Spousal RRSP withdrawal rules: Timing matters

Tom, the rules around the timing of spousal registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) can be confusing. If you don’t time the withdrawal correctly it may be taxed in your name rather than your spouse’s name, which is not what you want.

Let me see if I can clear this up for you and then I’ll give you some ideas on why a spousal RRSP is a good income splitting tool.

To answer your question, when you make a spousal RRSP contribution you have to wait two full calendar years, with no contributions, before you can make a withdrawal that is taxed in your spouse’s hands.

In your case, Tom, you made a contribution in Dec. 2019. You didn’t make a contribution in 2020 or 2021 which means if your spouse draws from the spousal account in 2022, he/she will be taxed on the withdrawal, not you as the contributor.

Just to confuse things, has anyone ever told you that you have to wait three years before you can draw from a spousal RRSP? This is the safe answer. Let me explain.

If you had made the contribution in January 2020, just one month later, you would have to wait until 2023 before the withdrawal would be taxed in your spouse’s name.

A contribution was made in 2020, so you can’t include that year as one of the two years of no contributions, so you would have to wait out 2021 and 2022 before making the withdrawal in 2023.

You may be wondering, if you have been making regular contributions to a spousal RRSP over the last 10 years, can your spouse withdraw money you put in 10 years ago? The answer is no, if you are still contributing to the plan. The two years of not contributing is always based on the last contribution, not the first one.