,000 and extended the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive to March 31, 2025, among other measures aimed at supporting home buyers.
FHSAs are scheduled to become available as early as April 1, 2023.
You can expect to eventually find FHSAs offered by Canadian banks, credit unions and other financial institutions that offer RRSPs and TFSAs.
FHSAs are being offered by banks, credit unions and other financial institutions that offer other registered accounts, such as RRSPs and TFSAs.
