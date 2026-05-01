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Don’t neglect financial planning’s missing middle

Scenario-based planning can help you build a financial plan by testing “what ifs” and turning uncertainty into informed, realistic...

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Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2026: Edmonton

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Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2026: Calgary 

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Real Estate

Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2026: City of Toronto

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Real Estate

Where to buy real estate in Canada in 2026: National overview

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ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

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Newcomers to Canada

Why filing your taxes is the first financial step that actually matters

Filing your taxes isn’t just a requirement—it’s the first step to accessing benefits, credits, and financial opportunities in Canada....

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Estate Planning

Medical assistance in dying: Thoughtful planning at end of life

Medical assistance in dying (MAID) in Canada involves more than eligibility. Understand how financial planning, powers of attorney, and...

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Estate Planning

What if you cross the rainbow bridge first? Why you should set up a pet trust

A pet trust can ensure your furry friend is cared for if you die first. Here’s how Canadians are...

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Retirement

Why homeownership isn’t guaranteeing financial security for seniors

A University of Calgary study found that over one-third of senior homeowners worry about affording basic home maintenance, suggesting...

Why homeownership isn’t guaranteeing financial security for seniors