Calgary is the largest city in Alberta, with a population of around 1.4 million people. The city is divided into quadrants (North-East, North-West, South-West and South-East), each providing their own unique amenities and access to the downtown core. The city is the heart of Calgary Metropolitan Region, which also includes Airdrie, Chestermere and several other surrounding towns.

If you’re looking to buy a home in Calgary, you might be wondering which neighbourhoods are the best to purchase in today. To answer that question, MoneySense partnered with Zoocasa—a full-service tech brokerage—as part of the 2022 edition of Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada. The goal was to identify the Calgary neighbourhoods that offer the greatest value and future growth potential. So Zoocasa examined local real estate data and long-term housing trends to create a ranking of the top places to buy.

Not limiting your search to Calgary? Our guide also includes a national ranking of cities and regions, as well as information on the top neighbourhoods in 12 other markets across Canada (view those articles by tapping or clicking on the menu above). The rankings are based on data collected at the end of March 2022, and interviews were conducted in March and April. Read more about our methodology.

Where to buy real estate in Calgary

To view all the data in the table, slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse. You can filter or rearrange the rankings by using the search tool or clicking on column headings. You can also download the data to your device in Excel, CSV and PDF formats.

How to read the table:

Benchmark price 2021: The composite benchmark price as of Dec. 31, 2021. It represents all property types, including attached and detached homes, townhouses/row units and apartment units. Read about how benchmark prices are calculated.

The percentage increase or decrease in the composite benchmark price (all property types) over each time frame. Value, economics and accessibility: These neighbourhood characteristics are each scored on a scale of five, with five representing the most value for your money, high levels of income and education, and ease of travel by foot, bike and public transit. To see how we determine these scores, read our methodology.

Children: The neighbourhood’s percentage of households with kids.

Why we’re watching Calgary

Calgary is a Canadian real estate hot spot because of its unique urban centre and scenic natural surroundings. With the city situated in the eastern foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Calgarians are a short drive away from hiking trails, lakes, rivers and world renowned resorts. For those that prefer the city life, the light-rail transit system makes it easy to access great dining experiences and shops.

Calgary is known as the Canadian centre of the oil industry, which accounts for nearly 30% of the local economy. It has the largest concentration of head offices in the country and the second-largest concentration of small businesses—signs of an economy with diversity and growth. It acts as a major hub for transportation for the Prairies, eastern British Columbia and some parts of the northern United States.

Prior to the pandemic, Calgary’s real estate was in a period of decline, still recovering from its 2015 recession, with a further mild decline in 2019. Real estate prices were considerably lower than the national average. As the pandemic hit, concerns about Calgary’s economy were raised due to the steep decline in oil prices. Despite this, real estate generally saw less than a 1% decrease in price during the second quarter of 2020. By the end of the year, overall prices only decreased by 0.68%, after having dipped by 3.4% and 1.68% in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Last year was a year of growth for the Calgary real estate market. The benchmark house price rose just under $40,000 to $451,200 in December 2021, and it has continued to grow in the first months of 2022. In February, the benchmark home price reached $484,000.

“2021 stands out as a year of big price gains for Calgary. The historically low interest rates played a part, but the more recent increases in oil prices have helped to bolster price growth,” says Lauren Haw, CEO and broker of record at Zoocasa. “Calgary was facing a decline before the pandemic, but it’s seen growth just like the rest of the country. The scarcity in new listings has also created a competitive market for home buyers as well as the influx of interprovincial newcomers to the area from provinces like Ontario.”