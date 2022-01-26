The Dividend All-Stars have had some impressive years, but few compare to the class of 2021. The six A-grade stocks had a combined total return of 48.1%. You can chalk up some of those gains to the recovery, but the Dividend All-Stars used that tailwind to surge even more. The All-Stars handily beat the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index (XIC) ETF and the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed 33.9% and 34%, respectively.

Historically, the All-Stars regularly outperform the major dividend-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the broader index. It’s worth noting that dividends accounted for more than 6.2 percentage points of that return. By comparison, XIC’s dividends added only 3.5 percentage points to that return.

The strong performance erases the down year in 2020 and expands the list’s history of outperformance. Since its inception, the Dividend All-Stars A-Team has now returned 391.6% versus 154.5% for XIC. Although the high concentration in insurance stocks atop last year’s list were less than ideal for investors looking for a diversified portfolio, they could have achieved that by sprinkling in B-listers, which include financials, media, energy, mining, utilities and industrials. The MoneySense A and B Team stocks combined have also outperformed, with a total return of 47.1% this year and up 263.3% since 2007.

Power Corp. was the top-performing A-graded stock, with a total return of 67.9%. That follows an 18.8% return last year. The company’s long history as a solid dividend payer has it atop our list once again.

Here is a look at how the top stocks did last year:

Total 1-year return (period ending Oct. 22, 2021) Manulife Financial Corp. 39.32% Sagen MI Canada Inc. 28.14% iA Financial Corp Inc. 61.24% Power Corp of Canada 67.86% Great-West Lifeco Inc. 38.19% Capital Power Corp. 53.63%

Notes:

• Sagen MI Canada Inc. was acquired on April 6, 2021.

• The data for this year’s Dividend All-Stars was adjusted to Nov. 15, 2021. To ensure we captured the true one-year performance, the total returns above are from Oct. 22, 2021.