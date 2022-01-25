Our current RRSPs are in mutual funds (one of the three largest mutual funds companies), all DSC back-end loads with high MERs (2.5% in most cases). Hence, we are locked in with early redemption fees, which came as a surprise to us.

We are considering moving to an online brokerage account and opting for an ETF for our RRSPs.

Our current RRSPs are held with DSC fees, in case of early redemptions. We don’t see an option to negotiate this, nor do we want to move these to another fund that will not have strings attached. I was wondering if you could clarify the costs, as we are considering moving to an online brokerage account and opting for an ETF for our RRSPs.

Thank you in advance for taking the time. It will hopefully help clear up our anxieties and point us to a better direction.

–P.N.

Should you convert your mutual funds into ETFs?

P.N., you’re asking a lot of good questions about mutual funds sold with deferred sales charges (DSC).

You may be interested to know that soon all Canadian provinces will be banning the sale of mutual funds with DSCs. However, the ban does not apply to segregated funds sold by advisors with a life insurance license.

If you are an investor who normally invests in a mutual fund through an advisor, and your advisor suddenly suggests you should start investing in segregated funds, your spidey senses should be tingling. Let me start by explaining how DSC funds work.