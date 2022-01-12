MoneySense Toolkit: The mortgage affordability calculator
Want to know how much you can afford on a mortgage? Our mortgage afford affordability calculator is the best place to start.
One of the first questions new home buyers should ask themselves is, “How much can I afford?” Affordability is an essential part of setting up your home-buying budget, and there are a variety of factors that affect it. If you’re looking to buy a home, you’ll want to know your mortgage affordability, and for that, you should start by consulting an online calculator.
Mortgage affordability refers to the maximum mortgage you can afford to borrow, based on your gross income, down payment, debt payments and living costs. In short, the higher your mortgage affordability, the higher your maximum purchase price.
Many factors are used to determine mortgage affordability, including your gross household income, the monthly expenses of owning the property (property taxes, heating costs and condo fees), and your other debt obligations, such as your credit card payments and car loans. When completing a mortgage application, a lender may also take your credit history into account.
Using a mortgage affordability calculator is an important first step towards determining how much you can spend on a home. These calculators take your gross income, debts and other living expenses to calculate your maximum home purchase price.
Many mortgage affordability calculators also let you specify your desired down payment and purchase location. You can then play with these inputs to see the impact they have on your maximum affordability. For example, by paying down debt or increasing your down payment, you’ll likely be able to spend more on the home. It can also help you decide whether you can afford to purchase in your ideal neighbourhood.
It’s recommended that you confirm your mortgage affordability with a mortgage broker or lender, who will take the nuances of your financial situation into account. That said, if you aren’t ready for that step, our mortgage affordability calculator can help you get started.
To use the mortgage affordability calculator, you’ll need to gather the following information:
These factors are used by lenders to calculate two ratios that serve as guidelines in determining how much you can afford. They are called the gross debt service (GDS) ratio and the total debt service (TDS) ratio.
Your GDS ratio is based on your monthly housing costs (mortgage principal and interest, property taxes and heating expenses), divided by your gross household income. For example, let’s say you have a gross household income of $100,000 per year. If your new home costs you $3,000 per month, you would have a GDS ratio of 36%.
Your GDS ratio cannot exceed 39%, according to the Canada Housing and Mortgage Corporation (CMHC).
The other ratio used to calculate affordability is your TDS ratio. This ratio takes the above housing expenses and adds your credit card interest, car payments and other loan expenses, then divides it by your gross household income. For example, if your household brings in $100,000 per year, your housing costs amount to $3,000 per month and you spend $500 per month on other debts, you would have a TDS ratio of 42%.
For the home to be affordable according to CMHC, your TDS ratio cannot exceed 44%.
If you have found that your maximum affordability is lower than you expected, here are some reasons that might be—and what you can do about it.
To ensure mortgage payments fit comfortably within your budget, you can also work to lower your monthly payments on the same mortgage amount:
