Why “unretirement” may be the fate of so many Canadians
Economic uncertainty, inflation and the decline of workplace pensions have left growing numbers of seniors unable to leave their jobs.
Advertisement
Economic uncertainty, inflation and the decline of workplace pensions have left growing numbers of seniors unable to leave their jobs.
The idea of “unretirement” seems to be making a comeback as more Canadians find themselves under economic stress. Even before the tariff threats emerged under Trump 2.0, seniors and near-retirees were finding the economic uncertainty and rising cost of living becoming uncomfortable. No surprise then that many who are approaching retirement age are delaying their exit from the workforce.
When I first saw the latest version of this survey by HealthCare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP)—which finds more than one in four (28%) of working Canadians, aged 55 to 64, expect to continue working in retirement to support themselves financially—I assumed HOOPP’s use of the term “unretirement” referred to people who had tried retiring but then went back to work, usually for reasons of financial necessity.
However HOOPP’s definition is a bit different. It describes it as the situation for “respondents who are not either retired or semi-retired, meaning they may be employed full- or part-time, or unemployed but not due to retirement.” And it defines “retired” as meaning those who “have fully retired (not including semi-retired individuals).”
Regardless, as sixth annual Canadian Retirement Survey (conducted by Abacus Data in the spring of 2024), the survey found “persistent high interest rates and a rising cost of living continue to have a significant negative impact on Canadians’ ability to save and manage the cost of daily life, threatening their retirement preparedness.” The online survey included 2,000 Canadians aged 18 or older.
Other surveys show similar trends.
Ben McCabe founded Toronto-based Bloom Finance Co. Ltd. in 2021, with a focus on reverse mortgages and related products that let this beleaguered demographic tap their home equity. A Bloom study conducted with Angus Reid found 46% of Canadians thinking of working part-time in retirement. That’s in line with a Fidelity survey in 2024 that found half of Canadians plan to delay retirement.
According to the Bloom Report in March 2024, 67% of Canadian homeowners, over 55, were concerned their savings would not sustain their quality of life through retirement. Only 29% considered downsizing or alternative living situations to access their home equity earlier than expected. And, 59% of the same cohort agreed that accessing micro-amounts of their home’s equity would help maintain their desired living standard.
In an interview, McCabe says he regards unretirement as seniors coming out of retirement voluntarily or involuntarily, which is how I view it myself, too. Seniors are “disproportionately impacted by inflation,” he notes. The survey was for those 55 or older: Bloom’s average client is 71. Many never had the luxury of having enough disposable income to generate sufficient inflation-hedging investments in their registered or other investments, even if they succeeded in paying down their mortgages.
BMO’s 15th annual Retirement Survey, released in February of this year, found that 76% of Canadians are worried they will not have enough money in retirement because of rising prices. On average the 1,500 surveyed (18 or older) in November believe they’ll need $1.54 million to retire, down from $1.67 million in 2023. McCabe cites a Statistics Canada finding that less than half have a workplace pension and 59% of seniors generate less than $35,000 a year. As a result, two thirds don’t feel they have enough savings to last through retirement. Fewer than one in five would be able to absorb any kind of financial shock, such as needing home care.
The tariff war instigated by U.S. President Donald Trump won’t improve the situation. Earlier this month, Bloom surveyed a small sample of younge seniors, aged 60 to 64, about the impact of tariffs on them. This cohort was concerned about their retirement prospects; 61% of that group felt they would need at least $20,000 in “buffer funds” this year in order to feel more financially secure.
“Those who didn’t have the luxury of disposable income through their careers that could have been allocated to building sizeable investment portfolios don’t have the ability to draw on that as a meaningful contributor to their retirement income,” the report said.
This is one reason McCabe founded Bloom. “It doesn’t make sense to completely ignore the largest single asset that most people hold.” It’s not about tapping a million-dollar home to put $500,000 in a bank account, he says. It’s about boosting monthly income efficiently: raising a 4% safe withdrawal rate to 5% or 6%. If the latter, that’s 50% more income, some of it’s tax-free. After all, 75% of Canadian seniors live in their own homes and only 14% to 16% have mortgage debt. “The majority both own their homes and don’t have much debt.”
In addition to offering Canada’s only non-bank reverse mortgage, Bloom offers a Home Equity Prepaid Mastercard that helps tap home equity to a maximum $2,000 a month. The interest rate on it is 6.69%, the same as on its reverse mortgage. “It’s not a credit card. It’s a payment tool… a way to tap into a reverse mortgage in small increments,” says McCabe.
While most Canadians are struggling, HOOPP’s survey found that “women and those closest to retirement are especially hard hit with lower savings and higher levels of financial stress.” It also revealed that 49% of Canadian women have less than $5,000 in savings and 28% have no savings at all (compared to 33% and 17% of men, respectively). And 53% of unretired women have not set aside any money for retirement in the last year (compared to 45% of men). Far from being able to put aside money, most Canadian women rank affording day-to-day living as their top financial priority (57%), compared to 49% for men. Compare to the top male priority: saving for retirement (51%, versus 46% of women).
Little wonder that women are much more likely to feel anxious (51%, compared to 39% of men), fearful (50% versus 37%), frustrated (50% versus 42%) and sad (46% versus 36%) because of their financial situation. They’re also more likely than men to be concerned about the cost of daily living, their incomes keeping up with inflation, their housing affordability and having enough money to retire. Bloom’s clients are split evenly between couples and singles, with average household income of $36,000 a year. Government benefits will be in the mid-$30,000s range for couples and in the low 20s for singles.
Matthew Ardrey, portfolio manager and senior financial planner for TriDelta Private Wealth, is not surprised that women are particularly at risk. “From a demographic standpoint, on average they still make less income than men overall and live longer. Talk about a double-edged sword.”
HOOPP suggests those with employer-sponsored workplace pensions “are better prepared to face these challenges.” The survey found an increasing number of working Canadians feel saving for retirement has become “prohibitively expensive” (70%, up from 66% a year earlier) and 57% feel unprepared. Worse, 13% think they’ll never retire.
News flash: At some point health will preclude working for a living, and/or you’ll no longer be able to count on finding someone willing to employ you (or be a paying client if you’re self-employed). This is a problem. As 36% of women surveyed aged 55 to 64 have saved nothing at all, and 22% of men.
Sadly, workplace pensions are a distant sixth place for sources of future retirement income. First are the Canada Pension Plan and the Quebec Pension Plan (53%, I’m not sure why that’s not higher!); second is Old Age Security (49%), third is registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) (45%), fourth is tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) (37%), and fifth is earnings from continued work (26%), slightly ahead of workplace pensions (24%). The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) to OAS is seventh at 19%. Among the others hoped-for income sources that most shocked me was the 11% who cited cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.). Really?!
Almost as hard to believe is the finding that 48% of those lacking workplace pensions have under $5,000 in savings, which drops to 29% for those with employer-provided pensions. Among unretired Canadians with workplace pensions, a healthy 59% feel somewhat or well prepared for retirement, versus only 34% of those without such pensions. However, 49% of unretired women with such pensions feel prepared for retirement, compared to just 29% without a pension. For unretired men, this increases to 66% with a pension and 40% without.
Build your retirement savings with 2.00% interest, tax-deferred contributions and zero fees.
Earn a guaranteed 3.5% in your RRSP when you lock in for 1 year.
See our ranking of the best RRSP accounts and rates available in Canada.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
The beauty of workplace pensions is that they automate retirement saving for Canadian employees: the money comes off every paycheque just like income tax, CPP and other deductions. HOOPP confirms most Canadians are willing to pay for such pensions; 70% would prefer a slightly lower salary and a pension (or a better pension) over a slightly higher salary and no (or a worse) pension (30%). And 73% believe there is an emerging retirement income crisis (up four points since the 2023 survey).
In the good ol’ days, classic defined-benefit (DB) employer pensions were common but they are increasingly scarce outside the public sector and some industries well represented by unions. In the private sector, if you have a workplace pension at all, it’s more likely to be a market-dependent defined contribution (DC) plan that lacks the guaranteed lifetime income of DB pensions (often inflation-adjusted in the public sector).
The rising cost of Canadian housing continues to be a major worry. Among those who do not own their own home, 85% worry about rising rents. Meanwhile, those who own their homes, or have equity in them, plan to tap their home equity in retirement, a fact that augurs well for Bloom. (That’s one reason I write in my book Findependence Day that “the foundation of financial independence is a paid-for home.”) Also, 42% t of homeowners surveyed plan to tap that equity in retirement. In the cohort aged 55 to 64, 40% plan to do so.
TriDelta’s Ardrey says the retirement landscape has changed dramatically between his grandfather’s time and today. “After the War, he worked his whole life with the Toronto Transit Commission and on his 65the birthday, retired with a DB pension plan. That, along with government pensions and a little bit of savings, that was enough for he and my grandmother to afford their retirement. They didn’t even own their home, but rising rents were not the risk they are today.”
Now in 2025, few Canadians have the luxury of a DB pension plan and the real estate market puts home ownership out of reach for many, Ardrey says. “This is creating an environment where it is very difficult for someone to achieve the certainty they need to exit the workforce. And the question that sits on the back of everyone’s mind is ‘Will I have enough?’”
All this has occurred with massive changes to our economy in the last five years: a global pandemic, a sudden rise in interest rates, massive surges in housing and rental prices and overall inflation. And now we have the uncertainty of tariffs and their effect on the Canadian economy. “With this type of uncertainty and a lack of alternative financial resources, the average Canadian has no choice but to continue to work,” Ardrey says, “Additionally, it can be very difficult to find the money to save for the future when one is struggling to pay for today.”
Obviously, the more time you have before you retire, the easier it is to improve your situation. “Course correction is always easier from farther away,” Ardrey says, “The more time you have the less of a sharp turn you need to make.” You can create a budget to understand your inflows and outflows. Look for some discretionary expenses that can be reduced or perhaps a way to increase income. After that, try to move into a forced savings program.
Much like the pension contributions coming off a paycheque, take a portion of each payment and save it for your future.
“Take advantage of registered accounts,” says Ardrey. “TFSAs are not only for the wealthy. They are great investment accounts for the lower-income Canadian as well. With tax refunds from RRSPs being limited at lower income levels, the TFSA can make more sense. Also, withdrawals in retirement are tax-free, so it does not affect income-tested benefits like GIS.”
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Canada’s employers put hiring on ice in February ahead of tariff impacts.
COVID normalized remote work, but is it really here to stay in Canada?
Will a potential recession mean mass layoffs? Learn how to prepare financially and recover if the worst happens and...
Interest rates, inflation—not to mention tariffs or a recession—can make finances stressful. But keeping a cool head is important....
Tesla sales fall as the company’s billionaire founder embraces right-wing politics. Analysts, investors and customers weigh in on what...
Keep your electric vehicle charged up and earn valuable rewards and perks. These are the top credit cards in...
Here’s how Canada’s retirement pension plan works, who’s eligible for CPP, when you can start receiving CPP, and CPP...
The Ontario Trillium Benefit is a combination of several tax credits. Here’s how the OTB works, who’s eligible for...
Find out which Canadian robo-advisors offer the lowest fees, best support, top returns, and more, with MoneySense’s 2025 guide.
Inflation prices jumped to 0.5% from January to December, which was the largest increase since August 2023.