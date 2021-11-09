The MoneySense ETF Finder Tool
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out the MoneySense ETF Finder tool.
Welcome to the MoneySense ETF Finder tool. Below you will see tables for different ETF categories, offering ETF options from some of the best ETF providers in Canada. We’ve included each ETF’s index, ticker symbol, fees, yield and performance history.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are investments that allow investors to build a well-balanced and globally diversified portfolio for a fraction of the cost of mutual funds. The most common approach by investors is to build a low-cost, low-maintenance core Couch Potato portfolio. (After the jump, scroll down to read Option 4: Build your own ETF portfolio. In the same post, you’ll also find one-ticket asset-allocation ETFs. The one-ticket options are all-in-one managed ETF portfolio options available at various risk levels.) You’ll find asset allocation ETF options on this ETF Finder tool. You can also choose to add additional assets and go the advanced couch potato route. (The MoneySense ETF expert panel offers this list of the Best ETFs in Canada, too.)
If you want to build your own ETF portfolio or find a one-ticket option, the MoneySense ETF Finder tool makes it easy to curate the right ETFs for your needs.
Investors can build a core portfolio and also explore other investing options for greater growth. You can invest in ETFs with themes, such as electric vehicles (EV), artificial intelligence (AI) and others. You can also choose to shade in higher income or to focus on dividends. This is what’s called “core and explore investing.” (Here’s how to master core and explore investing.) These explore options are available in the MoneySense ETF Finder tool.
The environmental, social and governance (ESG) section allows you to find ETFs that focus on sustainable investing.
Did you know that Canada was first in the world to offer cryptocurrency ETFs? It’s true. And here, you’ll find ETF options with bitcoin and ethereum.
To take advantage of the benefits of a lower-fee ETF portfolio in concert with investment advice, check out our list of the best robo-advisors in Canada.
We hope you enjoy using the MoneySense ETF Finder tool, and we’re glad that you’ve found a new way to consider your investments. We’ll continue to work on this tool to enhance your experience and grow our ETF database. Feel free to leave feedback in the comment section below.
As with any personal finance decision, it’s important to understand and evaluate the risks associated with every financial and investment product before investing.
Disclaimer: The returns and yields displayed below are a snapshot in time from the third quarter of 2021. Please visit the websites of the individual ETF providers for updated figures. Returns and yields are updated quarterly. Ensure you understand the risks and tax consequences when investing. For more information, contact a qualified and certified financial advisor.
Investors can build a well-balanced ETF portfolio with a mix of equities (stocks), real estate investment trusts (REITs), commodities and bonds. The equities are the growth drivers for the portfolio. Diversification can be achieved by holding Canadian, U.S. and international equities.
REITs can also be growth drivers, and they add greater diversification beyond stocks and bonds. REITs are also known to be a useful inflation hedge.
Commodities can be the most dependable inflation hedge for periods of unexpected inflation or stagflation.
Bonds can be used to lessen the volatility in a portfolio, though that will come at the expense of higher returns over longer periods.
|Sub-category
|Geography
|Provider
|Index
|ETF Ticker
|Inception
|Annual returns from inception
|MER
|Yield
|Equity
|Canada
|MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index
|ESGA
|01-15-2020
|14.01%
|0.17%
|2.71%
|Equity
|Canada
|S&P/TSX Composite Index (TR)
|TQCD
|11-20-2019
|4.46%
|0.40%
|4.10%
|Equity
|Canada
|iShares
|TSX Capped Composite
|XIC
|02-16-2011
|7.00%
|0.18%
|2.47%
|Equity
|Canada
|Vanguard
|FTSE Canada Domestic Index
|VCE
|11-30-2011
|8.6%%
|0.05%
|2.86%
|Equity
|Canada
|CI Global Asset Management
|Solactive Canada Broad Market Index
|CCDN
|09-12-2021
|NA
|.05%* Management fee
|NA
|Equity
|US
|MSCI USA Quality Index
|ZUQ
|11-05-2014
|17.44%
|0.30%
|0.92%
|Equity
|US
|S&P 500 Index (Net Dividend, Total Return)
|TUED
|05-26-2020
|25.46%
|0.74%
|2.70%
|Equity
|US
|iShares
|S&P 500 Index
|XUS
|04-10-2013
|17.30%
|0.10%
|1.00%
|Equity
|US
|Vanguard
|S&P 500 Index
|VFV
|11-30-2011
|18.30%
|0.08%%
|1.00%
|Equity
|US
|Scotiabank
|Solactive GBS United States 500
|SITU
|10-20-2020
|NA
|0.05%* Mangement Fee
|1.0%%
|Equity
|International Developed
|Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR)
|TPE
|03-22-2016
|8.29%
|0.19%
|1.70%
|Equity
|International Developed
|iShares
|MSCI EAFE Investable Market Index
|XEF
|04-10-2013
|9.30%
|0.22%
|2.10%
|Equity
|International Developed
|Vanguard
|Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VEF
|11-30-2011
|9.60%
|0.21%%
|1.90%
|Equity
|International Developed
|Scotiabank
|Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index
|SITI
|10-20-2020
|4.50%
|0.18%
|NA
|Equity
|International Developed
|Mackenzie Investments
|Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index
|QDX
|01-24-2018
|4.30%
|0.18%
|2.00%
|Equity
|International Emerging
|BMO
|MSCI Emerging Markets Index
|ZEM
|10-20-2009
|5.60%
|0.27%
|2.10%
|Equity
|International Emerging
|iShares
|MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index
|XEC
|04-10-2013
|6.90%
|0.26%
|1.60%
|Equity
|Global
|MSCI World ESG Leaders Index
|ESGG
|01-16-2020
|13.58%
|0.25%
|1.64%
|Equity
|Global
|MSCI World Index (C$, Net Dividend)
|TGED
|05-03-2019
|15.54%
|0.72%
|3.70%
|Equity
|Global
|iShares
|MSCI ACWI ex Canada IMI Index
|XAW
|02-10-2015
|10.30%
|0.22%
|1.30%
|Equity
|Global
|Vanguard
|FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada China A Inclusion Index
|VXC
|06-30-2014
|11.70%
|0.21%
|1.4%%
|REITs
|NA
|Solactive Equal Weight Canada REIT Index
|ZRE
|05-19-2010
|10.50%
|0.61%
|4.00%
|REITs
|NA
|MSCI World Real Estate Index* (Net Returns)
|TGRE
|11-20-2019
|9.72%
|0.74%
|3.70%
|REITs
|NA
|iShares
|S&P TSX Capped REIT Index
|XRE
|11-17-2002
|9.60%
|0.61%
|3.0%%
|REITs
|NA
|iShares
|Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors Index
|CGR
|08-26-2008
|6.5%%
|0.72%
|1.70%
|REITs
|NA
|Vanguard
|FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index
|VRE
|02-11-2012
|7.20%
|0.38%
|2.89%
|REITs
|NA
|Invesco
|S&P/TSX Capped REIT Income Index
|REIT
|08-25-2017
|9.50%
|0.51%
|3.30%
|Fixed Income
|NA
|NA
|ZCPB
|5-29-2018
|3.38%
|0.56%
|2.57%
|Fixed Income
|NA
|FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index
|TPAY
|11-20-2019
|1.84%
|0.45%
|1.20%
|Fixed Income
|NA
|iShares
|FTSE Canada Bond Index
|XBB
|11-20-2001
|4.90%
|0.10%
|2.60%
|Fixed Income
|NA
|Vanguard
|Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Canadian Float Adjusted Bond Index
|VAB
|11-30-2011
|3.20%
|0.09%
|2.50%
|Gold and Commodities
|NA
|Solactive Equal Weight Global Gold Index
|ZGD
|11-14-2012
|-2.13%
|0.61%
|NA
|Gold and Commodities
|NA
|IShares
|S&P/TSX Global Gold Index
|XGD
|03-23-2001
|6.10%
|0.61%
|NA
|Gold and Commodities
|NA
|Purpose Investments
|Active Diversified Real Assets
|PRA
|09-03-2013
|3.00%
|1.07%
|1.30%
Bonds are held to generate income and mitigate the volatility of a portfolio. You can select from government bonds and corporate bonds. Within the corporate bond category, you can also find higher-yield bonds, but they typically come with higher risk.
|Sub-category
|Provider
|Index
|ETF ticker
|Inception
|Annual returns from inception
|MER
|Yield
|Broad Market / Aggregate
|FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index
|ZAG
|01-19-2010
|3.70%
|0.09%
|3.07%
|Broad Market / Aggregate
|Solactive Broad Canadian Bond Universe TR Index
|TDB
|03-22-2016
|2.58%
|0.08
|1.00%
|Broad Market / Aggregate
|Horizons
|Solactive Select Canadian Universe Bond Index
|HBB
|05-07-2014
|3.10%
|0.01%
|NA
|Broad Market / Aggregate
|Mackenzie Investments
|Solactive Canadian Float Adjusted Universe Bond Index
|QBB
|01-29-2018
|3.10%
|0.07%
|2.90%
|Broad Market / Aggregate
|Vanguard
|Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Canadian Float Adjusted Bond Index
|VAB
|11-30-2011
|3.10%
|0.09%
|2.60%
|Broad Market / Aggregate
|Vanguard
|Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD Float Adjusted RIC Capped Index (CAD Hedged)
|VGB
|06-30-2014
|2.80%
|0.38%
|0.60%
|Government
|FTSE Canada All Government Bond Index
|ZGE
|03-02-2018
|3.44%
|0.17%
|2.41%
|Government
|FTSE Canada Long Term Federal Bond Index
|TCLB
|11-19-2019
|-0.73%
|0.23%
|0.70%
|Government
|CI Global Asset Management
|FTSE Canada Short Term Government Bond Index
|FGB
|02-24-2016
|1.70%
|0.25%
|1.20%
|Government
|Invesco
|FTSE Canada Ultra Liquid Long Term Government Bond Index
|PGL
|06-08-2011
|2.60%
|0.28%
|5.40%
|Government
|iShares
|FTSE Canada 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index
|CLF
|01-31-2008
|2.50%
|0.17%
|2.00%
|Government
|Vanguard
|Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Canadian Government Float Adjusted Bond Index
|VGV
|01-31-2017
|2.80%
|0.16%
|2.40%
|Corporate
|FTSE Canada All Corporate Bond Index
|ZCB
|03-02-2018
|3.88%
|0.17%
|3.14%
|Corporate
|FTSE Canada Short Term Corporate Bond Index
|TCSB
|11-08-2018
|4.03%
|0.28%
|1.20%
|Corporate
|Fidelity Investments
|FTSE Canada Short Term Corporate Bond 5% Capped Index
|FCSB
|09-20-2019
|NA
|0.43%
|3.70%
|Corporate
|iShares
|Market iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Total Return Index (CAD) Hedged
|XIG
|01-21-2010
|5.40%
|0.32%
|2.20%
|Corporate
|Vanguard
|Bloomberg Global Aggregate Canadian Government/Credit 1–5 year Float Adjusted Bond Index
|VSB
|30-11-2011
|1.90%
|0.11%
|2.00%
Focusing on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria is a growing and very popular trend in ETFs. Investors are able to invest with their personal values and the environment in mind. Companies and fixed-income assets are selected based on their environmental impact and company social and governance factors. You can build your own ESG portfolio by putting together individual equity and fixed-income ETFs. All-in-one ESG asset allocation ETFs are also available.
|Sub-category
|Provider
|Index
|ETF ticker
|Inception
|Annual returns from inception
|MER
|Yield
|Theme or sector
|Equity
|MSCI World ESG Leaders Index
|ESGG
|1-16-2020
|13.58%
|0.28%
|1.64%
|Core Global Equity
|Equity
|Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended Index
|TMEC
|11-24-2020
|n/a
|0.11%
|2.90%
|ESG Canadian Equity
|Equity
|Horizons
|Nasdaq Global Future Sustainability Leaders
|ETHI
|10-31-2018
|28.30%
|0.54%
|NA
|NA
|Equity
|Desjardins
|Desjardins Emerging RI Low Carbon Multifactor Index
|DRFE
|03-07-2019
|2.50%
|0.75%
|3.90%
|NA
|Fixed Income
|Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Canadian Corporate Sustainability SRI Index
|ESGB
|01-15-2020
|2.27%
|0.17%
|2.98%
|Interest Income and Yield
|Fixed Income
|Horizons
|S&P Green Bond U.S. Dollar Select Index
|HGBB
|01-06-2021
|NA
|0.45% Management Fee
|NA
|Global Green Bonds
|Fixed Income
|iShares
|NA
|XSAB
|03-18-2019
|2.40%
|0.18%
|3.50%
|Canadian bonds ESG focus
|Asset Allocation
|NA
|ZESG
|01-16-2020
|9.12%
|0.20%
|2.13%
|Balanced
|Asset Allocation
|iShares
|NA
|GCNS
|08-02-2020
|6.80%
|0.24%
|Conservative Diversfied Global ESG Portfolio
|Asset Allocation
|iShares
|NA
|GBAL
|08-02-2020
|11.30%
|0.24%
|2.00%
|Balanced Diversfied Global ESG Portfolio
Asset allocation ETFs provide all-in-one portfolio solutions. By way of one low-cost comprehensive ETF, you can hold a globally diversified investment that is managed and rebalanced for you. These ETFs are available at various levels of risk.
|Provider
|Index
|ETF ticker
|Inception
|Annual returns from inception
|MER
|Yield
|Theme or sector
|Blended
|ZBAL
|02-15-2019
|9.70%
|0.20%
|2.42%
|Balanced
|10% - FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index 30% - Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR) 40% - Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR) 20% - Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR)
|TOCA
|08-11-2020
|18.97%
|0.28%
|1.70%
|NA
|iShares
|Blended
|XINC
|08-07-2019
|5.00%
|0.20%
|2.40%
|Income Global Balanced
|iShares
|Blended
|XCNS
|08-07-2019
|8.10%
|0.20%
|2.10%
|Conservative Global Balanced
|Vanguard
|Blended
|VCIP
|1-29-2019
|6.30%
|0.25%
|1.90%
|Conservative Income Global Balanced
|Vanguard
|Blended
|VCNS
|1-29-2019
|5.90%
|0.25%
|1.80%
|Conservative Global Balanced
With thematic ETFs, you can invest in transformational new technologies and other very specific themes or niches. There can be incredible opportunities, but thematic ETFs can also carry additional risks. And, while the ETFs reduce single-stock risk, they still leave investors exposed to the risks of a sector.
|Provider
|Index
|ETF ticker
|Inception
|Annual returns from inception
|MER
|Yield
|Theme or sector
|MSCI ACWI IMI Innovation Index
|ZINN
|1-20-2021
|NA
|0.45%
|NA
|Growth Equity
|Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index
|TEC
|5-7-2019
|30.04%
|0.39
|0.10%
|Technology
|Harvest Portfolios
|Active
|HBF
|10-31-2016
|5.40%
|0.65% Management Fee
|10.70%
|Global Brand Leaders
|Evolve ETFs
|Solactive Future Cars Index
|CARS
|10-27-2018
|27.50%
|0.40% Management Fee
|NA
|Future Cars
|Evolve ETFs
|Solactive Global Cyber Security Index Canadian Dollar Hedged
|CYBR
|8-20-2017
|24.80%
|0.40% Management Fee
|NA
|Global Cyber Security
|First Trust
|First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index
|FDN
|10-29-2014
|NA
|0.52%
|0.40%
|The internet builders
|Emerge ETFs
|Active
|EAAI
|06-18-2019
|47.40%
|1.15%
|NA
|Artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and cloud.
You can purchase ETFs that only hold stocks from a certain sector. For example, you can own financial-, energy- or technology-focused ETFs, to name a few. These ETFs allow you to shape your portfolio’s sector allocation to be more aggressive, more conservative or more prepared for certain economic conditions, such as using consumer staples for a more defensive tilt.
|Provider
|Index
|ETF ticker
|Inception
|Annual returns from inception
|MER
|Yield
|Theme or sector
|Active
|ZMSB
|05-29-2018
|4.81%
|0.67%
|3.17%
|Global Fixed Income
|Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR)
|TDOC
|04-07-2021
|n/A
|0.39
|0.80%
|Global Healthcare
|Brompton Funds
|Active
|TLF
|05-20-2011
|3.50%
|.075% Management fee
|15.30%
|Tech leaders, income enhanced
|iShares
|S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index
|XST
|04-12-2011
|0.90%
|0.61%
|14.60%
|NA
|iShares
|S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index
|XEG
|03-19-2001
|3.60%
|0.61%
|1.30%
|NA
|CI Global Asset Management
|Active
|DGRC
|10-19-2017
|NA
|0.24%
|10.40%
|Canadian Dividend Growth
This type of ETF allows investors to focus on income generated by way of generous dividends and higher bond yields. Enhanced yield can also be created by way of covered call or put writing ETFs.
|Sub-category
|Provider
|Index
|ETF ticker
|Inception
|Annual returns from inception
|MER
|Yield
|Theme or sector
|Equity
|Active
|ZDV
|10-21-2011
|7.18%
|0.39%
|3.96%
|Core Canadian Income Equity
|Equity
|S&P 500 Index (Net Dividend, Total Return)
|TUED
|05-26-2020
|25.46%
|0.74%
|2.70%
|U.S. Enhanced Divdend
|Equity
|Vanguard
|FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index
|VDY
|02-11-2012
|9.50%
|0.20%
|3.80%
|NA
|Equity
|iShares
|S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index
|CDZ
|08-10-2006
|7.30%
|0.66%
|3.00%
|NA
|Equity
|Vanguard
|S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index
|VGG
|02-18-2013
|14.40%
|0.30%
|1.20%
|NA
|Equity
|Invesco
|NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend Index
|PDC
|06-08-2011
|8.80%
|0.56%
|3.60%
|NA
|Enhanced Yield
|NA
|ZWB
|01-28-2011
|9.31%
|0.72%
|5.63%
|Defensive Income Equity
|Enhanced Yield
|MSCI World Index (C$, Net Dividend)
|TGED
|05-03-2019
|15.54%
|0.72%
|3.70%
|Global Enhanced Dividend
|Enhanced Yield
|Hamilton ETFs
|Solactive Multi-Sector Covered Call ETFs Index
|HDIV
|07-19-2021
|8.50%
|0.65% Management Fee
|8.70%
|NA
|Enhanced Yield
|CI Global Asset Management
|Active
|FHI
|06-07-2018
|11.60%
|0.65% Management Fee
|5.80%
|Global Healthcare Covered Call
|Diversifed Multi Asset
|40% - FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index 20% - Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR) 25% - Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR) 15% - Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR)
|TOCM
|08-11-2020
|11.80%
|0.28%
|1.40%
|One-click ETF
|Diversifed Multi Asset
|iShares
|NA
|XTR
|09-12-2005
|4.6%%
|0.62%
|5.00%
|Diversied High Income
|Diversifed Multi Asset
|BMO
|NA
|ZMI
|01-28-2011
|3.80%
|0.20%
|5.80%
|Diversified Monthly Income
Most ETFs track an index and are passively managed. For active ETFs, portfolio managers take a different approach: Instead of following the market, they attempt to beat the market, and they may also seek better risk-adjusted returns.
Factor ETFs are rules-based. They use a set of guidelines and rules for equity or bond selection.
|Provider
|Index
|ETF ticker
|Inception
|Annual returns from inception
|MER
|Yield
|Theme or sector
|NA
|ZZZD
|1-11-2019
|0.69%
|0.75%
|4.33%
|Tactical Balanced
|MSCI All Countries World Index (“MSCI ACWI”)
|TGGR
|5-26-2020
|25.99
|0.72%
|NA
|Global Growth
|BMO
|Active
|ZLB
|10-21-2011
|2.40%
|0.39%
|13.30%
|Canadian Low Volatility
|iShares
|S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index
|XIT
|03-19-2001
|8.20%
|0.61%
|0.05%
|NA
|CI Global Asset Management
|Active
|RIT
|11-15-2004
|10.90%
|0.86%
|4.00%
|Candian REIT
|Hamilton ETFs
|Active
|HFG
|06-26-2020
|35.10%
|0.75% Management Fee
|3.60%
|Global banks
|RBC
|Active
|RCE
|05-01-2015
|7.30%
|0.44%
|2.90%
|Canadian High Quality and High Growth Equity
|Ninepoint Partners
|Active
|NNRG
|05-03-2021
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Canadian Oil and Gas Producers
Canada was the first country to offer true bitcoin ETFs—other bitcoin-sharing investments have been available elsewhere, including a trust from Greyscale. You’ll now find bitcoin and ethereum ETFs available from several providers. It’s an exciting asset class that’s gaining more widespread acceptance. But the risks are still great. Be prepared for incredible volatility. Given that, you might consider a very modest allocation, like 1% to 5%.
|Sub-category
|Provider
|ETF ticker
|Inception
|MER
|Theme or sector
|Bitcoin
|CI Global Asset Management
|BTCX.U
|03-05-2021
|0.40% Management Fee
|Bitcoin Price
|Bitcoin
|Purpose Investments
|BTC
|07-10-2020
|1.0% Management Fee
|Bitcoin Price
|Ethereum
|Purpose Investments
|ETH
|04-19-2021
|1.0% Management Fee
|Ethereum Price
|Ethereum
|Evolve ETFs
|ETHR
|04-16-2021
|0.75%
|Ethereum Price
Many investors carry cash balances as they add new money to their accounts. Dividend and bond income can accumulate as well. Through cash ETFs, you can earn at least a little something as you wait to put that money to work.
|Provider
|ETF ticker
|Inception
|MER
|Yield
|Theme or sector
|ZST
|01-28-2011
|0.16%
|1.94%
|Interest Income and Yield
|Ninepoint Partners
|NSAV
|04-26-2021
|0.14% Management Fee
|0.75%
|High Interest Savings
|Horizons
|HSAV
|02-05-2020
|0.08%
|0.73%
|High Interest Savings
|CI Global Asset Management
|CSAV
|06-14-2019
|0.14% Management Fee
|0.71%
|High Interest Savings
