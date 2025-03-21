Here are some of the ways we’re (not so politely) pushing back.

1. Turning American products upside down

In Canada and Europe (another geographic entity threatened by U.S. tariffs), supermarket shoppers are making a political and economic statement by inverting U.S. imports on the shelves. While not as dramatic as pulling products off the shelf completely—as the provinces of Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia have done in their liquor stores, for example—it’s a subtle signal to other customers to vote with their pocketbooks.

2. Sharing shopping tips in the family chat

We use messages and group chats to plan trips, reunions and babysitting. But one MoneySense editor also uses them for spotting Canadian produce at the grocery store. It’s pretty frustrating to head to a supermarket and only see a limp lettuce leaf left on a vegetable stand. So when a member of the family picks up something, they’ll drop the grocery store address pin in the chat and say what they got. And if another member responds quickly enough, they might have someone doing their personal shopping. It’s like a tariff-friendly Instacart.

3. Joining Facebook groups devoted to Canadian products

No matter how you feel about Facebook, you’ve got to admit, the groups can come in handy sometimes. The platform already had “buy Canadian” groups pre-tariffs, but they’ve positively exploded in recent weeks. A group named “Made in Canada – Canadian Products” boasts 1.3 million members, sharing leads and helping each other find dupes for popular American products. A quick search on Facebook yields dozens of similar groups.

4. Learning about “Made in Canada” and other package labels

What’s the difference between “Made in Canada,” “Product of Canada” and other variations? A lot, actually, and the devil is in the details. For definitions, read “If you want to buy Canadian, you’ll need to do your research” plus tips from the Competition Bureau of Canada.

5. Tagging products affected by tariffs

Loblaw has started using a special “T” symbol on shelf labels to show customers which U.S.-sourced products are affected by tariffs. In the past, the grocery giant has been the subject of a customer boycott over high food prices, so perhaps they’re just trying to get ahead of the next one?

6. Absorbing tariff costs instead of passing them on to customers

Faced with higher costs due to tariffs, many companies have no choice but to hike prices. But Chapman’s, an ice cream maker based in Markdale, Ont., says that it will absorb the costs instead of passing them on to customers. (It’s also looking for Canadian replacements for its U.S. suppliers.) Yes, an ice cream maker is freezing prices—gotta love it.

7. Using Canada-focused shopping websites

If you want to buy local but don’t know where to start, check out these websites devoted to Canadian businesses:

Not Amazon : This cheeky site lists businesses in Toronto, Halifax, Calgary and Vancouver (all of which ship nationwide). It places an emphasis on businesses owned by women, BIPOC, AAPI, and 2SLGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs.

: This cheeky site lists businesses in Toronto, Halifax, Calgary and Vancouver (all of which ship nationwide). It places an emphasis on businesses owned by women, BIPOC, AAPI, and 2SLGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs. Made in CA : Since 2018, this site has been promoting Canadian companies—everything from automotive, electronics and internet services to food, clothing, furniture and housewares.

: Since 2018, this site has been promoting Canadian companies—everything from automotive, electronics and internet services to food, clothing, furniture and housewares. Made in Canada Directory : You’ll find thousands of Canadian-made products on this site, which lets you filter your search by province or territory as well as by product category.

: You’ll find thousands of Canadian-made products on this site, which lets you filter your search by province or territory as well as by product category. Well Made in Canada : Launched by the staff of a Canadian kids’ clothing boutique in response to the tariff war, this site helps Canadians find locally produced goods. It requires brands that want to join the directory to declare what percentage of the products they sell are eligible for the Made in/Product of Canada label, and what percentage of their company is Canadian-owned. Products range from food and beverages to skin care, fashion, home and pets.

: Launched by the staff of a Canadian kids’ clothing boutique in response to the tariff war, this site helps Canadians find locally produced goods. It requires brands that want to join the directory to declare what percentage of the products they sell are eligible for the Made in/Product of Canada label, and what percentage of their company is Canadian-owned. Products range from food and beverages to skin care, fashion, home and pets. UFCW Canada Made: UFCW is a union that represents hundreds of thousands of workers in food retail, manufacturing and processing, as well as agriculture. This site highlights the many food products made by UCFW members, from breads, cakes and pastas to produce, dairy products and meats.

8. Travelling within Canada instead of heading south

For many Canadian families, Disney World and Myrtle Beach are just going to have to wait. Many travellers are protesting U.S. tariffs by vacationing right here at home—and saving plenty of money, too. For inspiration on how to budget and where to go, read “Affordable family vacations:​ How to travel when the Canadian dollar is weak.”

