Yet for Canadian millennials staring down $2,000-plus rents and stagnant wages, the question is increasingly blunt: is FIRE genuinely achievable, or is it a strategy reserved for the already comfortable?

When FIRE math collides with real-world costs

The typical FIRE framework asks you to save and invest 50 to 70% of your income. Figure out your target annual retirement income and multiply it by 25 to determine how much you will need to sock away. For instance, if you believe you can live on $45,000 a year, multiply that by 25. You will need to save $1,125,000 at a 4% annual withdrawal to financially sustain yourself.

In theory, that sounds achievable. In practice, especially in expensive cities like Toronto or Vancouver, the numbers tell a different story.

Saijal Patel, founder of financial consultancy and education firm Saij Elle, runs the arithmetic plainly. “Even using a conservative rent assumption of $2,000 a month—which is already below what many are paying in cities like Toronto or Vancouver—the math tells a clear story,” she says.

Basic living costs (rent, groceries, transportation, utilities, and minimal discretionary spending) can add up to roughly $3,200 to $3,500 a month, or about $40,000 to $42,000 after tax annually, Patel explains. “To save 50% you need to match that in savings—meaning (an income of) about $80,000 to $84,000 after tax, which translates to roughly $110,000 to $120,000 in pre-tax income in Canada. You’d have to live very frugally, which is hard to sustainably do.

“FIRE is often framed as a discipline problem, but it’s often an income problem. The traditional 50% to 70% savings model is mathematically out of reach for the average Canadian,” she adds.

What it takes to retire early on one salary

Ed Rempel, a fee-for-service financial planner and tax accountant, agrees the solo path is steep.

An average Toronto resident earning $75,000 takes home roughly $4,700 per month, depending on payroll deductions. To retire at 40, they would need to invest approximately $4,000 per month, leaving little left over for everything else, including rent.

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“A single person would need to earn about $140,000 a year to make it work,” Rempel says. For couples, however, the calculus shifts. Two incomes of $75,000 each can make a $4,000 monthly investment target achievable while still comfortably covering rent and living costs.

Variants like “Barista FIRE” and “Coast FIRE” have earned popularity as more accessible alternatives. They are essentially semi-retirement models in which you achieve partial financial independence and supplement your investment income with part-time or lower-stress work. In theory, these methods lower the barrier to early semi-retirement considerably. In practice, Rempel rarely sees it.

“Most don’t want to quit their job until they are confident they will never have to work again,” he says. “Instead of having to work as a barista for 10 to 20 years, they can have more freedom by working two to three more years with their full-time job with a similar result.”

The real differences between FIRE’s popular variants

There is a psychological difference between the traditional route and the variations: true FIRE means you can choose to work. It is distinct from Barista FIRE and Coast FIRE.

Barista FIRE involves leaving full-time work while picking up part-time income to help cover daily expenses, with your portfolio already large enough to shoulder a meaningful share of your costs.

Coast FIRE works differently. Once your investments hit a certain threshold, market growth is expected to carry them to a size that supports a comfortable traditional retirement without any further contributions; you keep working in the meantime and pocket what would have been retirement savings.

Both strategies appeal to those seeking more control over their time.

For those determined to pursue any FIRE iteration, both experts flag a critical gap between online FIRE culture and financial reality.