Video by Jim Desautels on Pexels

Toronto, one of Canada’s most globally recognized cities, sits on the western end of Lake Ontario. The Toronto metro area has a population of 6.2 million people, and the city itself is home to 2.7 million people, representing just over 7% of Canada’s total population. With often the highest volume of real estate transactions per year and some of the highest house prices nationally, Toronto is definitely a real estate market to watch.

For the 2022 edition of Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada, MoneySense partnered with Zoocasa—a full-service tech brokerage—to showcase the neighbourhoods, including those in Toronto, that offer home buyers the greatest value and potential for real estate price growth. The rankings are based on Zoocasa’s analysis of local real estate data and current housing trends.

Interested in areas outside of Toronto? Our guide also includes a national ranking of cities and regions, as well as information on the top neighbourhoods in 12 other markets across Canada. The rankings are based on data collected at the end of March 2022, and interviews were conducted in March and April. Read more about our methodology.

You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best mortgage rates in Canada Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized rate quote* I'm buying a homeI'm renewing/refinancing You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

Where to buy real estate in Toronto

To view all the data in the table, slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse. You can filter or rearrange the rankings by using the search tool or clicking on column headings. You can also download the data to your device in Excel, CSV and PDF formats.

How to read the table:

Benchmark price 2021: The composite benchmark price as of Dec. 31, 2021. It represents all property types, including attached and detached homes, townhouses/row units and apartment units. Read about how benchmark prices are calculated.

The composite benchmark price as of Dec. 31, 2021. It represents all property types, including attached and detached homes, townhouses/row units and apartment units. Read about how benchmark prices are calculated. 1-year, 3-year and 5-year growth: The percentage increase or decrease in the composite benchmark price (all property types) over each time frame.

The percentage increase or decrease in the composite benchmark price (all property types) over each time frame. Value, economics and accessibility: These neighbourhood characteristics are each scored on a scale of five, with five representing the most value for your money, high levels of income and education, and ease of travel by foot, bike and public transit. To see how we determine these scores, read our methodology.

Children: The neighbourhood’s percentage of households with kids.

Why we’re watching Toronto

Toronto is considered the cultural centre of Ontario thanks to its active music, theatre and film scenes. The number of thriving industries in Toronto has contributed to its growth, and its population continues to increase in spite of rising housing and rent prices. The sheer wealth of industry in the city makes it a common destination for Canadians looking to advance their careers, and with an abundance of culture, as well as opportunities for career advancement, it’s no wonder it’s considered a desirable place to live.

Prior to the pandemic, Toronto had a thriving real estate market that was growing in lockstep with its population. Home buyers competed against multiple other bidders for the same property, and offers without conditions of financing or inspection became the norm. The real estate market’s growth was stunted at the beginning of the pandemic, but by the summer of 2020, it rebounded. That resurgence has continued throughout most of last year, particularly over the winter, with home prices hitting record highs in some areas.

In December of 2021, the average price of a home in Toronto was $1,023,029—14% higher than the year before. The largest price gain came from condo townhouses, whose prices jumped 21% year-over-year to $882,139.

One of the forces behind this rapid rise in prices was the extremely low availability of houses for sale on the market. The lack of inventory “caused an upward pressure on pricing throughout the city and across the GTA,” says Derek Wacker, a Toronto sales representative with Zoocasa. “As we move into the spring market, we’re starting to see more supply and a potential tug-of-war between buyers and sellers.”

With greater supply, buyers won’t feel as compelled to offer on as many properties and may take a less aggressive approach when it comes to making an offer, knowing that more inventory is coming, notes Wacker. “Sellers likely won’t see as many offers as they have in the past few months, which could lead to a moderated price growth.”