The smart seller’s secret to reducing capital gains tax in Canada
Thinking about selling a property that’s not currently your primary residence? Knowing its value is essential to calculating—and not overpaying—capital gains.
Advertisement
Thinking about selling a property that’s not currently your primary residence? Knowing its value is essential to calculating—and not overpaying—capital gains.
For many Canadians, selling a property can come with a surprise: the capital gains tax. Whether it’s a cottage, rental property, or former principal residence, understanding how capital gains are calculated and how a professional appraisal can significantly reduce your tax burden is crucial.
As a professional appraiser, I’ve seen firsthand how accurate, certified valuations can help Canadians save thousands legally and confidently. Here, I’m breaking down why (and when) it’s a smart idea to get one.
Capital gains are the profit earned from the sale of a capital asset—like real estate—when the sale price exceeds the property’s adjusted cost base (ACB) plus any associated expenses (e.g., legal fees, commissions, renovations). In Canada, 50% of this gain is taxable, and you must report it on your personal income tax return.
Capital gains tax does not apply to the sale of your principal residence, as long as it was your principal residence for the entire time you owned it.
Let’s look at an example: If you purchase a rental property for $400,000 and later sell it for $650,000, your capital gain is $250,000. After deducting eligible expenses (say, $50,000), you would need to add $200,000 to your taxable income for the year.
The challenge arises when the ACB is unclear or underestimated, which is often the case with inherited properties or those that have undergone significant changes. This is where a certified property appraisal becomes essential.
Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized quote, whether you’re buying, renewing or refinancing.
A retrospective appraisal determines the value of a property as of a previous date, and this is critical for tax reporting. Situations that require this type of appraisal include:
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) does not mandate that you use a certified appraiser, but when your numbers are reviewed or challenged, a formal appraisal is one of the strongest pieces of evidence you can provide.
When hiring an appraiser, it’s a good idea to look for a designated member of the Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC). This ensures that your certified appraisal:
Property owners often rely on estimates, realtor opinions, or informal valuations to calculate their capital gains. But when it comes to real estate, documentation is your best defence—and a professional appraisal is one of the most powerful tools available. Whether you’re planning a sale, reporting capital gains, or preparing for an estate settlement, it pays to have a clear picture of your property’s value.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Cogeco’s Canadian wireless launch arrives amid downgraded outlook, falling U.S. revenue, and analyst concerns.
A MoneySense reader asks what tax and probate implications she might face if she inherits a rental property held...
Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
The co-founder of online prenuptial agreement startup Jointly talks about leaving Big Law, tracking spending as a system, and...
The Index Matrix vividly illustrates how different assets performed in the past. Here’s how Canadians can use it to...
Canadian investors have several options for investing in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Here are the pros and cons of...
Both mutual funds and ETFs have their place, and the right one for you comes down to your financial...
A MoneySense reader wants to give money to his spouse to invest. Can he avoid Canada’s income attribution rules?