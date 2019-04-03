Compare the Best Savings Accounts in Canada

Use this MoneySense Savings Account Finder to help you find the best type of savings account to suit your financial needs. Simply input your estimated account balance and compare between high-interest savings accounts (HISA), tax-free savings accounts (TFSA), registered retirement savings plan accounts (RRSP) and youth savings accounts available in Canada. This savings accounts finder ranks accounts by their first year return based on your inputs.
What does the * mean?
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it’s an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense which helps our website stay free to our users. It’s important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We try our best to look at all available products in the market and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it’s included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.