Peel Region, Ont.

Located directly west of Toronto, Peel Region consists of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon. It’s home to Pearson International Airport, several major highways and GO Transit stations, and diverse dining and shopping options.

Best places to buy real estate in Peel Region

In the table below, you'll find the top 50 neighbourhoods for real estate purchases in Peel.

Top three neighbourhoods in Peel Region

1. Cheltenham, Caledon Located a short distance from Toronto, Cheltenham is in the southern part of Caledon. The iconic Cheltenham General Store, a charming stone building, serves as the focal point of the commercial hub at Creditview and Mill streets. The area had a benchmark home price of $1,533,542 in 2023—which was 127% higher than in 2022, 234% higher than in 2020, and an outstanding 925% higher than in 2018, giving it a perfect value score of 5.0. For neighbourhood economics, it scores 4.7, indicating high levels of household income and education, and a high percentage of home ownership. Just beyond the town on Old Baseline Road, the renowned Cheltenham Badlands showcase some of the most striking landscapes in the Greater Toronto Area. Cheltenham offers a diverse range of housing options. There are heritage homes scattered around the neighbourhood, as well as a huge number of ranch-style bungalows. There are also several newer upscale communities with expansive lots. Cheltenham is loved by outdoor enthusiasts, with the Grand Valley Trail system cutting through the region and popular cycling and cross-country skiing trails nearby. The Grand Valley Trail connects many of Caledon's most attractive communities, giving you lots of options to stop for a cool drink, a cup of freshly made coffee or even an ice cream cone on a hot summer's day. Given its rural character, however, the area isn't very walkable. Cheltenham has an accessibility score of just 0.5. 2. Mono Mills, Caledon Mono Mills, located in Caledon, is a rural village with hiking paths and lush greenery. Mono Mills had a benchmark home price of $1,130,000 in 2023—which was 70% higher than in 2022 and a staggering 549% higher than in 2018. Like Cheltenham, it scores highly on neighbourhood economics, at 4.7. Home to many stocked streams, Mono Mills has a thriving fly-fishing culture. There are other options for individuals with more artistic pursuits. Caledon has a rich arts culture, and the surrounding area is home to the Alton Mill Arts Centre, which employs 25 studio artists. There are also galleries and a heritage museum. But with a low accessibility score of 0.4 out of 5, this rural neighbourhood may not suit those who like getting around on foot or by bike. 3. Inglewood, Caledon Inglewood is known for its charming historic Main Street, recognized as a Heritage Conservation District. It features a variety of residential enclaves, each with a unique housing design, ranging from heritage homes to ranch-style bungalows, estate homes and modern urbanism–style residences. Inglewood's 2023 benchmark home price was $1,630,000, which was 88% higher than in 2022, 106% higher than in 2000, and 124% higher than in 2018. Inglewood has a value score of 3.0, and it has the same economics score as the two other top neighbourhoods, 4.7. Inglewood is a family-oriented community, with children in 54% of households. What makes it so family-friendly? With a larger population than most of Caledon's villages, Inglewood offers an abundance of amenities, including a community centre with a library and an auditorium, and a community park with tennis courts, baseball diamonds and an ice rink. The Alton Mill Arts Centre offers art exhibitions, events, lessons and workshops year-round.

What happened in the Peel Region real estate market?

Last year, real estate activity was muted in Peel Region. The benchmark home price peaked in June at $1,145,515 and finished the year at $1,020,187. As mortgage affordability tightened, buyer demand softened, causing home prices to fall in the second half of the year.

“Many buyers and sellers retreated from the market because of higher interest rates, which led to fewer home sales overall,” says local Zoocasa real estate agent Nancy Van Loon. Some buyers didn’t qualify for as much financing as they wanted, and others decided they would wait for mortgage rates to come down before entering the market, she says.

While many buyers were reluctant to enter the market, those who did benefited from less competition and lower asking prices. “Buyers who were actively looking to purchase and who did qualify for financing were able to negotiate some decent deals,” says Van Loon.

What’s next for real estate in Peel Region?

Home prices and sales are already recovering in Peel Region. As of February 2024, home sales were up 34% from the end of 2023, and the region’s benchmark price inched up 0.5% to $1,024,926. These positive shifts may serve as a catalyst to further motivate buyers and sellers to re-enter the market.

“We went through a challenging market last year, but we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. I think 2024 will be a better market with more homes changing hands,” says Van Loon. “We’re seeing more buyers out there, more property showings and more people attending open houses now. We’re even starting to see multiple offers again on freehold properties.”

Heightened market activity will translate into more competition for buyers, amplifying pressure on an already low supply of homes. In January 2024, Peel Region had 2.4 months of housing inventory. In a balanced real estate market, there’s typically four to six months of inventory, which represents the number of months it would take to sell the homes that are currently listed for sale—less than four is considered a seller’s market.