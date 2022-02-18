What are capital gains?

A capital gain occurs when you sell an asset or investment at a higher value than its original purchase price, meaning you earn income from the sale. This applies to stocks, bonds and shares in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as well as rental properties, cottages and business assets and equipment. On the other hand, when you sell an asset for less than its original purchase price, that’s called a capital loss.

Certain types of property are not subject to the rules of capital gains. A home that has served as your principal residence is exempt from capital gains tax—as long as it has been your primary residence for all the years you’ve owned it or for all years except one. (There’s not actually a “capital gains tax,” but more on that below.) The same goes for other forms of personal-use property, such as cars and boats, whose value doesn’t usually increase over the years.

What is the capital gains tax rate in Canada?

Contrary to popular belief, capital gains are not taxed at a set rate of 50%, nor are they taxed in their entirety at your marginal tax rate. Rather, only half (50%) of the capital gain on any given sale is taxed at your marginal tax rate (which varies by province).

On a capital gain of $50,000, for instance, only half of that amount, $25,000, is taxable. And the tax rate depends on your income. For a Canadian who falls in a 33% marginal tax bracket, the income earned from the capital gain of $25,000 results in $8,250 in taxes owing. The remaining $41,750 is the investor’s to keep.

How are capital gains taxed?

To calculate the capital gain or loss on recently sold assets, such as property or stocks, you’ll need the following details, according to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA):

Proceeds of disposition: The value of the asset at the time of sale

The value of the asset at the time of sale Adjusted cost base (ACB): The amount originally paid

The amount originally paid Outlays and expenses: Total of costs deemed necessary before selling, such as renovations and maintenance expenses, finders’ fees, commissions, brokers’ fees, surveyors’ fees, legal fees, transfer taxes and advertising costs

Once you have those three numbers in hand, you can calculate the capital gain by subtracting the ACB and outlays and expenses from the proceeds of disposition.

Proceeds of disposition – (ACB + outlays and expenses) = capital gain

A capital gain is taxed only once it is “realized,” meaning the asset has been sold. As long as the gain is “unrealized,” meaning the asset’s value has increased on paper but the asset remains in your possession, you do not have to pay taxes on it. One strategy to reduce the amount of tax is to time the sale of the asset for a period when your income will be lower—for example, when you’re retired or on leave from work.