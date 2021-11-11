But when it comes to investing, most of us can’t ignore our emotions. We read the news, see inflation numbers in the headlines, listen to economic forecasts and try to deduce where interest rates are headed. Armed with that information, we might be tempted to fine-tune our portfolios to try to juice returns or dampen risk.

Opportunities for your portfolio

Maybe you see an opportunity in the aftermath of the pandemic for hotel and airline stocks to soar. Or you see the potential for energy stocks to act as a hedge against stubbornly high inflation. A more pessimistic investor might look for downside protection in case stocks crash or want to change the duration of their bond portfolio from long to short, to protect against rising interest rates.

The idea is to find investments that don’t move with the overall market. For instance, if investments in one asset class rise by 10% and another asset class also rises by 10%, those investments would have perfect positive correlation. If the first asset class increased by 10% and the second asset class had no movement, they would be seen as having no correlation. Finally, if one asset class increased by 10% and the second asset class fell by 10%, they would have perfect negative correlation.

A diversified investor would hold stocks across many sectors and geographic regions. They might hold a mix of short-term and long-term government and corporate bonds. Investors can diversify further by adding real estate (or REITs) to their portfolio, along with precious metals like gold. These days, with cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum surging in price, many investors are now dabbling in this new “digital gold.”

It’s easy to get carried away with crypto. That’s why the concept of a “core and explore” portfolio is so popular with investors. The majority of the portfolio is the “core,” usually a mix of globally diversified stocks and bonds; the rest is the “explore” portion, dedicated to finding hidden gems and high-growth opportunities or getting defensive with a volatility-countering investment.

Here are some ideas to consider for the “explore” portion of your portfolio, if you’re looking to add some protection as well as some pizzazz.

Emerging markets: U.S. stocks are on fire again this year, posting an 18.5% increase so far in 2021. Go back a decade and the U.S. stock market has vastly outperformed other markets with an incredible 227% cumulative return since December 2011.

Meanwhile, emerging market stocks are flat on the year and have only returned a cumulative total of 56.6% over the last decade.