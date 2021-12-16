You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best mortgage rates in Canada Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized rate quote I'm buying a homeI'm renewing/refinancing You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

But have you ever wondered how mortgage payment calculators work? We break down the math to help illustrate why you end up with that specific payment amount.

Maybe you’d like to run the numbers the ol’ fashioned way with a pen and paper (or the calculator app on your phone), or maybe you’d just like a better understanding how the number that your monthly budget likely revolves around is determined. Whatever your reason, read on to see how to calculate your mortgage payments yourself—no mortgage calculator required.

What you’ll need to calculate your mortgage payments

To get started, you’ll need a regular calculator, since we’ll be crunching numbers. Also, have three pieces key of information ready, since you’ll need to plug them into the mortgage payment formula (below). Keep in mind that this formula will only calculate your monthly mortgage payment—bi-weekly or accelerated bi-weekly payments, for example, would be calculated differently. The three pieces of info you’ll need to know are:

1. The mortgage principal

This refers to the total amount that you borrowed. To determine your mortgage principal—the outstanding balance on the amount that you borrowed—subtract the down payment from the total purchase price of the home. For example, a down payment of $120,000 on a $600,000 home would leave you with $480,000 in mortgage principal. When you make your regular mortgage payments, part of the money goes towards the principal and part of it goes towards paying interest on the loan.

Mortgage principal = purchase price – down payment

Mortgage principal = $600,000 – $120,000

Mortgage principal = $480,000

2. The monthly interest rate on your mortgage

Lenders like to use annual interest rates in their mortgage contracts. This means you’ll have to divide the quoted rate by 12 to determine your monthly interest rate, before inputting it into the mortgage payment formula. (Remember: This will help you figure out how much you will pay every month; for bi-weekly payments, this formula doesn’t work.)

For example, let’s say you’re offered a mortgage rate of 2.69%. To avoid ending up with a number that’s far greater than it should be, you’ll need to convert the percentage into a decimal by dividing the number by 100. Then, you’ll need to divide the result by 12. This leaves you with a monthly interest rate of 0.00224. Note: To make life easy (and the numbers less cumbersome), we’ve rounded to five decimals.

Monthly interest rate = annual interest (%) / 100 / 12 months

Monthly interest rate = 2.69 / 100 / 12

Monthly interest rate = 0.00224