Student money guide

The best ways to help kids financially
You don’t have to be rich to give children a good start in life. Here are six strategies to use with kids of any age.
You don’t have to be rich to give children a good start in life. Here are six strategies to use with kids of any age.
All ages
RESPs are a powerful savings tool. Here's why.
Ages 0–18
Grow financial literacy and compound interest.
Advertisement
Ages 0–6
Easy ways to set little ones up for success.
Ages 13–17
Money management skills for high schoolers.
Ages 13–17
4 tips for maximizing the impact of withdrawals.
Ages 18+
Money smarts for post-secondary students.
Ages 18+
Start with taking advantage of student discounts.
Ages 18+
What to know about becoming your kid's landlord.