Money Matters: What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?
MoneySense partners share their answers to questions that we hope will inspire and inform Canadians about their personal finances.
MoneySense partners share their answers to questions that we hope will inspire and inform Canadians about their personal finances.
Advertisement
In our 12-part video series, Money Matters, we interviewed the top voices in Canadian personal finance about money issues that affect all Canadians. For our fifth video of the series, we asked: What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made? Listen to what some of our partners have to say.
Watch: Money Matters Question 05—What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made? Follow us on YouTube to catch all 12 videos in this series. We’d love to hear your feedback in the comments.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
The three major parties have offered proposals to make...
Supply chain woes and chip shortages could be the...
If you own an incorporated business, you can pay...
Sponsored by Equitable Bank
Two lenders in Canada offer reverse mortgages—and while their...
Fifteen high-quality "vintage" stocks that outperformed the S&P 500;...
Learn more about ETF investing from Jonathan Chevreau at...
We dug into the differences between these seemingly similar...
Can you take it with you? After quitting his...
Reserve your free tickets for the Canadian Financial Summit,...
Canada's Big Six banks have another big earnings quarter;...