The analysis by Desjardins Economics comes less than a week after Prime Minister Mark Carney and his new Liberal cabinet ordered that the consumer levy be set to zero on April 1.

The carbon price came with a quarterly rebate to offset the cost of inflation; the final rebate will come in April.

How it will impact Canadians’ finances

The report suggests that move will push overall inflation down over the next year as a result of Ottawa’s decision to kill the consumer price on carbon pollution.

That could give the Bank of Canada a bit of breathing room on lowering interest rates and supporting the Canadian economy through the trade war with the United States.

A large part of that is because of gas prices.

Randall Bartlett, deputy chief economist at Desjardins, said the change means motorists in provinces using federal carbon pricing should notice a drop of almost 18 cents in the price of a litre of gasoline, or about $9 less to fill a 50 L tank.

If the planned hike in the carbon price had gone through, gas prices would have gone up another three cents, instead of down.

“In those jurisdictions, it is going to be very visible and meaningful savings for Canadian households,” said Bartlett.