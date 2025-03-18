Carney addressed members of the media after the Friday afternoon cabinet meeting, saying the government is “focused on action.”

“We will be eliminating the Canada fuel charge, the consumer fuel charge, immediately, immediately,” he said.

The order-in-council Carney signed in front of cabinet ministers and the press actually stipulates that “the fuel charge be removed as of April 1, 2025.”

That’s when the price was scheduled to rise again. Instead, it will be eliminated for consumer purchases.

The price for big industrial emitters remains in place.

Will Canadians get another carbon rebate payment?

Carney also said people who have been getting rebates on the carbon price will get one final payment for the next quarter in April.

Carney had pledged to end the consumer price during the Liberal leadership race and said he would bolster the industrial price paid by big polluters.

Agriculture Minister Kody Blois said he thinks “it’s a really good move” because the policy has become very divisive.