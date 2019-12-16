Dividend All-Stars: Past performance

Over the past 12 years, the Dividend All-Stars have outperformed the major dividend-focussed ETFs—and last year was no exception. The eight A-grade stocks in 2019 had a combined total return of 21%, trouncing the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index (XIC) ETF and iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (CDZ) over the same period, which returned 14.4% and 13.1% respectively.
All but two of the stocks produced double-digit returns, led by Genworth MI Canada Inc.’s 45.6% total return. Genworth may have more room to run as the stock earns top marks again in this year’s report. Half of the A-grade stocks—all from the insurance industry—posted gains above 20%. IA Financial Corp. and Sun Life were the next best performers, returning 36.7% and 28.6%, including dividends. None of the All-Stars lost money on the year once you factored in dividends.
When you combine the stocks with A and B grades stock, the results are similarly impressive. Over the past 12 months, an equal-weighted portfolio made up of those 18 stocks would have produced a total return of 18%. Overall, the TMX Group—a B-grade stock—was the best performer, with a total return of 47.8%.
Since its inception, the Dividend All-Stars A-Team has returned 271% versus 84% for XIC. The A and B stocks combined have also outperformed, up 175% since 2007.
Here is a look at how the top stocks did last year:
2019 A-Team
Scotiabank 13.8%
CIBC 3.9%
Genworth MI Canada Inc 46.5%
Great-West Life 10.3%
iA Financial 36.7%
Power Corp. 21.0%
Sun Life Financial 28.6%
TD Bank 7.1%
2019 B-Team
E-L Financial -9.1%
Fortis 29.0%
Magna 18.7%
Metro 36.9%
National Bank 18.5%
Power Financial Corp. 15.5%
RBC 16.3%
Suncor -5.1%
TMX Group 47.8%
West Fraser Timber -12.2%