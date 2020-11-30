Nissan Versa, $16,498 – $20,998

Subcompact cars are still on trend, and while there are fewer automakers offering them, those who do are committed to packing a lot of car into a limited space. Nissan is launching its third-generation Versa in 2021 and the new design goes beyond what small, entry-level vehicles are known for. It’s a sedan that still targets younger buyers or those looking to downsize, but the more attractive design with plenty of modern tech and safety features—such as Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 suite—will attract buyers across the board.

Toyota Venza, $38,490 – $47,690

Every so often an automaker will bring back a nameplate that they jettisoned, and in Toyota’s case that would be the Venza. With a design that comes off as a cross between a typical wagon and a crossover, the Venza was a popular family vehicle for Canadians before being shelved five years ago. For 2021, the Venza is back with updated styling including higher and sculpted lines that will attract buyers who want to own something sophisticated and geared towards modern comfort. Most notably, the new Venza is only offered with a hybrid powertrain with no gas-only option available.

Volvo V60, $43,900 – $82,300

Perhaps the one automaker that remains committed to making wagons more than any other is Volvo. The V60 mid-sized wagon has always been a popular seller within the brand, and for 2021 it includes Volvo’s new Advanced Air Cleaner technology and a sensor that can measure microscopic particles inside the cabin. It’s a feature currently unique to Volvo, and if you have the budget, it can help ease your COVID-era jitters.

Dependable drives for the suburban set

If you live in the suburbs, you typically have a greater reliance on your vehicle to manage the demands of daily life. Outside the city limits is where growing families seek more space and where vehicle needs tend to be a bit different than for those deep in an urban jungle. Must-haves for their chariots of choice include enough passenger room for growing families as well as cargo space for the usual array of hockey bags, golf clubs and grocery bins.

Nissan Rogue, $28,498 – $39,998

The mid-sized crossover segment is typically where automakers find their best-selling models. In the case of Nissan, the Rogue represents about 30% of their entire sales, and for 2021 they have launched a third-generation model to keep sales strong. The new Rogue has a bolder look than before with many family-friendly features such as a 2nd row door that opens 85 degrees to make it easier to load a baby seat.

Hyundai Sonata, $27,149 – $38,749

Sedans still have a place in suburban settings, but those that do well tend to offer roomy passenger comfort and enough trunk space for cargo. While the new Sonata design is technically a 2020 model, it’s noteworthy for the extremely eye-catching exterior design and new technology: The hybrid version of the Sonata now comes with roof solar panels to provide extra energy to the vehicle when the sun is out. And for suburban drivers not used to parking in tight city spaces, their smart-park autonomous parking technology is a true blessing to enjoy.

Nissan Ariya, price to be released

The automaker that brought us the Leaf is ready to introduce its 2nd all-electric model with the Ariya Crossover. Sized similarly to the Rogue, the Ariya is said to have a driving range of close to 500 KMs (and up to 375 km with a 30-minute Fast Charge) and a lush lounge-like interior. Look out for complete details in the spring.

Toyota Sienna, $39,900 – $58,190

Despite rumours to the contrary, minivans still exist. And for larger families who need more than 5 seats and plenty of cargo space to match, there’s nothing that beats a minivan. The lament for minivan lovers is that the pickings today are slim, but there is room to rejoice as Toyota is launching a new version of their Sienna for the first time in a decade. The biggest change among many is that it comes standard as a hybrid, which means larger families can have the space they need and also save more at the pumps.