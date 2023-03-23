However, many retirees—including me—have grown children struggling to get onto the first rung of the real estate ladder. Coming up with a down payment is still difficult. Home prices have fallen since interest rates started to rise in 2022, but mortgage affordability is still an issue for many young Canadians just starting out in their careers.

All of which makes the new first home savings account (FHSA) timely: Scheduled to debut on April 1, 2023, the FHSA is a much-talked about financial product right now. See some excellent blogger commentary on the topic, notably this one from Dale Roberts’ cutthecrapinvesting.com, and this summary from Mark Seed’s myownadvisor.ca. Both used a graphic from CFP/RFP Aaron Hector, a private wealth advisor at Calgary-based CWB Wealth. (TFSA room is $6,000 for 2022 and $6,500 for 2023.

Source: Aaron Hector, CWB Wealth

Before we get into the mechanics of how the FHSA works, know that this new program may also be of interest to parents who are retired and are wishing to diversify family investment assets further into real estate.

In my family’s case, apart from the paid-up principal residence our only exposure to real estate is through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) containing real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs appeal to those Canadians wanting to avoid the hassle of being a landlord and managing properties and tenants. But if you want more direct exposure to residential real estate, expanding the family wealth from one principal residence to a second or third (or more) for the kids might be one way to do that.

Remember that one benefit of a principal residence is you can sell it down the road without capital gains tax, as you would with a second property, such as a vacation home or rental property.

How can retired Canadians use the FHSA, HBP, TFSA and more

Counting the FHSA, there are now three tax-efficient government programs that can be combined to help young soon-to-be home owners save up for a down payment.

The first created was the Home Buyer’s plan (HBP), launched in 1992, which lets first-time home owners withdraw up to $35,000 from their registered retirement savings plan (RRSP). It can also be used with the FHSA.