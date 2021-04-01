Welcome to the ninth edition of the MoneySense ETF All-Stars, wherein we present the best ETFs available to Canadian investors. That largely means products trading on the TSX, but can include the odd ETF trading on American stock exchanges.

We’re happy to report that the “stay-the-course” approach to broadly diversified low-cost ETFs served readers well over the turbulent year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite increasingly volatile stock markets, ever-fluctuating economic conditions and never-ceasing blitzes of new ETF products, our seasoned panel of eight ETF experts scarcely budged in their selection of funds that can be bought and held for the proverbial long term.

Call this the pandemic-recovery edition. We have 52 picks this year, counting 44 main panel selections plus eight individual Desert-Island Picks. That’s one for every week of the year! We are up two from the even 50 in last year’s edition. While there are seven new main picks, plus three new Desert-Island Picks, a handful of ETFs were also cut from the 2020 lineup this time around (read on to discover which!).

The panel is largely the same as last year’s, although we sadly bid adieu to portfolio manager Dave Nugent. In his place, we are happy to announce Mark Seed, the blogger behind My Own Advisor, which includes ETF coverage in blogs aimed at do-it-yourself investors who also invest in individual stocks. As we divide our experts into four pairs (to help speed consensus for the whole group), we paired Seed with Yves Rebetez, formerly of ETFInsight.ca and head of Credo Consulting.

Once each team had an internal consensus on which of last year’s picks to retain or replace, we voted as a group on each suggested fund. Five out of eight votes carried the day, with me serving as tie-breaker only in the case of 4-4 ties.

Returning to our panel for 2021 are the Ottawa-based PWL Capital duo of Cameron Passmore and Ben Felix; the PUR Investing team of Mark Yamada and Ioulia Tretiakova; and the blogging team of fee-only financial planner Robb Engen (Boomer & Echo), and former Tangerine advisor and fellow MoneySense columnist Dale Roberts (Cut the Crap Investing).

Of necessity, the All-Stars list has evolved to include more names as the ETF space in Canada continues to expand each year. According to the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA), as of January 2021 there were 863 ETFs trading on Canadian exchanges, created by 39 different sponsors. Some $260 billion is invested in these products nationwide.

While we keep adding modestly to the numbers of ETF All-Stars, it’s a fact that 52 picks chosen from 863 products amounts to only a little over 5% of the ETF universe. (That’s a lot of whittling down our experts are providing for MoneySense readers!) The Desert-Island feature introduced in our 2019 edition gives the more renegade panellists a bit of leeway by letting them champion a single ETF they’d be comfortable holding for the long run if they were stranded and couldn’t reach the mainland to contact their brokerage.