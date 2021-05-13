With college and university tuition fees rising faster than inflation in recent years, it’s wise to research student loans and OSAP. Many students and parents struggle to pay these costs upfront. Tuition for undergraduate programs vary, but the average tuition was $6,580 for the 2020/2021 academic year, according to Statistics Canada. Add on school materials and commuting costs (don’t forget laundry, food and so on), AND you could be looking at spending upwards of $30,000 for a four-year program, possibly doubling or nearly tripling that number if you move move into residence or off-campus housing.

Here’s what students and their parents need to know about applying for OSAP, how much financial aid you might get, and how to make sure you are eligible for the student loan.

What is OSAP and am I eligible for it?

While the Government of Canada does offer financial aid for students in need, OSAP works in conjunction with the federal loans and grants programs. (Also check out our guide on applying for federal loans and grants.) For example, in 2018/2019, OSAP supported approximately 450,000 students with an additional $2.1 billion in loans and grants.

OSAP is open to permanent residents of Ontario who are taking an OSAP-approved program at an approved school for at least 12 weeks. That’s not to say you have to stay in Ontario. The loan may provide students with money to attend post-secondary school anywhere in the world, as long as it’s approved and the student meets the eligibility requirements.

How is OSAP funding calculated?

It all depends on your financial need. The amount of money you may receive depends upon your school expenses, including tuition, student fees, living expenses and so on, as well as your financial resources, such as personal income, family income, scholarships and bursaries. To make the calculation simple, think of it this way:

Educational Costs – Financial Contribution = Financial Need

Other factors come into play, like course load, level of study, where your school is located, your relationship status and if you have dependants. The more you need financial assistance to pay for school, the greater the likelihood you will receive more money, which can come in the form of grants (which you don’t need to repay) or loans (which you do need to repay).

To calculate your financial need, consider OSAP’s Aid Estimator tool to predict how much money you may need, and whether you may qualify for an OSAP loan. You simply enter the program you plan to attend, along with a few basic questions about your family relationships, if you have a disability, and so on. Providing these answers will give you a breakdown of how much funding in both grants and loans you may be eligible for.