Best cash-alternative ETFs for Canadian investors 2026
Looking for a safe place to park cash? Here are the best Canadian cash-alternative ETFs for 2026, offering liquidity and steady yields.
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Looking for a safe place to park cash? Here are the best Canadian cash-alternative ETFs for 2026, offering liquidity and steady yields.
If the only investment account you have is a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), you probably don’t need to concern yourself with cash or cash-equivalent holdings. But let’s say you’re in the market for your first home and you’re saving up a down payment. You can’t afford to lose money and you could need to cash it in at any time, but you still want to earn enough interest to keep pace with inflation.
This and other short-term purposes are where cash alternative ETFs can come in handy. They are considered safe (though not covered by deposit insurance), yet liquid. Unlike a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC), you can sell them at any time—but they’ll still give you GIC-like returns and will hold their value if interest rates rise.
Get up to 3.00% interest on your savings without any fees.
Lock in your deposit and earn a guaranteed interest rate of 3.40%.
Earn 4.50% for 5 months on eligible deposits up to $500k. Offer ends January 31, 2026
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
|ETF
|Ticker
|Management fee
|MER
|Holdings
|Description
|Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF
|CBIL
|0.10%
|0.11%
|6
|Holds GoC treasury bills with maturities <3 months, 2.42% annualized distribution yield
|BMO Money Market Fund ETF
|ZMMK
|0.12%
|0.13%
|420
|Invests in short term govt and corporate paper, 2.28% annualized dist’n yield
|Global X High Interest Savings ETF
|CASH
|0.10%
|0.11%
|5
|HISA holdings, trailing yield 2.38%, current yield 1.7% annualized
Of the dozen or so options in Canada, our panel liked the Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CBIL) best. Panellist Mark McGrath called it “the safest Canadian-dollar cash alternative available.” It invests in Canadian federal treasury bills that are less than three months from maturity, so there is no duration risk.
“A low 0.11% MER for a fairly stable net asset value with minimal credit and interest-rate risk, and it pays monthly income that fluctuates in lockstep with the Bank of Canada policy rate,” added Tony Dong.
The panel also favoured the BMO Money Market Fund ETF, which has a little more leeway to invest in short-term government and corporate paper and generates a slightly higher yield as a result. Third place in our voting went to the Global X High Interest Savings ETF, which holds a portfolio of just five high-interest savings accounts with different Canadian financial institutions.
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What about CBIL ?
CMR is the only money market ETF in the QTrade 100 free ETFs can you add it to your comparison?
What about CBIL & MNY? This is not a particularly comprehensive comparison.