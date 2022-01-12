Mortgage Affordability Calculator

One of the first questions new home buyers should ask themselves is, “How much can I afford?” Affordability is an essential part of setting up your home-buying budget, and there are a variety of factors that affect it. If you’re looking to buy a home, you’ll want to know your mortgage affordability, and for that, you should start by consulting an online calculator.

What is mortgage affordability?

Mortgage affordability refers to the maximum mortgage you can afford to borrow, based on your gross income, down payment, debt payments and living costs. In short, the higher your mortgage affordability, the higher your maximum purchase price.

Many factors are used to determine mortgage affordability, including your gross household income, the monthly expenses of owning the property (property taxes, heating costs and condo fees), and your other debt obligations, such as your credit card payments and car loans. When completing a mortgage application, a lender may also take your credit history into account.

You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best mortgage rates in Canada Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized rate quote I'm buying a homeI'm renewing/refinancing You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

Why should you use a mortgage affordability calculator?

Using a mortgage affordability calculator is an important first step towards determining how much you can spend on a home. These calculators take your gross income, debts and other living expenses to calculate your maximum home purchase price.

Many mortgage affordability calculators also let you specify your desired down payment and purchase location. You can then play with these inputs to see the impact they have on your maximum affordability. For example, by paying down debt or increasing your down payment, you’ll likely be able to spend more on the home. It can also help you decide whether you can afford to purchase in your ideal neighbourhood.

It’s recommended that you confirm your mortgage affordability with a mortgage broker or lender, who will take the nuances of your financial situation into account. That said, if you aren’t ready for that step, our mortgage affordability calculator can help you get started.

How does it work?

To use the mortgage affordability calculator, you’ll need to gather the following information:

Your Income

Your co-applicant’s income (if applicable)

Your monthly debt payments, including credit cards, car payments and other loan expenses

Your monthly living costs, including property tax, condo fees and heating costs

Your down payment amount

These factors are used by lenders to calculate two ratios that serve as guidelines in determining how much you can afford. They are called the gross debt service (GDS) ratio and the total debt service (TDS) ratio.

Gross debt service ratio

Your GDS ratio is based on your monthly housing costs (mortgage principal and interest, property taxes and heating expenses), divided by your gross household income. For example, let’s say you have a gross household income of $100,000 per year. If your new home costs you $3,000 per month, you would have a GDS ratio of 36%.