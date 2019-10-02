Rates as of October 2, 2019

Regular savings accounts offer very low interest rates, so if you want to earn on your deposits (rather than simply use your account as a temporary “holding tank” for funds you’ll soon be using for purchases, or directing to longer-term saving and investing vehicles), a high-interest savings account is a no-brainer. When shopping for the best product for your needs, there’s more to consider than just the interest rate. So you can make an informed decision, in addition to using the finder tool to compare the fees and features of several different options available, you can scroll down to read six editors’ picks for the best high-interest savings accounts in Canada.

Our pick for the best high-interest savings accounts in Canada 2019

Best regular interest rate at an online bank: Motive Financial Savvy Savings Account

Best regular interest rate at a credit union: MAXA Financial High Interest Savings Account

Best for interest rates and no service fees: EQ Bank Savings Plus Account*

Best e-savings account: Alterna Bank High Interest eSavings Account*

Best promotional rate: Tangerine Savings Account

Best tiered interest product: Scotiabank Momentum Savings Account*

Best regular interest rate at an online bank

Motive Financial Savvy Savings Account

Motive Financial, the online banking division of Canadian Western Bank, offers the highest regular interest rate on this list. As such, your eligible deposits are held at Canadian Western Bank, and protected by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC; see details below). There’s no monthly fee and account holders get two free monthly withdrawals; additional transactions with cost you.

Promotions: None

Interest rate: 2.80% on deposits up to $1,000,000; rate drops to 0.25% on deposits over $1,000,000

Minimum balance: None

Free transactions per month: 2 free monthly withdrawals ($5.00 charged per additional transaction)

Fee for Interac e-Transfers: $1.00 per outgoing transfer (no fee charged to receive)

Fees for extras: $1.50 charged per withdrawal though non-Exchange ATMs

CDIC insured: Eligible on deposits up to $100,000 in Canadian funds that are payable in Canada and have a term of no more than 5 years

Other restrictions: Not available to residents of Quebec

Best regular interest rate at a credit union

MAXA Financial High Interest Savings Account

MAXA is a division of Westoba Credit Union, located in Manitoba, but their accounts are open to all Canadians, and offer an impressive 2.45% interest rate on savings. There’s no fee, but account holders can expect to pay service charges for many transactions.

Promotions: None

Interest rate: 2.45%

Minimum balance: missing info

Free transactions per month: First debit of each month free

Fee for Interac e-Transfers: $2.00 per transfer domestically; $5 per transfer internationally

Fees for extras: $1.50 per debit except on the first of each month

CDIC insured: No, but all deposits guaranteed by the Deposit Guarantee Corporation of Manitoba , with no dollar-amount limit



Other restrictions: Online interface is dated

Best for interest rates and no service fees

EQ Bank Savings Plus Account*

EQ Bank is owned by Equitable Bank, a Canadian institution in business since 1970. Another in the burgeoning online space, EQ Bank is offering a 2.30% return on their Savings Plus accounts. There is no fee for the account and no minimum balance. All services, including Interac e-Transfers, are free.



Promotions: None

Interest rate: 2.30%

Minimum balance: None

Free transactions per month: Unlimited

Fee for Interac e-Transfers: Free

Fees for extras: None

CDIC insured: Eligible on deposits up to $100,000 in Canadian funds that are payable in Canada and have a term of no more than 5 years

Other restrictions: There’s a maximum balance of $200,000 per customer; paper statements are not available

Best eSavings account

Alterna Bank High Interest eSavings Account*

Alterna Bank has been around since 2000, developed as a subsidiary of Alterna Savings, a 110-year old credit union. Since Alterna Bank’s inception, it’s appeared on a lot of best-of lists for their its innovative banking. The Alterna Bank High Interest eSavings Account is accessible through online and mobile app, and offers an extremely healthy 2.30% on deposits. Even better, there are no minimums and no fees.

Promotions: None

Interest rate: 2.30%

Minimum balance: None

Free transactions per month: Unlimited

Fee for Interac e-Transfers: Free

Fees for extras: None

CDIC insured: Up to $100,000, as long as deposits are in Canadian funds, payable in Canada, and have a term limit of no more than 5 years

Other restrictions: None



Best promotional rate

Tangerine Savings Account

With a 1.10% interest rate, Tangerine’s regular savings account competes with many other banks’ high-interest offerings. This account is terrifically flexible. It doesn’t require a minimum balance, and there are no fees or service charges. The entire Tangerine banking experience is simple and friendly, and their savings offerings are the same. Account holders can set up an Automated Savings Program online to help plan and meet savings goals.

Promotions: 2.75% for the first 6 months

Interest rate: 1.10%

Minimum balance: None

Free transactions per month: Unlimited; free unlimited deposits and withdrawals at Tangerine or Scotiabank ABM Network bank machines in Canada; no surcharge or access fees on withdrawals from Global ATM Alliance machines internationally



Fee for Interac e-Transfers: Free

Fees for extras: None; no cost for paper statement, if desired (sent quarterly)

CDIC insured: Eligible on deposits up to $100,000 in Canadian funds that are payable in Canada and have a term of no more than 5 years

Other restrictions: None

Best tiered interest savings account

Scotiabank Momentum Plus Savings Account*

With tiered earnings on interest starting from a healthy 1%, this product acts like a GIC, giving account holders the opportunity to save more just by leaving their money alone—but with the freedom to make withdrawals if you need to. Deposits stashed for 90 days will earn an extra 0.60%, provided no debut transactions have taken place during that time; if you can leave your balance untouched for 360 days, savings are eligible for an additional 1.00% interest. The account is no-fee and self-service transfers are unlimited.

Promotions: None

Interest rate: 1.00%, with the opportunity to add up to an additional 1.00% on top of that. Account holders who enroll for Bonus Interest and make an eligible deposit by November 30, 2019, can earn an extra 1.00% interest until January 31, 2020.

Minimum balance: None

Fees for extras: $5.00 per debit transaction that is not self-service

Free transactions per month: Unlimited for self-service transfers

Fee for Interac e-Transfers: Free

CDIC insured: Eligible if in Canadian Currency with a term of 5 years or less and payable in Canada

Other restrictions: No paper statement available

Didn’t find the perfect savings account?

If none of these editor’s picks sound like the right high interest savings account for your financial needs, then head to our Savings Account Finder* tool to compare the best high interest savings accounts in Canada from most Canadian financial institutions side by side.

What does the * mean?

