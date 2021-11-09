What are ETFs?

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are investments that allow investors to build a well-balanced and globally diversified portfolio for a fraction of the cost of mutual funds. The most common approach by investors is to build a low-cost, low-maintenance core Couch Potato portfolio. (After the jump, scroll down to read Option 4: Build your own ETF portfolio. In the same post, you’ll also find one-ticket asset-allocation ETFs. The one-ticket options are all-in-one managed ETF portfolio options available at various risk levels.) You’ll find asset allocation ETF options on this ETF Finder tool. You can also choose to add additional assets and go the advanced couch potato route. (The MoneySense ETF expert panel offers this list of the Best ETFs in Canada, too.)

How to build an ETF portfolio

If you want to build your own ETF portfolio or find a one-ticket option, the MoneySense ETF Finder tool makes it easy to curate the right ETFs for your needs.

Investors can build a core portfolio and also explore other investing options for greater growth. You can invest in ETFs with themes, such as electric vehicles (EV), artificial intelligence (AI) and others. You can also choose to shade in higher income or to focus on dividends. This is what’s called “core and explore investing.” (Here’s how to master core and explore investing.) These explore options are available in the MoneySense ETF Finder tool.

The environmental, social and governance (ESG) section allows you to find ETFs that focus on sustainable investing.

Did you know that Canada was first in the world to offer cryptocurrency ETFs? It’s true. And here, you’ll find ETF options with bitcoin and ethereum.

To take advantage of the benefits of a lower-fee ETF portfolio in concert with investment advice, check out our list of the best robo-advisors in Canada.

We hope you enjoy using the MoneySense ETF Finder tool, and we’re glad that you’ve found a new way to consider your investments. We’ll continue to work on this tool to enhance your experience and grow our ETF database. Feel free to leave feedback in the comment section below.

As with any personal finance decision, it’s important to understand and evaluate the risks associated with every financial and investment product before investing.