Do you pay capital gains tax when separating or divorcing?
Concerned about the potential capital gains tax implications of a principal residence after a relationship breakdown?
Concerned about the potential capital gains tax implications of a principal residence after a relationship breakdown?
Advertisement
I just read your article on paying capital gains on a property inherited from a spouse when there was no official separation agreement in place. Interesting, and I have a related question. If spouses separate with an official separation agreement but keep the matrimonial home and mortgage in both names, as one spouse living in the house and assuming all payments, does the spouse that leaves have to pay capital gains at that time or later when the home is finally sold? If ever?
–Mark
Advertisement
When spouses separate or divorce, there is often an equalization of net family property and a transfer of assets between them. Spousal or child support payments may also be required to be paid from one spouse to the other thereafter.
Money in a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), or similar retirement account, can be transferred from one spouse to another without triggering any tax implications such that the funds remain tax deferred.
Likewise with capital assets—like non-registered investments, rental properties, or private company shares—that may be subject to capital gains tax. These assets can be transferred at the adjusted cost base without triggering tax if the transfer comes as a result of the settlement. Unlike transfers between spouses where attribution may cause the future income or capital gains to be taxed back to the transferring spouse, transfers to a former spouse may be exempt from the attribution rules. The attribution rules do not apply after divorce. They also do not apply if the parties are living separate and apart due to a marriage breakdown and the parties make a joint election.
When spouses separate or divorce, it is important to consider the deferred tax liabilities that one spouse or the other may be left with after an equalization. In other words, if one spouse gets tax-free assets like a principal residence or a tax-free savings account (TFSA), and the other gets tax deferred assets like RRSPs or a rental property, the spouse with the tax-deferred assets may be receiving less after considering taxes.
Your situation with both spouses continuing to own the matrimonial home and be joint on the mortgage, Mark, brings up a few considerations. In order for a property to qualify as a tax-free principal residence, it must be ordinarily inhabited by the taxpayer, their spouse or common law partner, their former spouse or common law partner or their child. So, a home where your former spouse lives can qualify as your principal residence.
However, only one home can qualify as your principal residence for a particular year. So, if you own and live in another home while your ex stays in your matrimonial home, only one can be considered your principal residence each year.
In my opinion, Mark, the tax considerations are less important than the legal, credit or practical implications in this case. If your former spouse lives in your home and you are still on title and on the mortgage, what happens if:
I assume, if you have a separation agreement, Mark, you probably worked with a family lawyer to draft it. I encourage you to seek input on the risks of moving out of your home and keeping your name on the house and mortgage.
Advertisement
Even if your plan seems like a good short-term solution, you should try to work towards a long-term plan to divide your assets.
Jason Heath is a fee-only, advice-only Certified Financial Planner (CFP) at Objective Financial Partners Inc. in Toronto. He does not sell any financial products whatsoever. If you have a question for Jason, please send it to [email protected]
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
A Certified Financial Planner helps a reader understand these...
Whether you’re not sure if you should buy or...
Rates are significantly lower than the one Jill and...
A Certified Financial Planner helps a reader understand how...
There are some serious advantages to paying off your...
The president of CanWise Financial explains what to keep...
Linda is approaching retirement with cash in her corporation....
Are you house hunting with kids in tow? Do...
Are there many complaints about the turbocharger wastegate? Find...
Still want to retire abroad? The pandemic has made...