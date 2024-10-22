“It applies to everyone—you, me, first-time buyers and 10-time buyers,” says Maxine Crawford, a mortgage broker who serves the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and elsewhere in Ontario. “That includes people who already own a home and need to refinance their mortgage.”

In spite of its broad application, many Canadians may not be aware of the stress test or don’t understand how it works. Here’s what you should know before you apply for your next home loan.

Resource highlight You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best rates. Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized quote, whether you’re buying, renewing or refinancing. compare now

Powered by ratehub.ca

What is the mortgage stress test?

First off, it’s not a test like the kind you encounter in school. Rather, it’s a set of rules major banks must use to determine if you qualify for a mortgage. Because mortgage rates can fluctuate, as they have in recent months, the Canadian government has set a minimum qualifying rate to reduce the risk involved in mortgage lending. This helps to ensure you’ll still be able to afford your mortgage payments if interest rates increase beyond the rate originally stated in your contract. In other words, it’s not you but your finances that are put to the test.

How does the mortgage stress test work?

When you apply for a mortgage, the lender will offer you a contract interest rate based on current market interest rates (which follow changes in the economy), the characteristics of your mortgage and your credit history. (Here’s what influences five-year fixed and five-year variable mortgage rates, for example.)

Under the stress test, however, your contract rate is not the rate the lender will use to determine your mortgage eligibility. Rather, it will make those calculations at a higher interest rate, to ensure you’ll be able to make your payments if or when rates go up.

What is the mortgage qualifying rate in Canada?

The mortgage qualifying rate refers to the rate at which you need to pass the stress test. Since June 1, 2021, the minimum qualifying rate for mortgage applicants is the higher of the following:

The rate offered by your lender plus 2%; or

5.25%

To put this into real terms: Let’s say you wanted to borrow $400,000, and your lender offered you a five-year fixed rate of 4.0% with a 25-year amortization. You would have to prove you can afford a mortgage payment of about $2,560 per month (calculated at 6.0%), even though your actual monthly mortgage payment (at 4.0%) would be considerably lower (about $2,150).

Why was the mortgage stress test created?

The Canadian mortgage stress test first came into effect in 2016. At the time, it only applied to insured mortgages—loans for homes whose buyers had a down payment of less than 20%—which meant the applicants were required to get mortgage default insurance. With Canadians experiencing high levels of household debt, the goal was to create a financial buffer for buyers facing a greater risk of not being able to make their mortgage payments in the future.