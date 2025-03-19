Advertisement

News

Inflation’s surprise jump could push Bank of Canada to pause rate cuts

Economists say the Bank of Canada will be in a tough spot at its next decision in April as...

News

Why Canada is ending the consumer price on carbon

Eligible Canadians will still receive their last carbon rebate payments in April.

Investing

Stock market news for investors: Transat, Empire and Algoma report earnings

The tour company, grocer and steel maker are feeling the effects of U.S. tariffs. Here are the details for...

A Canadian woman and man looking at income statements to prepare their taxes for a tariff war.

Jacks on Tax

Worried about tariffs and their effects? Look at your taxes

Here are two ways to manage the effects of tariffs in Canada, plus three statements to prepare to ensure...

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 12, 2025

Tiff Macklem announcing the rate cut on March 12, 2025

News

Bank of Canada drops its key rate, points toward inflation and tariffs

Bank of Canada cuts its key interest rate to 2.75% as tariffs roil economy.

News

Canada’s unemployment rate—plus, the rate by province and city

Canada’s employers put hiring on ice in February ahead of tariff impacts.

News

The future of remote work jobs in Canada

COVID normalized remote work, but is it really here to stay in Canada?

Investing

Stock market news for investors: Tariff talk, economic uncertainty feature on Q4 earnings reports

KP Tissue, Target and more companies all reported earnings this week. Here are the details for Canadian investors.

Man stressed by decisions because of the economy

Save

How to deal with your finances when the economy is stressing you out

Interest rates, inflation—not to mention tariffs or a recession—can make finances stressful. But keeping a cool head is important....

