Indeed, Canadian and U.S. stock returns have soared since the brief market meltdown in March 2020. If you started investing recently, you could be forgiven for thinking that trading is easy. But investors can learn and improve while they trade, even before the next bear market rears its ugly head and teaches some painful trading lessons.

Frequent trading can quickly eat away at your portfolio gains. This article shares pro tips for managing your trading costs, including how to avoid emotional trades.

Are your free trades really free?

It wasn’t long ago that Canadian investors had to pay $29 per trade to buy and sell stocks at the big banks’ discount brokerage arms. Online brokers came along and helped drive costs down to about $5 to $10 per trade. More recently, Wealthsimple Trade became Canada’s first commission-free trading platform.

If you trade frequently, paying a commission every time you buy or sell a stock can add up. A good rule of thumb is to make sure your trading fees do not exceed 1% of the transaction. For example, if your broker charges $10 per trade, then make sure you buy or sell at least $1,000 worth of stock.

What if you use a free-trading platform?

It’s true that Wealthsimple Trade has $0 trading fees. But you will pay a fee if you want to purchase a stock that trades on a U.S. exchange, like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). That’s because Wealthsimple Trade doesn’t allow its clients to hold U.S. dollars in their account, and it charges a 1.5% currency conversion fee every time they buy or sell a U.S.-listed stock or ETF.

To put that in dollar terms, that’s like paying $15 on a $1,000 stock trade. That also exceeds the 1% rule I mentioned earlier.

Canadian vs. U.S. listed stocks

New investors are drawn to U.S.-listed stocks because of big names like Tesla, Apple and Amazon, or meme stonks (an ironic misspelling of “stocks”) like GameStop and AMC. But beware of insidious fees like foreign exchange when trading in Canadian dollars.