Top 100 dividend stocks of 2020

How to use this table
There are two things to consider as you review this report. First, as you scan through the ranking, you’ll stumble across many large and familiar companies, many in sectors that are traditionally home to solid dividend-paying stocks.
The list is not meant to be a critique of dividend-paying companies or suggest poorly graded companies are at risk of cutting their payouts. The Dividend All-Stars should be used as a tool to help you identify the companies that offer the best investment potential now, based on yield, stability and value.
For all the success the Dividend All-Stars ranking has enjoyed over the years, it should be seen as the starting point for your own research; our goal is to winnow down the field of stocks to you to review. It’s up to you to look past the grades to consider the intangible facets of each company that can influence their performance.
To capture the performance of the Dividend All-Stars, you would have had to invest equal amounts into each of the top stocks. Following this approach, you would liquidate your portfolio at the end of the year and repeat the process with the latest top picks. Buying all of the top stocks provides some diversification and offers investors a little insurance against the odd dud that can sneak into any portfolio. Bear in mind, if you only have small sums of money to invest, the $9 or more it may cost you to execute each trade can be a significant drag on your portfolio right out of the gate.
Still, a few investors will undoubtedly select a small number of names from the list which they feel offer the best prospects. If that sounds like you, then take even greater care before buying a stock, and decide if you are willing to take on the added risk of investing in a smaller pool of companies.
If you decide to pick individual stocks, then make sure you have a strategy to limit your risk of exposure. Before you start buying individual companies, Michele Robitaille, managing director at Guardian Capital LP, says investors should ensure the largest portfolio, such as their retirement savings, has a solid foundation, with input from a money manager.
(The Canadian Couch Potato strategy, as longtime MoneySense readers know, is another sensible option.)
Similarly, Robitaille says investors should plan to have another 5% to 10% of their portfolios in even more conservative investments for a rainy day fund. For those investors who want to add individual names to their portfolio, she suggests keeping their “play” money under 10% of their portfolio to limit their risk.
Whichever strategy you choose, before you make any investment decision make sure nothing material has changed that might make it a less attractive buy. Markets can shift fast, and this report presents a snapshot in time.
With that, here are this year’s Dividend All-Stars:
|Company
|Ticker
|Industry Group
|Price (Oct 23)
|Market Cap ($M)
|Total 1-year return
|Total 5-year return
|Dividend yield
|Dividend Growth (5Yr Avg)
|Payout ratio
|Debt/Equity
|Return on Common Equity
|Price/Cash Flow
|3-year earnings growth
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Book
|Grade
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|MFC
|Insurance
|24.53
|$47.789
|25.8%
|7.3%
|4.1%
|12.9%
|33.9%
|70.38
|13.25
|2.43
|28.1%
|8.42
|1.06
|A
|Methanex Corp.
|MX
|Chemicals
|47.84
|$3.645
|-42.3%
|-3.3%
|4.0%
|13.4%
|29.6%
|80.66
|25.9
|6.89
|41.6%
|8.43
|1.91
|A
|Magna International Inc.
|MG
|Auto Parts & Equipment
|70.74
|$21.900
|18.2%
|7.9%
|2.7%
|19.1%
|17.7%
|39.28
|22.66
|6.89
|4.5%
|8.31
|1.47
|A
|Imperial Oil Ltd.
|IMO
|Oil & Gas
|33.21
|$25.109
|-18.4%
|-7.1%
|2.6%
|9.5%
|20.5%
|21.15
|12.74
|10.2
|27.3%
|8.31
|1
|A
|iA Financial Corp. Inc.
|IAG
|Insurance
|61.11
|$6.498
|36.5%
|10.0%
|2.9%
|11.0%
|28.5%
|15.76
|12.56
|7.5
|18.7%
|10.3
|1.27
|A
|Genworth MI Canada Inc.
|MIC
|Insurance
|52.6
|$4.525
|46.5%
|12.7%
|3.9%
|22.7%
|42.7%
|10.87
|10.23
|9.42
|4.3%
|10.23
|1.11
|A
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|CM
|Banks
|111.89
|$49.779
|3.7%
|6.9%
|5.1%
|7.3%
|48.4%
|138.69
|15.12
|3.95
|13.8%
|9.22
|1.41
|A
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|GWO
|Insurance
|31.18
|$28.937
|10.2%
|4.5%
|5.3%
|5.8%
|62.3%
|23.57
|12.47
|3.9
|2.3%
|14.27
|1.49
|A
|Power Financial Corp.
|PWF
|Insurance
|31.04
|$20.614
|15.3%
|4.1%
|5.9%
|5.1%
|71.8%
|47.95
|11.12
|2.57
|-0.9%
|10.92
|1.19
|A
|Power Corp. of Canada
|POW
|Insurance
|30.83
|$13.117
|20.7%
|5.8%
|5.3%
|6.3%
|71.8%
|26.22
|7.28
|1.66
|-10.0%
|12.3
|1.01
|A
|Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
|CNQ
|Oil & Gas
|33.82
|$40.196
|-3.8%
|0.2%
|4.2%
|10.8%
|35.4%
|64.5
|14.45
|8.63
|-
|12.64
|1.16
|B
|Enbridge Inc.
|ENB
|Pipelines
|47.83
|$96.803
|23.4%
|2.8%
|6.2%
|16.1%
|119.4%
|87.98
|7.98
|43.61
|125.6%
|18.04
|1.57
|B
|Capital Power Corp.
|CPX
|Electric
|30.61
|$3.424
|10.0%
|10.5%
|6.3%
|7.2%
|63.7%
|87.26
|9.2
|219.69
|44.9%
|15.8
|1.05
|B
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU
|Oil & Gas
|39.8
|$61.914
|-5.4%
|3.6%
|3.9%
|11.5%
|43.2%
|39.43
|12.59
|8.12
|-
|11.17
|1.36
|B
|National Bank of Canada
|NA
|Banks
|67.48
|$22.655
|18.1%
|9.9%
|4.0%
|7.2%
|42.0%
|268.37
|17.84
|0.74
|11.5%
|10.87
|1.86
|B
|Canadian Western Bank
|CWB
|Banks
|33.35
|$2.908
|11.6%
|0.8%
|3.4%
|6.7%
|35.5%
|13.33
|10.97
|4.68
|-6.8%
|10.69
|1.15
|B
|Toronto-Dominion Bank/The
|TD
|Banks
|74.6
|$135.760
|7.1%
|10.8%
|4.0%
|9.5%
|44.8%
|176.92
|15.11
|3.54
|12.5%
|11.3
|1.68
|B
|Pembina Pipeline Corp.
|PPL
|Pipelines
|46.84
|$23.959
|11.4%
|4.7%
|5.1%
|6.5%
|75.7%
|52.33
|13.09
|24.14
|46.6%
|15.27
|1.95
|B
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO
|Banks
|97.71
|$62.431
|1.6%
|7.8%
|4.2%
|5.6%
|42.2%
|223.65
|14.12
|5.97
|7.6%
|10.62
|1.37
|B
|Atco Ltd.
|ACO.X
|Electric
|47.41
|$5.435
|32.0%
|2.7%
|3.4%
|13.8%
|34.5%
|147.45
|14.07
|34.84
|26.7%
|11.34
|1.42
|B
|IGM Financial Inc.
|IGM
|Diversified Financial Services
|37.29
|$8.885
|24.0%
|2.8%
|6.0%
|0.9%
|74.0%
|40.2
|16.68
|12.31
|-0.2%
|11.68
|2.01
|B
|PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
|PSK
|Oil & Gas
|15.18
|$3.543
|-25.8%
|-12.7%
|5.1%
|13.0%
|173.3%
|0.23
|4.04
|16.46
|8.0%
|33.42
|1.37
|B
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.
|CU
|Electric
|38.65
|$10.546
|33.0%
|3.1%
|4.4%
|9.7%
|49.3%
|159.71
|18.77
|121.22
|21.7%
|12.17
|2.11
|B
|TransAlta Renewables Inc.
|RNW
|Energy-Alternate Sources
|14.13
|$3.740
|36.8%
|10.4%
|6.7%
|4.2%
|116.0%
|38.9
|9.24
|11.66
|6.6%
|19.59
|1.61
|B
|TFI International Inc.
|TFII
|Transportation
|42.01
|$3.467
|3.7%
|11.3%
|2.3%
|10.6%
|24.1%
|101.26
|21.39
|12.08
|21.3%
|12.28
|2.37
|B
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|SLF
|Insurance
|58.82
|$34.765
|28.4%
|12.4%
|3.6%
|7.3%
|50.9%
|17.66
|11.16
|9.92
|4.6%
|14.96
|1.61
|B
|Keyera Corp.
|KEY
|Pipelines
|30.33
|$6.494
|-4.6%
|-3.9%
|6.3%
|8.0%
|83.3%
|85.51
|16.54
|-
|25.0%
|16.65
|2.25
|B
|Gildan Activewear Inc.
|GIL
|Apparel
|35.07
|$7.143
|-9.4%
|2.3%
|2.0%
|24.0%
|34.4%
|34.55
|15.66
|19.89
|12.8%
|15.72
|2.84
|B
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS
|Banks
|75.09
|$91.641
|13.7%
|6.5%
|4.8%
|6.4%
|51.7%
|205.44
|13.17
|46.24
|6.8%
|10.51
|1.44
|B
|Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.
|CTC.A
|Retail
|143.59
|$9.081
|-0.9%
|4.6%
|2.9%
|18.4%
|35.0%
|103.17
|17.14
|20.87
|1.6%
|12.95
|2.25
|B
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|TRI
|Media
|86.85
|$43.526
|48.7%
|19.9%
|2.2%
|40.1%
|291.3%
|34.86
|38.22
|122.76
|46.5%
|10.6
|3.7
|B
|Tricon Capital Group Inc.
|TCN
|Diversified Financial Services
|10.69
|$2.074
|6.6%
|9.2%
|2.6%
|3.1%
|29.0%
|31.42
|8.51
|-
|54.8%
|9.71
|0.99
|B
|Inter Pipeline Ltd.
|IPL
|Pipelines
|22.11
|$9.183
|9.0%
|-3.0%
|7.7%
|5.8%
|101.2%
|142.72
|17.52
|-
|11.5%
|13.18
|2.24
|B
|Husky Energy Inc.
|HSE
|Oil & Gas
|9.52
|$9.569
|-50.8%
|-18.3%
|5.3%
|0.0%
|45.1%
|29.3
|7.75
|-
|-
|11.42
|0.47
|B
|Linamar Corp.
|LNR
|Auto Parts & Equipment
|43.3
|$2.825
|-17.8%
|-4.8%
|1.1%
|4.8%
|6.1%
|65.43
|13.97
|6.65
|10.6%
|5.32
|0.7
|B
|TELUS Corp.
|T
|Telecommunications
|45.78
|$27.552
|6.1%
|7.6%
|4.9%
|8.4%
|74.8%
|137.33
|17.29
|24.56
|5.0%
|17.25
|2.64
|C
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|AQN
|Energy-Alternate Sources
|18.24
|$9.477
|42.9%
|20.9%
|4.1%
|15.3%
|76.2%
|82.62
|11.17
|57.36
|29.8%
|24.16
|2.18
|C
|BCE Inc.
|BCE
|Telecommunications
|61.06
|$54.959
|22.9%
|10.1%
|5.2%
|5.2%
|95.2%
|117.96
|17.96
|15.2
|3.0%
|17.3
|3.43
|C
|Quebecor Inc.
|QBR.B
|Media
|30.19
|$7.742
|14.7%
|17.0%
|1.5%
|46.3%
|13.0%
|1,142.50
|367
|10.35
|38.3%
|17.1
|9.99
|C
|Cogeco Communications Inc.
|CCA
|Media
|106.95
|$5.293
|65.5%
|14.8%
|2.0%
|11.8%
|34.3%
|165.59
|19.34
|13.55
|10.4%
|16.07
|2.42
|C
|Nutrien Ltd.
|NTR
|Chemicals
|63.3
|$36.262
|-1.3%
|-
|3.8%
|0.0%
|545.2%
|37.76
|13.02
|30.21
|41.2%
|18.71
|1.19
|C
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY
|Banks
|106.27
|$152.450
|16.2%
|10.1%
|4.0%
|7.5%
|45.6%
|310.41
|17.16
|-
|7.7%
|11.99
|1.98
|C
|Emera Inc.
|EMA
|Electric
|55.76
|$13.411
|44.9%
|14.0%
|4.4%
|10.1%
|72.1%
|198.58
|10.7
|-
|20.4%
|18.79
|1.81
|C
|Vermilion Energy Inc.
|VET
|Oil & Gas
|20.37
|$3.161
|-39.8%
|-15.9%
|13.5%
|1.7%
|112.2%
|68.48
|13.16
|39.99
|-
|26.68
|1.18
|C
|Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
|MFI
|Food
|29.92
|$3.725
|-8.3%
|10.2%
|1.9%
|28.7%
|84.6%
|19.11
|4.12
|55
|34.6%
|21.39
|1.87
|C
|Shaw Communications Inc.
|SJR.B
|Media
|25.04
|$12.943
|7.4%
|2.3%
|4.7%
|2.0%
|77.0%
|72.88
|13.28
|30.51
|-58.8%
|16.57
|2.17
|C
|Metro Inc.
|MRU
|Food
|55.3
|$14.072
|36.9%
|18.1%
|1.4%
|15.9%
|29.5%
|46.74
|12.12
|36.77
|50.3%
|20.5
|2.37
|C
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|BAM.A
|Private Equity
|70.45
|$70.071
|35.6%
|17.1%
|1.2%
|11.5%
|21.3%
|125.68
|11.27
|17.5
|15.3%
|11.47
|1.94
|C
|Parkland Fuel Corp.
|PKI
|Oil & Gas
|44.77
|$6.593
|7.6%
|21.5%
|2.7%
|2.4%
|54.9%
|125.65
|17.73
|11.05
|73.4%
|16.73
|3.68
|C
|Northland Power Inc.
|NPI
|Electric
|26.07
|$5.046
|30.9%
|14.7%
|4.6%
|2.1%
|73.6%
|485.18
|41.6
|45.14
|524.3%
|20.15
|5.95
|C
|CCL Industries Inc.
|CCL.B
|Packaging & Containers
|52.9
|$9.451
|2.8%
|19.3%
|1.3%
|25.8%
|22.7%
|93.21
|18.3
|25.49
|16.5%
|19.43
|3.44
|C
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
|ATD.B
|Retail
|39.53
|$44.561
|30.2%
|16.4%
|0.6%
|25.6%
|10.1%
|75.71
|22.23
|16.53
|15.5%
|17.57
|3.59
|C
|Canadian National Railway Co
|CNR
|Transportation
|117.1
|$84.394
|10.1%
|10.4%
|1.8%
|16.5%
|33.5%
|71.25
|24.85
|38.12
|7.0%
|19.59
|4.51
|C
|TC Energy Corp.
|TRP
|Pipelines
|67.55
|$63.010
|40.6%
|9.1%
|4.4%
|9.1%
|63.7%
|162.1
|16.83
|#N/A N/A
|-
|16.53
|2.41
|C
|Rogers Communications Inc.
|RCI.B
|Telecommunications
|61.03
|$31.461
|-8.4%
|10.7%
|3.3%
|1.8%
|49.1%
|202.29
|23.83
|19.74
|15.3%
|14.06
|3.2
|C
|Onex Corp.
|ONEX
|Private Equity
|77.39
|$7.749
|-8.6%
|5.0%
|0.5%
|16.5%
|0.7%
|396.38
|82.44
|-
|-
|3.57
|0.88
|C
|Enghouse Systems Ltd.
|ENGH
|Software
|36.81
|$2.013
|3.4%
|16.1%
|1.2%
|17.3%
|39.3%
|0.46
|18.29
|24.85
|22.5%
|30.93
|5.35
|C
|Stella-Jones Inc.
|SJ
|Building Materials
|37.9
|$2.620
|-11.4%
|4.1%
|1.5%
|15.7%
|24.4%
|40.07
|11.79
|135.23
|-0.9%
|17.45
|2
|C
|Toromont Industries Ltd.
|TIH
|Machinery-Diversified
|65.79
|$5.367
|9.6%
|22.5%
|1.6%
|12.4%
|30.4%
|48.62
|20.91
|105.46
|20.0%
|24
|3.91
|C
|First Capital Realty Inc.
|FCR
|REITS
|21.97
|$4.813
|19.4%
|8.2%
|3.9%
|0.4%
|63.2%
|87.61
|7.57
|121.81
|19.0%
|22.27
|1.13
|C
|Fortis Inc.
|FTS
|Electric
|54.39
|$23.755
|28.9%
|13.2%
|3.5%
|7.1%
|48.6%
|134.3
|10.44
|-
|13.1%
|21.6
|1.52
|C
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
|FFH
|Insurance
|550.47
|$15.972
|-7.5%
|3.8%
|2.4%
|3.9%
|32.9%
|37.32
|6.78
|109.44
|-12.8%
|25.92
|0.92
|D
|Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
|CP
|Transportation
|287.11
|$39.478
|18.0%
|6.4%
|1.2%
|16.2%
|17.9%
|131.04
|32.36
|32.93
|13.0%
|18.42
|5.71
|D
|Intact Financial Corp.
|IFC
|Insurance
|133.92
|$19.149
|36.3%
|15.3%
|2.3%
|9.7%
|56.2%
|28.28
|10.56
|21.61
|0.1%
|31.88
|2.67
|D
|Constellation Software Inc.
|CSU
|Software
|1290.94
|$27.357
|55.9%
|36.2%
|0.4%
|49.0%
|21.0%
|42.54
|65.81
|33.8
|28.9%
|56.71
|37.42
|D
|Gibson Energy Inc.
|GEI
|Pipelines
|22.96
|$3.340
|14.3%
|-0.1%
|5.7%
|2.4%
|130.7%
|163.69
|14.75
|24.47
|-
|20.39
|4.34
|D
|Stantec Inc.
|STN
|Engineering & Construction
|28.53
|$3.187
|-14.3%
|-3.2%
|2.0%
|9.7%
|37.2%
|48.92
|3.41
|57.42
|-32.8%
|21.02
|1.71
|D
|Saputo Inc.
|SAP
|Food
|38.02
|$15.500
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|1.8%
|7.0%
|34.4%
|44.23
|14.67
|28.19
|7.9%
|23.57
|2.76
|D
|TMX Group Ltd.
|X
|Diversified Financial Services
|114.3
|$6.420
|48.0%
|20.1%
|2.2%
|8.8%
|50.9%
|31.53
|7.89
|26.72
|-
|24.44
|1.87
|D
|Superior Plus Corp.
|SPB
|Retail
|12.66
|$2.214
|13.0%
|5.9%
|5.7%
|3.7%
|553.9%
|170.25
|3.88
|-
|-
|33.35
|2
|D
|Finning International Inc.
|FTT
|Hand/Machine Tools
|21.85
|$3.568
|-18.2%
|-2.4%
|3.8%
|4.2%
|67.7%
|71.74
|9.4
|-
|-
|13.72
|1.75
|D
|Open Text Corp.
|OTEX
|Software
|51.65
|$13.937
|21.5%
|13.7%
|1.8%
|19.9%
|59.4%
|67.31
|7.51
|13.23
|0.1%
|33.93
|2.78
|D
|Premium Brands Holdings Corp.
|PBH
|Food
|92.12
|$3.447
|1.9%
|34.4%
|2.3%
|10.4%
|70.7%
|140.22
|7.55
|60.28
|103.1%
|30.4
|3.15
|D
|Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc.
|RBA
|Commercial Services
|52.05
|$5.613
|28.4%
|17.1%
|2.0%
|11.5%
|60.5%
|87.4
|16.04
|24.18
|-3.7%
|33.84
|5.22
|D
|CI Financial Corp.
|CIX
|Diversified Financial Services
|19.06
|$4.548
|6.1%
|-5.6%
|3.8%
|-9.1%
|37.6%
|104.94
|33.71
|7.84
|3.7%
|8.58
|2.97
|D
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|QSR
|Retail
|88.78
|$41.197
|27.2%
|-
|3.0%
|0.0%
|84.8%
|335.54
|29.16
|13.68
|17.7%
|29.07
|9.37
|D
|Encana Corp.
|ECA
|Oil & Gas
|5.33
|$6.924
|-59.6%
|-22.7%
|1.9%
|-20.9%
|5.7%
|56.37
|14.05
|7.49
|-
|4.87
|0.55
|D
|Loblaw Cos. Ltd.
|L
|Food
|69.85
|$25.425
|33.6%
|10.5%
|1.8%
|4.7%
|65.2%
|73.88
|6.99
|14.57
|8.6%
|21.35
|2.29
|D
|CAE Inc.
|CAE
|Aerospace/Defense
|32.94
|$8.769
|44.2%
|19.3%
|1.3%
|10.4%
|33.3%
|96.61
|14.22
|893.08
|12.8%
|27.32
|3.85
|D
|Empire Co Ltd.
|EMP.A
|Food
|34.45
|$9.351
|48.7%
|8.0%
|1.4%
|5.4%
|29.0%
|49.5
|11.41
|15.88
|-
|23.14
|2.58
|D
|WSP Global Inc.
|WSP
|Engineering & Construction
|81.65
|$8.601
|27.5%
|22.4%
|1.8%
|0.0%
|55.6%
|46.12
|8.93
|13.43
|9.5%
|26.25
|2.62
|D
|Cott Corp.
|BCB
|Beverages
|16.79
|$2.261
|-10.1%
|20.3%
|1.9%
|5.0%
|600.0%
|114.68
|-0.39
|21.12
|197.8%
|91.89
|1.51
|D
|WestJet Airlines Ltd.
|WJA
|Airlines
|30.6
|$3.539
|63.5%
|1.9%
|1.8%
|4.0%
|39.4%
|85.95
|7.25
|266.31
|-37.1%
|23.18
|1.54
|D
|George Weston Ltd.
|WN
|Food
|106.7
|$16.418
|18.1%
|4.9%
|2.0%
|4.5%
|524.4%
|119.35
|0.26
|10.51
|4.0%
|23.63
|2.48
|D
|Teck Resources Ltd.
|TECK.B
|Mining
|22.04
|$12.290
|-21.4%
|5.2%
|0.9%
|-19.7%
|4.5%
|23.98
|11.6
|19.65
|-
|6.09
|0.5
|D
|Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
|KL
|Mining
|57.54
|$12.094
|124.3%
|87.1%
|0.4%
|0.0%
|6.9%
|1.76
|27.84
|32.61
|-
|26.2
|6.56
|D
|Franco-Nevada Corp.
|FNV
|Mining
|123.62
|$23.167
|52.7%
|17.3%
|1.1%
|8.2%
|121.3%
|4.48
|3.16
|1,082.10
|78.1%
|74.68
|3.72
|D
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|CVE
|Oil & Gas
|11.7
|$14.376
|6.6%
|-14.2%
|2.1%
|-28.1%
|80.0%
|52.46
|1.56
|6.02
|-
|8.56
|0.74
|D
|Lundin Mining Corp.
|LUN
|Mining
|6.77
|$4.972
|41.1%
|6.4%
|1.8%
|0.0%
|65.5%
|0.26
|2.7
|-
|-
|38.8
|1.03
|D
|Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
|WPM
|Mining
|34.4
|$15.352
|62.3%
|11.4%
|1.4%
|8.9%
|38.3%
|24.44
|-0.51
|-
|-
|69.72
|2.36
|D
|Morneau Shepell Inc.
|MSI
|Commercial Services
|31.6
|$2.041
|20.0%
|18.5%
|2.5%
|0.0%
|866.7%
|77.43
|1.88
|36.28
|9.9%
|86.62
|3.54
|D
|Barrick Gold Corp.
|ABX
|Mining
|21.63
|$38.451
|33.1%
|9.1%
|1.0%
|2.2%
|5.9%
|61.14
|-10.39
|40.71
|-
|130.43
|1.9
|D
|Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
|INE
|Electric
|16.5
|$2.205
|41.6%
|14.8%
|4.2%
|3.2%
|1725.0%
|490.73
|4.57
|-
|-
|136.56
|4.64
|D
|Norbord Inc.
|OSB
|Building Materials
|36.45
|$2.977
|18.9%
|14.5%
|4.4%
|-5.6%
|442.8%
|66.83
|9.1
|21.19
|-
|17.62
|3.08
|D
|Cameco Corp.
|CCO
|Mining
|12.19
|$4.825
|-15.7%
|-7.0%
|0.7%
|-27.5%
|21.6%
|29.95
|3.01
|20.99
|36.6%
|34.47
|0.96
|F
|Waste Connections Inc.
|WCN
|Environmental Control
|120.35
|$31.732
|29.2%
|25.8%
|0.7%
|0.1%
|29.4%
|68.22
|8.55
|27.14
|-
|41.12
|3.65
|F
|Winpak Ltd.
|WPK
|Packaging & Containers
|46.43
|$3.018
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|0.3%
|-36.0%
|5.2%
|0
|12.34
|27.92
|3.2%
|20.05
|2.33
|F
|Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|CPG
|Oil & Gas
|5.35
|$2.928
|-5.9%
|-29.5%
|0.7%
|-57.1%
|-
|64.67
|-27.61
|6.36
|-
|9.5
|0.43
|F
|Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.
|AEM
|Mining
|70.62
|$16.909
|59.8%
|19.4%
|0.9%
|5.4%
|95.7%
|37.87
|-5.18
|-
|-
|78.11
|2.9
|F
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|FM
|Mining
|11
|$7.583
|-6.8%
|-10.9%
|0.1%
|-41.3%
|1.4%
|72.3
|4.13
|-
|-
|13.65
|0.58
|F