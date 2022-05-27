3. Find a roommate or live at home

If you are looking for ways to reduce your expenses, you may want to consider finding a roommate or living at home. It may not be how you pictured starting your new journey as a young adult, but it will help you to cut costs on household expenses and give you room to make your loan payments.

Having graduated from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), I had my fair share of Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) student loans. I was able to pay off my loans within six months of graduation by earning scholarships and working various part-time jobs. I applied for, and received, 10 scholarships during my four-year studies, totalling more than $10,000. This helped to reduce my student loan debt in half. To pay off the balance, I worked part-time as a research assistant and teaching assistant on campus, while having summer jobs as a server. When I started my first full-time job, living at home helped me to focus on saving and investing my hard-earned money.

Taking the aggressive approach (which does require discipline), gave me a clean slate at the start of my career and enabled me to focus on building my wealth. I encourage you to take advantage of applying for scholarships and bursaries because it’s free money that you could be leaving on the table.

Should you invest in the stock market if you still have student loans?

Since interest rates on student loans are still relatively low, you may be considering contributing a portion of your earnings towards the stock market as it may give you decent returns. Keep in mind that no one can predict how the stock market will perform for any given year. In 2021, we experienced an all-time high in the stock market, where the returns of the S&P 500 were boosted by 26.9%. In contrast, this year the stock market has been a bit turbulent—which means it may be a good opportunity to buy stocks when they are at a discount.

Should I wait to pay off my student loan?

Although it can be incredibly satisfying to hack away at your student loan, consider this: student loans are a low-cost form of debt. If you don’t currently make a sizeable income, or find you have more urgent priorities like simply paying your rent, you will need to determine how to juggle your obligations. Whether it may be saving up for a down payment for your first home or investing money in the stock market or maybe starting your own side hustle, it all depends on your comfort level and personal goals.

That said, first and foremost, it’s always wise to have an emergency fund. The typical advice is to have three to six months’ worth of expenses in a savings account you can easily access. Being a new grad, it can be challenging to balance all your expenses. So you can start by making smaller contributions and gradually increasing your savings amount. If you have other forms of debt, like credit card debt, you may want to focus on paying what has highest interest rates while making the minimum payments for student loans. This way you can reduce your interest payments and reduce the amount of time to get out of debt.

What if I can’t afford to pay off my student loans?

Let’s face facts: the effects of the pandemic from the past two years have made it tough for students to find employment (though we are seeing a rebound as unemployment rates fall to a record low of 5.2%). Some young professionals who are able to land a full-time job tend to start off with modest salaries. With the inflation rate rising to 6.8%, it can be challenging to make a decent living while paying student loans. If you need are in a situation where you need help paying off your debt, here are some ways to manage it.

You can apply for the Repayment Assistance Plan for the Canada Student Loan. Once accepted, the government will revise your payments (sometimes to as low as $0, depending on your income) and pay the interest for you in the meantime. (Note: you have to re-apply every six months.) For help with repaying the provincial student loan, you need to contact your student-aid office. If you have a loan or line of credit with your financial institution, you can find out your options by contacting your local branch.