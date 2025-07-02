How is investment income taxed in Canada?
A MoneySense reader wants input on the tax implications of her investment withdrawals, but she can’t get a straight answer from her advisor.
Advertisement
A MoneySense reader wants input on the tax implications of her investment withdrawals, but she can’t get a straight answer from her advisor.
I have a GIC and wondered what if I take out $50,000, how much income tax will I be paying?
My financial advisor is not very helpful.
–Louise
There are tax considerations when you own investments. There may be tax owing when you sell investments. And different investment accounts have different tax implications when you take withdrawals.
I am sorry to hear your advisor has not been helpful, Louise. The financial industry has made it confusing for consumers, and most financial advisors do not really provide financial advice. They typically provide investment advice or insurance advice, generally focused on the products they are licensed to advise clients on, or that their company sells. As a result, their advice may be limited.
Many advisors have tax knowledge, and in some cases, they are quite knowledgeable. The advisor managing your investments may not have the answers to tax questions.
How investments are taxed depends, in part, on what type of account they’re held in.
When you sell an investment, tax only applies to taxable accounts. Capital gains or losses are irrelevant in a tax-free savings account (TFSA) and registered retirement savings plan (RRSP). But in a taxable account, selling an investment typically leads to a capital gain or loss, half of which is taxable (a capital gain) or tax-deductible against capital gains (a capital loss).
Although you can sell GICs, they are typically held to maturity. Selling a GIC does not result in a capital gain because the principal amount at purchase and sale or maturity is generally the same.
Let’s look at withdrawals from different account types in more detail.
When you withdraw from a taxable account, the withdrawal itself is not taxable (unless it’s from a corporation, which is typically considered personal income, whether salary or a dividend).
Income earned in a taxable account—whether interest or dividends—or a profit from a sale that is taxable as a capital gain is the focus for taxes. The tax on this income applies whether the money is withdrawn or not. So, reinvested income is still taxable.
In your case, Louise, withdrawing your GIC from a taxable non-registered account should not trigger tax. The interest income earned by the GIC would be the only taxable event.
TFSA withdrawals are never taxable. This is part of the beauty of a TFSA account.
There can be tax implications from TFSAs, though. Interest and Canadian dividends earned in a TFSA are tax-free, but U.S. and foreign dividends are subject to withholding tax. This tax is deducted from the dividends paid to or reinvested within your account automatically.
If you overcontribute to a TFSA, putting in more than your available TFSA room, you can be subject to a penalty tax. (Use MoneySense’s TFSA calculator to find out your limit for this year.)
Withdrawals from your RRSP are almost always taxable, though there can be exceptions for withdrawals for a first home purchase or to pay for eligible post-secondary education. The Home Buyers’ Plan (HBP) and Lifelong Learning Plan (LLP) programs allow tax-free withdrawals from your RRSP, but they have required repayment terms.
Otherwise, RRSP withdrawals—regardless of the source of the cash funding the withdrawals—are considered fully taxable income.
RRSPs are typically converted to a registered retirement income fund (RRIF) by no later than December 31 of the year the account holder turns 71. You can also use an RRSP to buy an annuity from a life insurance company, but this is less common. Like RRSP withdrawals, RRIF withdrawals are taxable.
Build your retirement savings with 2.00% interest, tax-deferred contributions and zero fees.
Earn a guaranteed 3.5% in your RRSP when you lock in for 1 year.
See our ranking of the best RRSP accounts and rates available in Canada.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Registered education savings plan (RESP) accounts used to save for post-secondary education have different types of withdrawals.
Investment income has tax implications, and it can even be subject to withholding tax in a tax-sheltered account. Capital gains are only relevant in taxable accounts. Withdrawals may be taxable, depending on the account.
Not all financial advisors are well versed in tax planning or strategy. If yours does not have all the answers, that is OK—especially if they are upfront about it. This is better than giving incorrect advice. Tax accountants and Certified Financial Planners (CFPs) may be better suited to provide tax advice about your investments and retirement decumulation.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
The latest earnings reports for Canadian investors from the cybersecurity and convenience-store giants.
Most registered retirement savings plans are eventually converted to registered retirement income funds. Here’s what to know about RRIF...
Good news for Canadian investors in these apparel and grocery companies, as both report higher earnings and sales.
Retirement Club for Canadians offers a sounding board and resources for people who manage retirement finance all on their...
Dollarama reports increases in profits and sales, Transat deals with Canadian travellers avoiding the U.S., and Roots sees Q1...
Created By
Credit Canada
Here’s how Canada’s Old Age Security pension works, who’s eligible for OAS, when you can start receiving OAS, and...
Laurentian Bank reports profits and BRP reports healthy margins and posts for a new CEO.
The benefits of depleting savings to avoid estate taxes depends on many variables. But if you live a decade...
Of the many and diverse funds devoted to the Canadian banking sector, make sure yours has the right allocation...