Top 100 dividend stocks of 2020

How to use this table

There are two things to consider as you review this report. First, as you scan through the ranking, you’ll stumble across many large and familiar companies, many in sectors that are traditionally home to solid dividend-paying stocks.

The list is not meant to be a critique of dividend-paying companies or suggest poorly graded companies are at risk of cutting their payouts. The Dividend All-Stars should be used as a tool to help you identify the companies that offer the best investment potential now, based on yield, stability and value.

For all the success the Dividend All-Stars ranking has enjoyed over the years, it should be seen as the starting point for your own research; our goal is to winnow down the field of stocks to you to review. It’s up to you to look past the grades to consider the intangible facets of each company that can influence their performance.

To capture the performance of the Dividend All-Stars, you would have had to invest equal amounts into each of the top stocks. Following this approach, you would liquidate your portfolio at the end of the year and repeat the process with the latest top picks. Buying all of the top stocks provides some diversification and offers investors a little insurance against the odd dud that can sneak into any portfolio. Bear in mind, if you only have small sums of money to invest, the $9 or more it may cost you to execute each trade can be a significant drag on your portfolio right out of the gate.

Still, a few investors will undoubtedly select a small number of names from the list which they feel offer the best prospects. If that sounds like you, then take even greater care before buying a stock, and decide if you are willing to take on the added risk of investing in a smaller pool of companies.

If you decide to pick individual stocks, then make sure you have a strategy to limit your risk of exposure. Before you start buying individual companies, Michele Robitaille, managing director at Guardian Capital LP, says investors should ensure the largest portfolio, such as their retirement savings, has a solid foundation, with input from a money manager.

(The Canadian Couch Potato strategy, as longtime MoneySense readers know, is another sensible option.)

Similarly, Robitaille says investors should plan to have another 5% to 10% of their portfolios in even more conservative investments for a rainy day fund. For those investors who want to add individual names to their portfolio, she suggests keeping their “play” money under 10% of their portfolio to limit their risk.

Whichever strategy you choose, before you make any investment decision make sure nothing material has changed that might make it a less attractive buy. Markets can shift fast, and this report presents a snapshot in time.

With that, here are this year’s Dividend All-Stars: