Mortgages

Find the best mortgage rates in Canada

Use the mortgage rate finder to compare the most current mortgage rates from the big banks and brokers instantly.

Mortgages

Why are mortgages so expensive in Canada?

Save

25 personal finance highlights from the last 25 years

From legislative changes to economic trends and consumer behaviours, here are 25 financial highlights that defined the last two...

A group of Canadians paying different taxes

Columns

How high tax rates hurt the economy

What is tax fairness? How can high tax rates hurt the economy? Let’s explore what a flat tax could...

couple examines mortgage renewal documents on living room floor

Mortgages

Renewing your mortgage? A guide for Canadians

We’ve put together all the tools and strategies you need to manage the shock of renewing your home loan...

Woman seeks advice from estate planner

Real Estate

Do I need a tax lawyer to prepare my estate?

Wondering whether your estate planner knows the latest tax laws? Do you need a tax lawyer too? Discover three...

Investing

Canadian Financial Summit 2024: MoneySense sessions and free tickets

Real Estate

I want to switch mortgage lenders—do I have to pass the stress test again?

If you have an uninsured mortgage, it’s about to get easier to look for better interest rates elsewhere.

perplexed woman

Articles by Credit Canada

How to fix bad credit history in Canada: 3 steps to boost your score

university students at library table

Jacks on Tax

School tax: What can you claim as a deduction on your annual income tax?

Post-secondary education is expensive, but you can cut the cost by taking advantage of these tax breaks.

