What is spousal attribution?

When you give money to your spouse to invest, the resulting income may be attributed—meaning taxed back—to the spouse who gave the money. For example:

If you give cash to your spouse to invest, the resulting interest, dividends, capital gains, and other taxable income should be reported by you, not them.

If you transfer to your spouse assets like stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or a rental property, the same attribution rule applies for subsequent income.

If you add your spouse’s name to an investment account that is in your name, making it a joint account, this attribution rule applies as well. Your spouse cannot just start reporting half the income on their tax return.

It is the source of the funds that determines who they belong to for tax purposes. So, in a simple example, if one spouse works and the other does not, the employed spouse cannot simply give the stay-at-home spouse money to invest without the income being taxed back to them.

The same sourcing logic could apply to an inheritance. When a parent dies, they generally leave an inheritance to their child, not the child and the child’s spouse. So, the money belongs to the beneficiary for tax purposes, even if a couple then invests the inheritance in a joint account.

Second-generation income

Even if an account is subject to attribution, you could take the income earned and invest it in a second account. If you can distinguish this income from the original source, the so-called second-generation income is not subject to attribution. This could be accomplished by transferring income into a second account, for example.

The problem? Each year, you might only be able to turn a small percentage of the original principal into second-generation income that can go into a new account. Still, over time, these investments could add up.

Investing money earned by the lower-income spouse

A more common strategy, Jim, is to spend the higher-income spouse’s salary and save some or all of the lower-income spouse’s salary.

If you can distinguish the source of the funds going into the lower-income spouse’s investment account, this can be a legitimate way to avoid spousal attribution.

Giving your spouse money to invest in a TFSA

It is only taxable income that is subject to attribution. Income earned in a tax-free savings account (TFSA) is not taxable. So, there are no tax issues giving your spouse money to invest in their TFSA.