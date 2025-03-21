Advertisement

A young man uses his phone and laptop in a cafe

Fraud and Scams

How to protect your devices against identity theft

Stocks

Couche-Tard reports Q3 earnings, still pursuing deal with 7-Eleven operator

The Quebec-based owner of Circle K stores remains committed to acquiring the Japanese operator of the 7-Eleven chain despite...

A young woman frowns as she checks her banking app

Banking

Bank fees for non-sufficient funds will be capped at $10—but not until next March

New rules limit how much Canada’s banks can charge if you don’t have enough funds in your personal account...

Save

Will ending the consumer carbon tax save Canadians money?

The annual rate of inflation could be 0.7 percentage points lower in April than it would have been with...

News

Inflation’s surprise jump could push Bank of Canada to pause rate cuts

Economists say the Bank of Canada will be in a tough spot at its next decision in April as...

News

Why Canada is ending the consumer price on carbon

Eligible Canadians will still receive their last carbon rebate payments in April.

Investing

Stock market news for investors: Transat, Empire and Algoma report earnings

The tour company, grocer and steel maker are feeling the effects of U.S. tariffs. Here are the details for...

A Canadian woman and man looking at income statements to prepare their taxes for a tariff war.

Jacks on Tax

Worried about tariffs and their effects? Look at your taxes

Here are two ways to manage the effects of tariffs in Canada, plus three statements to prepare to ensure...

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 12, 2025

Tiff Macklem announcing the rate cut on March 12, 2025

News

Bank of Canada drops its key rate, points toward inflation and tariffs

Bank of Canada cuts its key interest rate to 2.75% as tariffs roil economy.

