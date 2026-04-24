Financial independence and travel: Can you have both?
Experts explore whether financial independence is compatible with long-term travel, highlighting remote work, geoarbitrage, and cost-efficient “bleisure” lifestyles.
Advertisement
Experts explore whether financial independence is compatible with long-term travel, highlighting remote work, geoarbitrage, and cost-efficient “bleisure” lifestyles.
In February and early March, as is increasingly our custom, my wife Ruth and I spent five weeks in a sunny clime in order to avoid the tail end of Canada’s winter. On our return from Malta, regular guest blogger Devin Partida contributed a relevant article titled “Can you pursue financial independence without giving up Travel?” It ran on my own site in mid-March.
Devin’s article intrigued me enough to reach out to Featured.com and LinkedIn to see what various financial experts and business owners think about this question. Devin herself concluded that “maintaining financial independence while traveling is entirely possible with a proper strategy.”
Certainly, my own experience is that regular travel is quite consistent wiloth at least semi-retirement. In fact, you will note that Devin’s blog includes a couple of photos of Ruth and I that were taken in Malta and Italy, which attempt to portray the idea of combining business with pleasure.
Scotiabank Gold American Express Card
American Express Cobalt Card
MBNA Rewards World Elite Mastercard
Few would dispute that full traditional retirement is entirely compatible with extensive travel; that seems to be the dream of those still employed full time in the work force. But increasingly, the FIRE [Financial Independence Retire Early] movement and/or semi-retirement or early retirement may also be compatible with working at least part-time, often some of it on the road.
Hence the term “digital nomads,” for those whose encore careers may allow for travelling and working wherever a laptop and internet connection are available. Certainly, running a financial web site like I do, and writing an occasional column like the one you are reading, can be done from just about anywhere.
Our family’s routine of spending six weeks every winter abroad (usually some place different each time) was honed after a similar trip in late 2022 to Malaga, Spain. We replicated that experience last year in the Bahamas and this year, as stated, in Malta. In all cases, we commit to at least one month in one location at an Airbnb; rates are lower when you do that. We look for elevator access and mod cons like a dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer, as well as the usual kitchen appliances like toasters and coffee makers.
As we explain to friends baffled by our choice of staying long periods in one small location, our routine abroad is not all that different from what we do in Canada: we like to walk every day near a body of water (at home it is Lake Ontario), and we try to eat most meals at home. Usually, we find a farmer’s market and/or convenience store that is a short walk from our temporary home.
As a result, our monthly food expenses aren’t significantly more than they would be at home, although one tends to splurge on restaurants a little more, of course.
Clearly, the internet is essential to the digital nomad lifestyle. For us, key applications apart from Airbnb are Netflix and YouTube—the latter is useful to find local travel advice from semi-professional travel bloggers, as well as providing music and even a limited amount of news. We don’t rent cars, preferring buses and trains, but if we did, we would no doubt rely on mobile apps like Waze or Google Maps.
By the deadline for the Featured article, I had received 84 submissions from a variety of financial pros, travel specialists and business owners: too many to summarize in this short column. Sadly, even in the longer space of my website, I had to restrict it to about 25 responses. The vast majority agreed with Devin’s initial premise that travel is indeed compatible with financial independence. As Rex Freiberger of Kibble Facts put it, “The framing of travel as a threat to financial independence is mostly a myth built around the most expensive version of travel.”
Travel does not have to be expensive, agrees Joshua Wahls of Insurance by Heroes: “Business-class flights, five-star hotels, and $40 cocktails at the pool bar are optional. A $500 round-trip flight and a $60 per night Airbnb in a country where your dollar goes three times as far is still travel.”
Some of the “have your cake and eat it too” ideas submitted include renting recreational vehicles (RVs) for extended travel stretches, and making your home base a maintenance-free travel community, which essentially facilitates a “lock and leave” approach to foreign travel.
I even came across a new term I hadn’t encountered in my previous reading or travel: bleisure, which is a contraction of business and leisure. Wikipedia defines bleisure as the “practice of combining business travel with leisure activities, typically by extending a business trip to include personal time.” The main idea, says Jay Ellenby of Safe Harbours, is to let your career fund your transit: “We often help clients integrate vacation days into business trips to eliminate personal airfare and lodging costs.”
Several sources mentioned the concept of geoarbitrage, which is simply living where the cost of living is more affordable. Devin Partida explored this in an earlier guest blog. This, in turn, allows you to keep growing your investment portfolio, as explored by Jay Samit in his book The Second Act Advantage. “By earning in strong currencies while living and exploring more affordable parts of the world, everyone can enjoy a richer, more adventurous life while actually spending less,” he says.
The key is transitioning from vacationing to geoarbitrage, writes James Tech of TripFrog. “A strategic traveler focusing on FI [financial independence] prioritizes medium-term stays in regions where the cost of living is lower than their home base. By spending months in hubs like Portugal, Mexico, or Southeast Asia, you can often live a high-quality lifestyle for 40% less than in major Western cities. In this model, travel actually accelerates your path to financial independence by lowering your monthly burn rate.”
Find the best and most up-to-date savings rates in Canada using our comparison tool
One novel suggestion is to make travel a regular fixed expense you plan on incurring every month rather than treating it as an item paid for with ‘loose change’ after all of other ‘necessary’ expenses have been paid. To me, this evokes the old advice by The Wealthy Barber author David Chilton to “pay yourself first” by allocating set percentages of paycheques to savings.
Achieving financial independence does not require the austerity of a monk, says Scott Brown, founder of MintWit. “The trick is progressing from pricey, knee-jerk travel to planned-out travel that helps you achieve your FI goals … What we tell people instead is to embrace slow travel, house-sitting, credit-card points travel hacking, and off-season destinations: not cutting out travel altogether.”
Done right, travel can actually cost less than staying home, argues Konrad Warszecha of House Sitters Guide. FIRE pioneers Akaisha and Billy Kaderli of RetireEarlyLifestyle.com described how to get the most out of housesitting in a previous blog post.
The real question is not “can I afford to travel?” but “can I afford to build income streams that travel with me?,” argues Runbo Li, CEO of Magic Hour AI. The old framework used to say save aggressively, cut expenses, retire at some magic number—then travel. “That’s backwards,” Li says.
“The new framework says: build skills and income sources that don’t require geographic presence, then travel becomes a near-zero marginal cost on top of a life you’re already living. Prompt engineering, content creation, freelance AI work: these are skills anyone can pick up that generate real income from a laptop in Lisbon or a coffee shop in Chiang Mai.”
Certainly, modern technology makes remote work a possibility for a majority of professionals. A 2024 report by McKinsey & Co. found nearly 58% of professionals “now have the option to work remotely at least part-time, enabling income continuity without geographic constraints,” said Arvind Rongala, CEO of Edstellar. “From a financial perspective, the key shift lies in redefining ‘retirement’ as a phased or flexible milestone rather than a hard stop. Travel no longer needs to be deferred; instead, it can be integrated into a lifestyle supported by intentional earning, disciplined saving, and strategic cost-of-living arbitrage.”
We’ll close from these insights from Sovic Chakrabarti, Director of Icy Tales: “Travel does not have to be the enemy of a growing net worth; in fact, it can be a primary motivator for building a more resilient and flexible financial life.”
The key is to shift from being a tourist to being a mindful traveler, Chakrabarti concludes, which means “treating travel as a lifestyle choice that can be optimized just like any other household expense.”
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Your CRA My Account may hold uncashed cheques, credits, and tax info you’ve missed. Here are 5 key areas...
A data-driven look at how various alternative-strategy ETFs have performed in recent years and where they fit into your...
Tax season brings plenty of confusion—and costly mistakes. Here are some commonly misunderstood expenses Canadians often try (but fail)...
From investing too late to lacking an emergency fund, many Canadian women share similar regrets. Here’s what Gen Z...
CPP and QPP are cornerstones of retirement income for Canadians. How do you confirm what you are entitled to...
Robert has been taking RRIF withdrawals beyond the minimum required amount to gift to his kids and to reinvest...
Geopolitics, rising oil prices and ETF inflows are shaping Bitcoin’s outlook. Is now the right time for Canadian investors...
Wealthsimple's direct indexing brings a tax-saving investing strategy to a wider group of investors, but the number likely to...
It’s almost impossible to do, but the mindset around spending all your savings can help you make the best of the...
In the likelihood of a protracted conflict, these experts think people in or close to retirement need to review...