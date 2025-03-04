The president’s executive order hitting Canada and Mexico with 25% across-the-board tariffs, with a lower 10% levy on Canadian energy, took effect at 12:01 a.m. ET.

At a news conference in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined Canada’s response. He said Canada is immediately introducing 25% retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products, and will expand them to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in 21 days.

What’s happening with U.S. tariffs?

Here’s the latest news (all times Eastern):

2:00 p.m.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says Trump’s tariffs are probably the “worst economic attack on our country” and is calling for an emergency session of Parliament.

Talking to reporters, he says having leaders come together will send a message that we are united and there is “nothing to appease” Trump to stop the tariffs.

He also says there needs to be support similar to the pandemic, saying the economic impact may be worse than what Canada experienced during COVID-19.

He wants to see support for the workers first and an election after, through reform of Employment Insurance (EI) and creating jobs in Canada to buy Canadian.