Medical assistance in dying: Thoughtful planning at end of life
Medical assistance in dying (MAID) in Canada involves more than eligibility. Understand how financial planning, powers of attorney, and end-of-life decisions fit together.
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Medical assistance in dying (MAID) in Canada involves more than eligibility. Understand how financial planning, powers of attorney, and end-of-life decisions fit together.
Medical assistance in dying (MAID) is one of the most sensitive and complex healthcare topics in Canada. For many individuals, it raises important considerations around dignity, personal autonomy, and how personal values are respected during our last stage of life.
While conversations about MAID can feel uncomfortable, clear and accurate information can help reduce uncertainty and support more thoughtful planning for individuals and families facing serious illness.
MAID is a legally authorized and carefully regulated medical service in Canada. In specific circumstances, it allows eligible adults to receive medication from a healthcare provider with the intention of bringing life to a peaceful and deliberate conclusion.
A common misconception is that MAID is available only to those who are imminently dying. While many individuals who receive MAID are near the end of life, Canadian law does not require a terminal diagnosis. Individuals considering MAID must be informed of their diagnosis, prognosis, and alternative care options—including palliative care—before deciding.
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MAID is distinct from suicide and exists within a rigorous legal and ethical framework designed to ensure decisions are made voluntarily, thoughtfully, and with full informed consent. These safeguards help protect individuals and ensure that MAID is considered only when suffering can no longer be relieved in a way acceptable to the person.
MAID is fundamentally patient-centred. Its purpose is not to hasten death, but to relieve suffering and respect personal dignity, autonomy, and values.
Eligibility for MAID is defined by clear legal criteria. To qualify, an individual must:
Family members or substitute decision-makers cannot request MAID; the request must come directly from the individual. There is no cost to the patient to participate in MAID as this is a medical procedure covered by provincial and territorial healthcare in Canada.
Dementia and cognitive decline are among the most common concerns surrounding MAID. Under current law, individuals must have decision-making capacity at the time MAID is provided, something that can be difficult for those with progressive cognitive conditions.
These situations require careful assessment and ongoing discussion, and not all individuals will qualify. Advance requests for MAID in the event of a future cognitive decline or dementia diagnosis are not currently permitted across Canada, except in limited circumstances in Quebec.
The medical practitioner’s role is to guide and inform, while recognizing that the moment ultimately belongs to the individual and their loved ones. This perspective underscores the importance of humility, listening, and presence in end-of-life care.
Before getting approved, two independent medical practitioners (physicians or nurse practitioners, where provinces and territories allow) must assess a MAID request. Each will confirm the requirements are met and will attest in writing if the person is eligible.
Once approved, and when the time comes to initiate the service, the medical practitioner will assist with administering the substance that causes death—after the patient has provided final consent.
Safeguards are a cornerstone of MAID in Canada, ensuring decisions are ethical and carefully considered. Not all individuals who request MAID will be found eligible, and these situations can be particularly challenging.
When someone does not qualify, the focus shifts to acknowledging their suffering and helping connect them to other forms of medical, emotional, or social support. Safeguards are not intended to deny compassion, but to ensure that MAID is provided responsibly and with care.
End-of-life considerations extend beyond medical decisions. Thoughtful planning—including wills, powers of attorney, healthcare directives, funeral wishes, financial organization and tax planning—can significantly ease the burden on loved ones.
Preparing ahead allows individuals to have meaningful conversations with loved ones, seek comfort and closure and provide guidance to minimize or eliminate unanswered questions that often arise after one has passed away.
Although finances might be the last thing on a person’s mind when nearing end of life, having a discussion with a financial professional can ensure things are properly structured to minimize taxes and assets can transition to beneficiaries smoothly. Getting your finances in order as part of the end-of-life process can provide peace of mind, lighten the load on family members, and prevent future family conflicts. It helps ensure your wishes are followed through and offers an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy.
It is important to note that many individuals who qualify for MAID never proceed with it. Simply knowing the option exists can provide reassurance and allow people to focus more fully on living well during the time they have left.
MAID is not about choosing death; it’s about preserving dignity, respecting personal values, and supporting informed choice within a carefully regulated system of care.
To learn more about MAID from a pioneer in this field of medicine, tune in to the upcoming April 21st episode of The Wealthy Life Podcast, featuring Dr. Stephanie Green, an internationally recognized MAID provider and bestselling author of This Is Assisted Dying. She offers a measured and compassionate overview of MAID in Canada, addressing common misconceptions and highlighting the importance of informed, respectful decision-making.
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