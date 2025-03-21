How Canadians are responding to tariff threats and price hikes
Canadian shoppers and brands are going “elbows up” to promote and support home-grown products. Here’s a sampling of what’s going on across the country.
Ever since the U.S. government began threatening to impose tariffs on products from Canada—America’s largest trading partner—Canadians have responded with indignation, defiance and resourcefulness. Federal and provincial leaders have been quick to deploy counter-tariffs and yank American goods from store shelves. One Canadian grocery chain found a way to tell customers “Don’t blame us for these higher prices!” Meanwhile, everyday Canadians are getting creative and collaborative to promote and support local businesses, whether it’s via their family group chats or by using shopping portals that boost home-grown brands.
Here are some of the ways we’re (not so politely) pushing back.
In Canada and Europe (another geographic entity threatened by U.S. tariffs), supermarket shoppers are making a political and economic statement by inverting U.S. imports on the shelves. While not as dramatic as pulling products off the shelf completely—as the provinces of Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia have done in their liquor stores, for example—it’s a subtle signal to other customers to vote with their pocketbooks.
We use messages and group chats to plan trips, reunions and babysitting. But one MoneySense editor also uses them for spotting Canadian produce at the grocery store. It’s pretty frustrating to head to a supermarket and only see a limp lettuce leaf left on a vegetable stand. So when a member of the family picks up something, they’ll drop the grocery store address pin in the chat and say what they got. And if another member responds quickly enough, they might have someone doing their personal shopping. It’s like a tariff-friendly Instacart.
No matter how you feel about Facebook, you’ve got to admit, the groups can come in handy sometimes. The platform already had “buy Canadian” groups pre-tariffs, but they’ve positively exploded in recent weeks. A group named “Made in Canada – Canadian Products” boasts 1.3 million members, sharing leads and helping each other find dupes for popular American products. A quick search on Facebook yields dozens of similar groups.
What’s the difference between “Made in Canada,” “Product of Canada” and other variations? A lot, actually, and the devil is in the details. For definitions, read “If you want to buy Canadian, you’ll need to do your research” plus tips from the Competition Bureau of Canada.
Loblaw has started using a special “T” symbol on shelf labels to show customers which U.S.-sourced products are affected by tariffs. In the past, the grocery giant has been the subject of a customer boycott over high food prices, so perhaps they’re just trying to get ahead of the next one?
Faced with higher costs due to tariffs, many companies have no choice but to hike prices. But Chapman’s, an ice cream maker based in Markdale, Ont., says that it will absorb the costs instead of passing them on to customers. (It’s also looking for Canadian replacements for its U.S. suppliers.) Yes, an ice cream maker is freezing prices—gotta love it.
If you want to buy local but don’t know where to start, check out these websites devoted to Canadian businesses:
For many Canadian families, Disney World and Myrtle Beach are just going to have to wait. Many travellers are protesting U.S. tariffs by vacationing right here at home—and saving plenty of money, too. For inspiration on how to budget and where to go, read “Affordable family vacations: How to travel when the Canadian dollar is weak.”
Bank of Canada cuts its key interest rate to 2.75% as tariffs roil economy.