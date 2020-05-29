Image by why kei on Unsplash

Has there ever been a time when you and your roommates struggled to carry grocery bags home from the store on public transit? Did you ever impulsively feel like going back to your hometown to see your family and friends, but had difficulties finding a convenient ride? Was there a part-time job that you wanted to work but couldn’t manage due to the distance and time constraints without a personal vehicle?

For many students, the thought of owning a car can be extremely desirable because of the convenience and freedom it can grant you—but what if you knew how much the car would cost you each year?

As a student who has owned a sturdy 2003 Honda Accord for the last three years, I’ve learned how important it is to have a good understanding of the costs associated with car ownership, and how to weigh the pros and cons to decide if it’s a worthwhile investment or not.

How expensive can car ownership be?

According to Statistics Canada, the second largest expense for the average Canadian household is transportation. Yet, at the same time, a survey conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) in 2018 showed that 67% of Canadians don’t know how much car ownership costs each year (answer: it averages $9,000). Would you still consider owning a car to be a feasible and convenient investment if you had to spend that amount?

Kristine D’Arbelles, senior manager of public affairs for CAA, says there’s significant financial risk that comes with owning a vehicle, but a lot of it will depend on your situation, lifestyle and money management.

The primary reason students struggle with debt, according to Ted Michalos, a Licensed Insolvency Trustee and co-founder of Hoyes, Michalos & Associates Inc., is that the cost of tuition has gone up significantly faster than the amount of income students typically manage to generate throughout of their post-secondary studies.

Many students already have other significant expenses such as rent, food and student loans to worry about—so how will you know if you also have the finances to accommodate owning and operating a car on top of these things? Do you really need the convenience, independence, and mobility of a car at your disposal 24/7? Your best bet is to sit down and really consider your budget and financial situation to see if car ownership is something you can afford.

To make this task easier, CAA’s Driving Costs Calculator is a useful tool for understanding the bigger picture and getting a better sense of the true costs associated with owning a car.